Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi is SNUBBED by PSG boss Christophe Galtier, naming Kylian Mbappe his new vice-captain
Kylian Mbappe, and not Lionel Messi, has been named Paris Saint-Germain's vice-captain as the Argentine's time in Ligue 1 with the French giants continues to come under question.
Cristiano Ronaldo sent message by Al-Nassr captain after taking armband for his first game in Saudi Arabia
CRISTIANO RONALDO received a message of support from Al-Nassr captain Abdullah Madu after taking the armband from him. The Portuguese made his debut for Al Nassr in the 1-0 win over Ettifaq at the weekend. And Ronaldo was named as the captain despite Madu also starting the game. After the...
Amid PSG contract talks, Lionel Messi enjoying family vacation in the Alps
It's been a busy month for the GOAT After a World Cup win, a return to club play and a match against Cristiano Ronaldo, it's time for Messi to hit the slopes.
Lionel Messi 'has doubts over a new deal with PSG and is considering options away from France'
The Argentina star's current deal at the Parc des Princes expires in the summer - after agreeing a two-year contract in 2021 - and there is yet to be progress over extension talks.
Sofia Vergara watches Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia with her son
Sofia Vergara is enjoying her time in Saudi Arabia! The actress is one of the lucky soccer fans to watch Paris Saint-German take on Riyadh All-Stars in a friendly match. With Lionel Messi on PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo on Al Nassr, it was a highly anticipated match. After...
France World Cup winner has contract ripped up and only found out after he couldn’t get into training ground
A WORLD CUP winner only discovered that his club contract was terminated after he was locked out of the training ground. The attacker is believed to have turned up for training only to be refused access to the facilities due to his deal being ripped up. Former Newcastle flop Florian...
FOX Sports
Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup
WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic disappointed in 'badly behaved' Argentina World Cup winners
"I'm not worried about Messi, I'm worried about the others," a concerned Zlatan Ibrahimovic said
chatsports.com
Kylian Mbappe 'will urge PSG to sign his friend Bernardo Silva this summer' as the France star seeks a reunion with his former Monaco team-mate... and unsettled Portugal forward still looking for a route out at Man City
Newly-minted PSG vice-captain Kylian Mbappe 'wants PSG to make a fresh move' for his former Monaco team-mate and current Manchester City star, Bernardo Silva. The diminutive Portuguese has once again been a pivotal cog in the City wheel, but could be available this summer, with Silva still wanting 'to move closer to his homeland.'
The big names Cristiano Ronaldo will face in Saudi Arabia after £175m-a-year Al-Nassr move
Sportsmail looks at some of the familiar faces Ronaldo could come up against in the Saudi Pro League after finally making his debut for Al-Nassr at the weekend.
Ronaldo, Messi and the 2030 World Cup? A week of watching Saudi Arabia's major soccer ambitions
The Middle East isn't shy when it comes to bold statements of intent, but its big week of elite soccer hints at a seismic future for the region.
2023 UEFA Nations League Finals Fixtures Confirmed: Spain To Face Italy In Enschede
FC Twente's De Grolsch Veste will host two fixtures during the 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals.
Fernando Santos is new Poland coach
WARSAW (AP) - Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Al-Nassr with ‘list of best practices’ in last dig at Man Utd & is set to end career there
CRISTIANO RONALDO joined Al-Nassr with a list of "best practices" following his acrimonious departure from Man Utd. The Portuguese star, 37, made his competitive debut for the Saudi Arabian side on Sunday. And while Ronaldo failed to register a shot on target, Al-Nassr did win the game 1-0 to maintain...
FOX Sports
Record-chasing Mbappé has Cavani's PSG mark in his sights
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé can close in further on Paris Saint-Germain's all-time scoring record when his team hosts Reims on Sunday. Mbappé's tally of 196 goals for PSG means he is only four behind Edinson Cavani's record for the club. Cavani is still idolized by fans, many of whom were angry at the club for letting him leave in 2020.
Transfer Talk: Barcelona, AC Milan eye Manchester City's Joao Cancelo
Barcelona is monitoring the situation of Manchester City's Joao Cancelo as they aim to strengthen at right-back. Transfer Talk has the latest.
Kylian Mbappe FIFA 23: How to Complete the Ligue 1 Player of the Month SBC
Kylian Mbappe FIFA 23 Ligue 1 Player of the Month SBC went live Jan. 26 as the full Team of the Year squad entered packs. Ligue 1 POTM Mbappe is one of the most controversial SBCs released in quite some time. First off, he has a much better version already available in packs. Secondly, this card is a minor upgrade on his base gold card. Third, the card carries a ridiculous price all things considered. Still, for those who don't have an Mbappe item in their club, this might be the best time to add one.
Yardbarker
Lazio wants to gift a Juventus player to their manager
Maurizio Sarri is making Lazio happy with the performance of his team in recent weeks and the gaffer could be gifted some new players. One man he wants to work with again is Luca Pellegrini and the Biancocelesti are eyeing a January switch for the Juventus left-back. The youngster is...
Yardbarker
Reggina President Marcello Cardona: “Happy That We’ve Allowed Inter Milan Midfielder Giovanni Fabbian To Grow On Loan”
Reggina President Marcello Cardona is happy with the fact that his club has provided the right environment in which to grow in the senior professional game for Inter midfielder Giovanni Fabbian. Speaking to reporters, via FCInterNews, the Reggina President emphasized that he sees it as a positive to have a...
Yardbarker
Juventus is still searching for a replacement for Allegri
Juventus decided against sacking Max Allegri when the club was on a tough run of form earlier in the season. The gaffer has not won a trophy since he returned to the club last season, even though his first spell as gaffer was terrific. Juve remains loyal to the former...
Comments / 0