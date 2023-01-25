ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
FOX Sports

Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup

WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
chatsports.com

Kylian Mbappe 'will urge PSG to sign his friend Bernardo Silva this summer' as the France star seeks a reunion with his former Monaco team-mate... and unsettled Portugal forward still looking for a route out at Man City

Newly-minted PSG vice-captain Kylian Mbappe 'wants PSG to make a fresh move' for his former Monaco team-mate and current Manchester City star, Bernardo Silva. The diminutive Portuguese has once again been a pivotal cog in the City wheel, but could be available this summer, with Silva still wanting 'to move closer to his homeland.'
The Herald News

Fernando Santos is new Poland coach

FOX Sports

Record-chasing Mbappé has Cavani's PSG mark in his sights

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé can close in further on Paris Saint-Germain's all-time scoring record when his team hosts Reims on Sunday. Mbappé's tally of 196 goals for PSG means he is only four behind Edinson Cavani's record for the club. Cavani is still idolized by fans, many of whom were angry at the club for letting him leave in 2020.
DBLTAP

Kylian Mbappe FIFA 23: How to Complete the Ligue 1 Player of the Month SBC

Kylian Mbappe FIFA 23 Ligue 1 Player of the Month SBC went live Jan. 26 as the full Team of the Year squad entered packs. Ligue 1 POTM Mbappe is one of the most controversial SBCs released in quite some time. First off, he has a much better version already available in packs. Secondly, this card is a minor upgrade on his base gold card. Third, the card carries a ridiculous price all things considered. Still, for those who don't have an Mbappe item in their club, this might be the best time to add one.
Yardbarker

Lazio wants to gift a Juventus player to their manager

Maurizio Sarri is making Lazio happy with the performance of his team in recent weeks and the gaffer could be gifted some new players. One man he wants to work with again is Luca Pellegrini and the Biancocelesti are eyeing a January switch for the Juventus left-back. The youngster is...
Yardbarker

Juventus is still searching for a replacement for Allegri

Juventus decided against sacking Max Allegri when the club was on a tough run of form earlier in the season. The gaffer has not won a trophy since he returned to the club last season, even though his first spell as gaffer was terrific. Juve remains loyal to the former...

