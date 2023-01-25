Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside vehicles
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman wants people to remember not to leave expensive items in their car after her window was smashed and her purse was stolen. According to the Madison Police Department, two vehicles were damaged and a bag or purse was stolen from each around noon Tuesday at the West YMCA parking lot.
nbc15.com
MPD: Officers find beer cans under vehicle windshield, driver allegedly yelled threats
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a man after he allegedly drove recklessly with beer cans found under his windshield. Officers conducted a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday near West Gilman Street and North Henry Street. Witnesses told police that the driver was yelling threats and driving recklessly.
KMBC.com
Caught on camera: Man steals car with woman in backseat
MADISON, Wis. — A woman was rescued by police after a stranger got in her car at a rest stop and took off with her in the back seat. The woman was asleep in her car and her husband had just gotten out when the man, later identified as Kyle Wagner, jumped in the driver's seat and drove off.
radioplusinfo.com
1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt
Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
oregonobserver.com
Fitchburg police arrest Oregon resident for eluding officers, OWI
Fitchburg police arrested 38-year-old Oregon resident Alexander Sandoval on Saturday, Jan. 21 after he attempted to elude police, according to a press release from the law enforcement agency. Around 5 p.m., officers were investigating a two-vehicle, hit-and-run crash in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road in Fitchburg. No one was...
Channel 3000
Woman in critical condition after shooting in rural Iowa Co.; man arrested
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. -- A woman is in the hospital in critical condition and a man has been arrested after a shooting in Iowa County Wednesday night. The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said its 911 Center received a call about a shooting at a home on Percussion Rock Road in the Town of Wyoming -- an unincorporated community between Taliesin and The House on the Rock south of Spring Green -- at about 8:40 p.m.
Channel 3000
Woman, man arrested with more than 7 kilograms of cocaine in vehicle, Rock Co. Sheriff's Office says
NEWVILLE, Wis. -- A 69-year-old driver and her 47-year-old passenger were arrested on drug charges after law enforcement found more than seven kilograms of cocaine in their vehicle near Newville Tuesday evening, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said. In a news release, the sheriff's office said a deputy and his...
Rock County K9 sniffs out $260K worth of cocaine in traffic stop
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — A Rock County Sheriff’s K9 is being credited with helping to seize $260,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop. According to police, a deputy stopped a 2018 Dodge Journey on I-39/90 near State Highway 59 on Tuesday and the deputy’s K9 partner, Kamo, sniffed out the drugs. Police said […]
seehafernews.com
Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks
There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
nbc15.com
Over a dozen weapons seized during Oregon arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police collected 18 firearms after a man wearing sunglasses and holding a gun at his side was arrested Tuesday in Oregon. The Oregon Police Department said an officer and a Dane County deputy were called around 7:50 p.m. to the 100 block of East Richards Road after someone reported the man standing on the sidewalk. When the pair arrived, they went into the apartment complex and reported finding a firearm and ammunition on the hallway floor, but no one was in the hallway.
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine
FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
nbc15.com
Janesville PD arrest man for 8th alleged OWI offense
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department issued an 8th OWI offense to a man who allegedly sped away from police during a traffic stop. Shortly after midnight, an officer saw a vehicle driving at what was described as an unreasonable speed in a residential area. The officer pulled the vehicle over, but the driver later fled and traveled four more blocks before the officer conducted a high-risk traffic stop.
Channel 3000
Fitchburg police arrest driver who they said eluded officers
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- Fitchburg police arrested a man Saturday who they said was intoxicated and led officers on a chase. Police said Alexander Sandoval, 34, of Oregon was involved in a hit and run crash in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road around 5 p.m. While officers were investigating the crash, police said Sandoval drove past the scene.
nbc15.com
One dead in Jefferson Co. crash
TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) – One person is dead following a Wednesday morning crash in the Town of Jefferson, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, whose name has not been released, was heading west on State Hwy. 12 around 7:40 a.m. and lost control of the vehicle. The driver crossed into eastbound lanes where an oncoming truck swerved to avoid the vehicle, but the vehicles ended up colliding.
nbc15.com
Suspect accused of breaking child’s wrist back in jail after less than a day
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The man accused of breaking a child’s wrist during a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning was arrested soon after being released on bail, the Janesville Police Dept. revealed Tuesday morning. On Monday, the suspect, Samuel Ryan, was let out of the Rock Co. jail...
Channel 3000
Cole Hall briefly evacuated due to e-bicycle battery fire
MADISON, Wis. -- Cole Hall on the UW-Madison campus was briefly evacuated Tuesday morning because of a battery fire. Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the building just after 7:30 p.m. after a battery fire was reported in a dorm room. A student used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames before firefighters arrived.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County fatal crash; driver lost control, crossed lanes
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Wednesday morning, Jan. 25. It happened around 7:40 a.m. on State Highway 12 at County Highway C in the town of Jefferson. Preliminary investigation at the scene found the driver of a vehicle traveling westbound...
nbc15.com
Car recovered after being stolen from Madison’s east side, police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police reported that a car warming up in the driveway of a home on Madison’s east side was stolen over the weekend. MPD said the car, which was stolen around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, from the 4000 block of Stein Drive, was later recovered.
nbc15.com
20-year-old dies in Sauk Co. crash
BARABOO Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A young man died overnight when the car he was riding in went off the road in the township of Baraboo and crashed into a power pole, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 20-year-old Reedsburg...
Channel 3000
Semi truck overturns near roundabout outside of McFarland
MCFARLAND, Wis. -- No one was injured Thursday when a semi truck slid off of Highway N outside of McFarland, but debris from the overturned truck prompted lane closures in the area. Dane County dispatchers said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on the highway, just over I-39/90. While there...
