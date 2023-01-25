Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Caught on camera: Man steals car with woman in backseat
MADISON, Wis. — A woman was rescued by police after a stranger got in her car at a rest stop and took off with her in the back seat. The woman was asleep in her car and her husband had just gotten out when the man, later identified as Kyle Wagner, jumped in the driver's seat and drove off.
nbc15.com
MPD: Officers find beer cans under vehicle windshield, driver allegedly yelled threats
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a man after he allegedly drove recklessly with beer cans found under his windshield. Officers conducted a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday near West Gilman Street and North Henry Street. Witnesses told police that the driver was yelling threats and driving recklessly.
nbc15.com
Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside vehicles
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman wants people to remember not to leave expensive items in their car after her window was smashed and her purse was stolen. According to the Madison Police Department, two vehicles were damaged and a bag or purse was stolen from each around noon Tuesday at the West YMCA parking lot.
radioplusinfo.com
1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt
Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
seehafernews.com
Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks
There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine
FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
Channel 3000
Fitchburg police arrest driver who they said eluded officers
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- Fitchburg police arrested a man Saturday who they said was intoxicated and led officers on a chase. Police said Alexander Sandoval, 34, of Oregon was involved in a hit and run crash in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road around 5 p.m. While officers were investigating the crash, police said Sandoval drove past the scene.
nbc15.com
Suspect accused of breaking child’s wrist back in jail after less than a day
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The man accused of breaking a child’s wrist during a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning was arrested soon after being released on bail, the Janesville Police Dept. revealed Tuesday morning. On Monday, the suspect, Samuel Ryan, was let out of the Rock Co. jail...
nbc15.com
Car recovered after being stolen from Madison’s east side, police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police reported that a car warming up in the driveway of a home on Madison’s east side was stolen over the weekend. MPD said the car, which was stolen around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, from the 4000 block of Stein Drive, was later recovered.
nbc15.com
20-year-old dies in Sauk Co. crash
BARABOO Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A young man died overnight when the car he was riding in went off the road in the township of Baraboo and crashed into a power pole, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 20-year-old Reedsburg...
Channel 3000
Semi truck overturns near roundabout outside of McFarland
MCFARLAND, Wis. -- No one was injured Thursday when a semi truck slid off of Highway N outside of McFarland, but debris from the overturned truck prompted lane closures in the area. Dane County dispatchers said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on the highway, just over I-39/90. While there...
nbc15.com
MFD: Two ‘poofs’ lead to evacuation at Madison café
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A pair of ‘poofs’ alerted employees at a Madison café to a dryer fire that forced the evacuation of that business and the one next door on Wednesday morning. The first ‘poof’ came about 15 minutes after a load out of the...
Channel 3000
Madison police investigate break-in at east side Jimmy John's
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating a break-in at a Jimmy John's sandwich shop on the city's east side. Officers were sent to the shop in the 1700 block of Thierer Road Tuesday morning after a manager arrived at work to find a smashed window. No arrests have been...
nbc15.com
78-year-old man arrested for stalking West Towne Mall employee
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an stalking incident after a 78-year-old man allegedly stalked a West Towne Mall employee. The woman called MPD after a man stood close to her several times as she worked. He also found out personal information about the woman that she did not tell him directly, officials said.
Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
Channel 3000
Driver dies after crash with truck on US 12 near Fort Atkinson
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. -- A driver died Wednesday following a crash on US 12 outside Fort Atkinson. Jefferson County Sheriff's officials said the incident occurred near County Highway C at around 7:40 a.m. An investigation reportedly showed the driver was traveling west when they lost control of their vehicle and...
Channel 3000
Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An...
Family of Four Arrested With Meth and Fentanyl in Wisconsin Dells
The Wisconsin Dells can be an action packed, family adventure. Especially if you have meth? A family of four AND a couple more people, arrested in huge Wisconsin Dells meth bust! WISCNEWS. There was a total of NINE people arrested with this giant Wisc Dells meth take down...Including a family...
Channel 3000
UWPD warning of phone scam
MADISON, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department is warning people to be aware of a phone scam in which a scammer is posing as a department employee. In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the department said it has received multiple reports of people getting calls that appear to come from one of its phone numbers. During the calls, the scammer, posing as a UWPD employee, demands payment and personal information.
