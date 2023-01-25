ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Greece Ridge mall welcomes 5 new businesses but loses a longtime restaurant

By Marcia Greenwood, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 2 days ago

Since last month, The Mall at Greece Ridge has gained five new businesses and lost a longtime restaurant that had a significant place in the shopping center’s history.

Journeys Kidz, which sells footwear by Vans, Converse, UGG and other trendy brands for infants to preteens at 230 stores nationwide, is operating in a space between JCPenney and Macy’s, mall owner Wilmorite announced Jan. 13.

A Journeys store a few doors down sells footwear and accessories for teenagers.

The launch of Journeys Kidz at the mall follows four other openings:

  • Roc City Solez, which sells upcycled footwear and apparel by Classic Drip, near entrance No. 9 (where shoppers also can access Ulta Beauty and Aeropostale).
  • Restocked, which specializes in upcycled retro footwear, at the No. 6 entrance (near Roc N Dealz).
  • Hair salon Studio XVII, also at the No. 6 entrance.
  • Reality’s Edge Tattoo, at the No. 5 entrance (and opposite Sogo Sushi & Hibachi).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bt7jp_0kQTHf9q00

TGI Fridays closes

Meanwhile, TGI Fridays, the first structure built in 1992 as part of a $40 million project to link Long Ridge and Greece Towne malls and create 1.7 million-square-foot The Mall at Greece Ridge, has closed.

The restaurant, which was at the No. 8 entrance, shut down Dec. 20, according to a sign on the door. The company did not immediately respond to an email asking about the closing.

A Wilmorite spokesperson said a new restaurant is being sought for the 5,000-square-foot space.

Fridays entered the Rochester market in 1978 at 125 White Spruce Blvd. in Brighton, and that location remains open.

The first TGI Fridays opened in 1965 on Manhattan’s Upper East Side and is credited with inventing the singles bar. Growth and expansion led to its rebranding as a family dining establishment with an extensive menu of casual American cuisine.

Since 2008, nearly half of more than 600 Fridays restaurants nationwide have closed as a result of the Great Recession, the rise of fast-casual eateries (such as Panera Bread and Chipotle), and the coronavirus pandemic, Insider Business reported.

Movie theater to close

The mall is facing the loss of another tenant in the coming weeks. The 12-screen Regal Greece Ridge is on a list of theaters slated to close as part of its parent company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring.

In newly filed court papers, U.K-based Cineworld Group states that on Feb.15, it will end leases for 39 underperforming theaters nationwide, including Regal Greece Ridge, as part of a plan to save $22 million annually.

Wilmorite is not commenting, instead referring questions about the theater’s closing to Regal Cinemas, which is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and remains the second-largest movie theater chain in the United States behind AMC Theaters.

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Greece Ridge mall welcomes 5 new businesses but loses a longtime restaurant

Comments / 4

D
1d ago

Sad to see thr movies close. However it was really pricy to go. I am sure the mall didn't help with thr costs since it has high rent.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidenewsny.com

Chamber Joins New Businesses for Grand Openings

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce joined new business member Jersey Mike’s Subs in celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Greece at 2838 W. Ridge Road, Rochester, across from Ridgemont Plaza. To find out more about Jersey Mike’s, visit www.jerseymikes.com. The Greece Regional Chamber of...
GREECE, NY
Big Frog 104

Second Largest Theater Chain Closing 6 New York Movie Houses

That's all folks! The second largest theater chain in the country is closing more movie houses, 6 of them in New York State. Regal Cinemas has been struggling to survive after the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie chain has announced another round of closures after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year and closing 12 theaters.
SYRACUSE, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Friend for Life: Meet Linda!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Make way for Linda!. Linda is a hamster looking to find her forever home! Although she may be tiny, you all know what they say about big things and small packages!. Whenever Linda has downtime from eating snacks, she’s usually caught taking power naps.
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Regal Movie Theater to close Mall at Greece Ridge Amid Bankruptcy

If you are a regular at the Regal, unfortunately, you will have to find a new theater. The Regal Cinemas movie theater at The Mall at Greece Ridge is reportedly closing as part of its parent company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Cineworld will be closing 39 theaters, in Greece, Buffalo, Williamsville, Ithaca, and other locations across the country. The company initially filed for bankruptcy protection in September and already closed 11 theaters across the country.
GREECE, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Byrne Dairy replacing River’s Edge Party House in Chili

Public documents from the town of Chili state that two lots were combined for the project: 29 and 31 Paul Road. Public documents from the town of Chili state that two lots were combined for the project: 29 and 31 Paul Road. Rochester student collects blankets for homeless …. A...
CHILI, NY
WHEC TV-10

“Sale of the Century” brings out estate sale enthusiasts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We all love a good Estate Sale, and this one is billed as the “Sale of The Century.” If you missed it Saturday, don’t worry you still have time to purchase some of the personal collections of Anna Louise Hrycin. News10NBC visited the sale, and we have the details on what’s available.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man, 89 of Geneva, dies in Ontario County crash

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — An 89-year-old man from Geneva was killed in a crash in Ontario County on Wednesday morning. New York State Police responded to East Main Street in the Village of Clifton Springs around 10:15 a.m. Troopers say Fred Ventura’s car slammed into a tree. They tell us he was unresponsive at the scene.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver dead after Clifton Springs crash

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after a crash in Clifton Springs Wednesday. New York State Police say Fred Ventura, 89, was driving on East Main Street around 10:15 a.m. when his car hit a tree. He was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital, but did not survive. The cause of the crash is […]
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street in Rochester

A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester Wednesday night, according to Rochester police. Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street …. A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
macaronikid.com

Little Divas Birthday Parties

Do you have a child who loves to be pampered? Hoping for a unique party she will always remember? Look no further! Little Divas Parties is a locally owned, private company which offers traveling nail services & DIY craft parties for ages 4 & up. We bring the spa (& crafts!) to you!
ROCHESTER, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy