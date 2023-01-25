Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
game-news24.com
Microsoft will keep selling Windows 10 Home, Pro from beginning January
Windows can’t sell the downloads from the 31th January. The move shouldn’t come as much as surprise Windows 11 has been around for a long time and Microsoft plans to stop supporting Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025. The Verge saw updates from Microsoft’s online store so it could stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads by the end of the month.
Gizmodo
Microsoft Outlook and Teams Are Coming Back Online After Worldwide Outage
It’s not just you. Microsoft 365 services, including popular apps like Outlook and Teams, are down in countries throughout the world. Microsoft is aware of the problem and has rolled out fixes to address it. According to reports from Downdetector, users started experiencing issues with Microsoft apps at about...
Android Headlines
Windows 11 now requires only one reboot after upgrading
Microsoft has made a small but practical tweak to the Windows 11 update process that reduces the need to reboot the device multiple times. The company also rolled out Windows 11 Build 22621.1192 (KB5022360) to Insiders. According to Microsoft’s announcement, the January optional update and the .NET update now both...
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?
Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
A woman who worked for Google for almost a decade says she was in the hospital bed holding her hours-old newborn when she learned she was part of the 'golden12K' of laid-off Googlers
The woman, who works in the product, sales and strategy ops, has not yet heard from Google about the status of her maternity leave benefits.
TechCrunch
Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets
Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
You may have less than 10 weeks left to let your mom, brother, or anyone else outside your home use your Netflix login for free
Netflix said account sharing affected over 100 million households, which "undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix."
CNET
Microsoft Will Stop Selling Windows 10 Next Week
Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro to customers next week, the company wrote on the product's page. "January 31, 2023 will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale," Microsoft wrote online. "Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware, and other malware until October 14, 2025."
Amazon and Microsoft confirm the dismissal of more than 28,000 employees and AI has to do with decisions
The crisis in technology companies is not over yet, since Microsoft and Amazon are joined by companies such as Meta (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), SalesForce and Twitter in the massive layoffs of employees for a few months.
bankautomationnews.com
Microsoft resolves networking issues that caused cloud outages
Microsoft Corp. has resolved widespread problems with its online services, including Outlook and Teams, that it attributed to networking issues. Customers reported difficulties across multiple regions starting at 7:05 a.m. in London in accessing Microsoft 365 services, including email and videoconferencing tools, the company said in a statement. SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and Microsoft […]
game-news24.com
Netflix: When it can’t be shared to account terms, it’ll be too late to switch accounts
Netflix plans on adopting its new policy of block-shared accounts and march 2023. For now, it hasn’t officially announced what territory-by-territorial plans are, but the step is increasingly unlikely, just as the tests in recent weeks were carried out in Latin America. The company knows that not everyone can...
9to5Mac
Microsoft outage appears to be largely resolved, restoring Outlook, Teams, Azure
A widescale Microsoft outage had many users unable to access Outlook, Teams, Azure, and more. The company says it is rolling back a network change it believes to be responsible for the problem …. DownDetector started showing outages in the early hours of this morning, affecting a large number of...
Cloud division saves Microsoft from weak Xbox and Windows performance
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Bottom line: Microsoft reported positive year-over-year revenue growth of $52.7 billion for the three-month period ending December 31, 2022, thanks in large part to strong performance from its cloud computing services. The $52.7...
Microsoft Teams is down: Outages take out Office, Azure, Xbox, and more (Update)
Microsoft 365 services are impacted by server issues this morning, including Teams, Office, and even Xbox Live, as Azure servers suffered outages.
Microsoft is preparing to overhaul Windows 11 File Explorer
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Microsoft has been making changes to the File Explorer interface in Windows 11 since early last year, but it looks like a more significant overhaul is on the horizon. The company plans to reorganize some of the app's current features while integrating it more closely with its other tools.
Microsoft Edge 'Phoenix' is an internal reimagining of the Edge web browser with a new UI and more features
Microsoft is working on a reimagining of the Edge web browser, codenamed Phoenix, that is designed to better differentiate Microsoft Edge from the rest of the browser competition with a fresh new UI that's consistent with Windows 11, unique productivity features, and deeper integration with Windows.
Comments / 0