ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
game-news24.com

Microsoft will keep selling Windows 10 Home, Pro from beginning January

Windows can’t sell the downloads from the 31th January. The move shouldn’t come as much as surprise Windows 11 has been around for a long time and Microsoft plans to stop supporting Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025. The Verge saw updates from Microsoft’s online store so it could stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads by the end of the month.
Gizmodo

Microsoft Outlook and Teams Are Coming Back Online After Worldwide Outage

It’s not just you. Microsoft 365 services, including popular apps like Outlook and Teams, are down in countries throughout the world. Microsoft is aware of the problem and has rolled out fixes to address it. According to reports from Downdetector, users started experiencing issues with Microsoft apps at about...
Android Headlines

Windows 11 now requires only one reboot after upgrading

Microsoft has made a small but practical tweak to the Windows 11 update process that reduces the need to reboot the device multiple times. The company also rolled out Windows 11 Build 22621.1192 (KB5022360) to Insiders. According to Microsoft’s announcement, the January optional update and the .NET update now both...
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
CBS News

How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?

Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
TechCrunch

Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets

Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
CNET

Microsoft Will Stop Selling Windows 10 Next Week

Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro to customers next week, the company wrote on the product's page. "January 31, 2023 will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale," Microsoft wrote online. "Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware, and other malware until October 14, 2025."
bankautomationnews.com

Microsoft resolves networking issues that caused cloud outages

Microsoft Corp. has resolved widespread problems with its online services, including Outlook and Teams, that it attributed to networking issues. Customers reported difficulties across multiple regions starting at 7:05 a.m. in London in accessing Microsoft 365 services, including email and videoconferencing tools, the company said in a statement. SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and Microsoft […]
9to5Mac

Microsoft outage appears to be largely resolved, restoring Outlook, Teams, Azure

A widescale Microsoft outage had many users unable to access Outlook, Teams, Azure, and more. The company says it is rolling back a network change it believes to be responsible for the problem …. DownDetector started showing outages in the early hours of this morning, affecting a large number of...
TechSpot

Cloud division saves Microsoft from weak Xbox and Windows performance

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Bottom line: Microsoft reported positive year-over-year revenue growth of $52.7 billion for the three-month period ending December 31, 2022, thanks in large part to strong performance from its cloud computing services. The $52.7...
TechSpot

Microsoft is preparing to overhaul Windows 11 File Explorer

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Microsoft has been making changes to the File Explorer interface in Windows 11 since early last year, but it looks like a more significant overhaul is on the horizon. The company plans to reorganize some of the app's current features while integrating it more closely with its other tools.

Comments / 0

Community Policy