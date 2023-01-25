ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Driver crashes into DeKalb County convenience store, drives away, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are looking for a driver who crashed into a convenience store and drove off Tuesday.

DeKalb County Police told Channel 2 Action News that a driver hit the storefront of a convenience store on Flat Shoals Road.

It is unclear what led to the crash and if anyone was injured.

Police taped off the windows, but the driver left behind a large hole in the front of the store.

The identity of the driver is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call DeKalb County Police or 911.

