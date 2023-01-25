ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Asylum-seeking families with children could face removal from UK to Rwanda

Families with children seeking asylum in the UK are being considered for forced removal to Rwanda, according to a Home Office minister. Immigration minister Robert Jenrick told an evidence session at parliament’s women and equalities committee on Wednesday that, while there were no plans to remove unaccompanied child asylum seekers to the east African country, families with children are being considered for removal.
AFP

Gunmen kill Eswatini opposition politician

Gunmen in Eswatini killed a prominent opposition politician and human rights lawyer at his home, a spokesman told AFP on Sunday, hours after the country's absolute monarch challenged activists opposed to his rule. His death comes just hours after the king challenged activists fighting to end Africa's last absolute monarchy.
The Guardian

Eight in 10 people in China caught Covid since early December, say officials

About 80% of China’s population has been infected with Covid-19 since restrictions were lifted in early December, Chinese health authorities have said. The figure, which would equate to about 1.2 billion people but cannot be confirmed by outside bodies, prompted some pandemic experts to estimate that more than 1 million may have died – far more than the government’s official tally of about 72,000.
Phys.org

New research shows poor insecticide policy led to countless needless malaria cases

A new study on the use of insecticides on anti-mosquito bed-netting has proven that thousands of people needlessly contracted malaria due to policy failure, according to an expert at University College Cork (UCC) in Ireland. Writing in the journal The Lancet, Professor Gerry Killeen, AXA Research Chair in Pathogen Ecology...
Reuters

WHO meeting to decide on COVID emergency set for Jan. 27

GENEVA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization committee will meet on Jan. 27 to consider whether the COVID-19 pandemic still represents a global emergency, a spokesperson said on Tuesday, three years after it was first declared.
The Independent

Afghans rely on humanitarian aid to survive the winter

It has been the harshest winter in 15 years in Afghanistan. Thermometers have dropped to as low as -34 degrees Celsius, and the snow has been so bad that drifts have blocked roads and animals have been found frozen dead in the fields.This matters as such ill fortune as a winter like this is not just a question of discomfort for the people of the country, but one of life and death. This was always going to be a challenging winter – as early as August the United Nations was warning of six million dead from starvation as the country’s...
104.1 WIKY

Pakistan seeks U.S. help in unlocking $1.1 billion IMF loan – Dawn

(Reuters) – Pakistan has sought support from Washington to unlock a stalled International Monetary Fund programme that would release $1.1 billion to its strained economy as the country rebuilds after last year’s devastating floods, Dawn newspaper said on Thursday. The IMF and Pakistan signed a $6 billion bailout...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

UN food agency: Afghan malnutrition rates at record high

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Malnutrition rates in Afghanistan are at record highs with half the country enduring severe hunger throughout the year, a spokesman for the World Food Program said Thursday. The Taliban takeover in August 2021 drove millions into poverty and hunger after foreign aid stopped almost overnight....
Reuters

Japan to downgrade coronavirus classification on May 8 - NHK

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan is set to downgrade its classification of COVID-19 to that of a less serious disease on May 8, revising its measures against the coronavirus such as relaxing guidance that people wear masks in public indoor places, NHK public broadcaster said.
kalkinemedia.com

Tanzania's opposition leader returns after 5 years in exile

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu has arrived home after five years in exile, three weeks after the country’s president lifted a ban on opposition rallies. He arrived at the main Julius Nyerere International Airport on Wednesday afternoon and was received by opposition party officials...

Comments / 0

Community Policy