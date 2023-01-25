'He has an indomitable will’: Bennedict Mathurin shows he can close in Pacers' comeback win

INDIANAPOLIS -- Situations like the one the Pacers faced Tuesday awaken something within Bennedict Mathurin.

It's still January and the Pacers still have 33 games remaining, so you couldn't call it a do-or-die scenario, but they had lost seven straight games going back to the night Tyrese Haliburton sprained his elbow and injured his knee on the Madison Square Garden floor and seemed well on their way to another defeat. They had already fallen two games below .500 for the first time since Halloween, and at halftime they were down double figures to a Chicago Bulls team with which they entered the night tied for ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The season had largely been a joyride, but it was starting to seem like all of the air had been let out of the Pacers' balloon, and with the trade deadline looming on Feb. 9, everything seemed to be heading in the wrong direction fast.

Mathurin, the Pacers' sensational rookie wing, didn't enjoy the losing anymore than anyone else did. But he also knows he can summon more out of himself when matters are dire and time is fleeting, and as the Pacers started clawing their way back in the third quarter, he saw an opportunity to find that gear again.

"I like adversity," Mathurin said. "I like adversity a lot. It's part of me. Losing, it gives me a boost. I'm up against the odds. When people say we have this percentage chance to win, I feel like I'm really moved. I love that."

From that sense of urgency sprang one of the most brilliant and important fourth-quarter individual performances of the Pacers' season, especially from someone not named Tyrese Haliburton. In Tuesday's final period, Mathurin made 6 of 7 field goals for 15 points, helping the Pacers outscore the Bulls by 13, erasing what had been a 21-point second-quarter deficit for a 116-110 victory. He finished with 26 points, cracking 20 for the 19th time in his rookie season.

Four observations: Pacers rally from down 21 to beat Bulls, end seven-game skid

When the Pacers needed buckets in the game's final minutes, they turned to the rookie. With just over a minute left and Indiana trailing 108-107, veteran point guard T.J. McConnell whipped the ball to Mathurin at the left elbow and ran from the top of the key to the baseline, giving Bulls defenders Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso reason to switch with LaVine following McConnell. Mathurin took one dribble to his right, noticed that Caruso had a ways to go to close out and drilled a 3-pointer in his face to give the Pacers a two-point lead.

And then after Bulls center Nikola Vucevic tied the game at 110 with a violent dunk, the Pacers went back to Mathurin. McConnell drove around the left side of the floor, along the baseline and under the bucket. Mathurin cut from the right side of the floor into the paint, caught a bounce pass from McConnell, lifted up and hung in the air where he flipped in an underhand layup with his right hand off the left side of the window to make it 112-110 with 29.1 seconds left for what became the decisive bucket.

"He shows a lot of maturity," McConnell said. "Big-time players make big-time shots in big-time moments and that's what he did. He's done that pretty much all year for us. We trust him to do that and he stepped up in a big way."

He has indeed been doing it all season, going back to October when he dropped 32 points on Brooklyn and knocked down a fourth-quarter 3-pointer and dunk that helped bury the Nets. He helped beat Brooklyn again on Nov. 25 with a 16-point fourth-quarter on a night when he only scored 20 points but produced enough in the final period to help the Pacers hold off a charging Kevin Durant, who had 20 of his 36 in the fourth. Mathurin stepped up late against the Warriors on Dec. 14 and the Cavaliers on Dec. 29, helping the Pacers put away games they might not have won if he hadn't made the right shots at the right time.

He hasn't come through every time, though, and there have certainly been nights even during this losing skid with Haliburton out that they could have used a stronger finish from Mathurin. He scored just two of his 26 points in the fourth quarter against the Hawks on Jan. 13, a 113-111 loss that was the closest the Pacers came to victory in their seven-game losing streak. He missed his only field goal attempt in a loss to the Bucks on Jan. 16 when they entered the fourth quarter with a lead but were out scored 39-21 in the final period. These losses weren't his fault necessarily, but it would have helped the Pacers for someone to take over down the stretch, and neither he nor anyone else stepped up to do it.

But Mathurn's most important asset as a player and athlete is his ability to press on without lingering on failure. He takes lessons from defeat, processes them and immediately applies him to add to his game, rather than dwelling on what was lost because of his mistakes or shortcomings.

And that's why through Game 49, he's showing little sign at all that this season is wearing on him. Since a four-point outing on Jan. 8 against the Hornets, his least productive showing of the year, he's now scored in double figures in eight straight games, cracking the 20-point mark in four of them. He's third among the Pacers in scoring and second in the NBA among all rookies, behind only Paolo Banchero, with 17.3 points per game. The Pacers play Banchero and the Magic on Wednesday.

"This is where (Mathurin’s) unique to most rookies," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "A lot of rookies are hitting the wall and losing steam. He's actually gaining momentum. That is, I think, the thing that is most impressive thing about him. He just has a capacity and a will to compete and get better. He stays in the gym all the time. You gotta run him out of there. He knew a game like this was coming. He knew it. We certainly couldn't have won it without him."

Mathurin is constantly looking for new and better ways to attack and score and the diversity was on display Tuesday. With both Haliburton and fellow rookie Andrew Nembhard out of the lineup with Nembhard dealing with a non-COVID illness, the Pacers had to shake up the offense and they used Mathurin as a pick-and-roll ball-handler much more frequently than usual. One of his greatest strengths is the ferocity with which he attacks the basket on dribble drives. On Tuesday night he did score by getting to the rim, blasting through contact with his sculpted 6-6, 210-pound frame and drawing fouls on the way there, but he also took advantage of the Bulls' awareness of that talent with pull-ups and floaters over top of retreating defenders. His layup package is expanding as well, and he showed more dexterity around the basket with Eurosteps and reverses with a soft touch that creates gentle bounces and rolls into the bucket.

His 3-point shot hasn't been nearly as effective as he'd hoped. He shot 42.9% from 3-point range in eight October games and 38.6% in November, but saw that figure dip to 21.5% in December. It's up to 25.7% in January, and he's also shooting less, attempting 2.9 per game this month after 4.1 last month. He took five on Tuesday, but the only one he took in the second half was the one he drilled with 1:01 left. Otherwise, he attacked off the bounce.

"I feel like I'm pretty good going downhill both sides," Mathurin said. "I'm able to make a lot of plays for my teammates. I think it was a great thing tonight to put me in a lot of actions and people giving me opportunities."

Beyond his continued evolution as a scorer, Carlisle also saw Mathurin take a step as a vocal presence. Mathurin has never lacked for confidence and has never had any problem telling teammates, opponents, fans or anyone else for that matter how much he believes in himself. But he's also been very aware of his status as a rookie in the locker room, knowing the Pacers are first and foremost Haliburton's team, and that veterans such as Myles Turner, McConnell, Buddy Hield and James Johnson are to be looked up to and revered.

But on Tuesday he showed a sign that he knows his voice can be of value too.

"Tonight was the most animated I've seen him in huddles," Carlisle said. "Bringing teammates together, being encouraging, 'We can do this. We can do this.' It was amazing to watch. ... As a young first year player, he came in and was respectful of the veterans. As it's gone along, these guys respect his ability and they look to get him the ball because they know he can help us win. All of that has equaled a certain synergy that has brought the entire team together and it's brought a little more verbal and vocal stuff out of him."

The Pacers need Mathurin to help them win now more than ever before. Haliburton is due for his two-week evaluation at the end of this week for his elbow sprain and knee bone contusion, but he said on the Old Man and the Three Podcast with J.J. Reddick last week that he considers early February to be a likely target date. That means another three games without him at least starting Wednesday at Orlando against the Magic and continuing with title contenders Milwaukee on Friday and Memphis on Sunday. The Pacers clearly have veteran leadership that can drive the train and that have been productive in Haliburton's absence -- Turner, Hield and McConnell combined for 65 points on Tuesday -- but there are one-on-one plays Mathurin can make that no one else on the roster can which makes him especially effective late in games when somebody has to find a way to get a bucket. He doesn't have Haliburton's total skill set as a creator, but when he needs to score, he can score.

And he loves that back against the wall feeling.

"He has an indomitable will," Carlisle said. "To compete. To get the ball in the basket, and to outwork you."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 'He has an indomitable will’: Bennedict Mathurin shows he can close in Pacers' comeback win