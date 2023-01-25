ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, WI

Related
KMBC.com

Caught on camera: Man steals car with woman in backseat

MADISON, Wis. — A woman was rescued by police after a stranger got in her car at a rest stop and took off with her in the back seat. The woman was asleep in her car and her husband had just gotten out when the man, later identified as Kyle Wagner, jumped in the driver's seat and drove off.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside vehicles

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman wants people to remember not to leave expensive items in their car after her window was smashed and her purse was stolen. According to the Madison Police Department, two vehicles were damaged and a bag or purse was stolen from each around noon Tuesday at the West YMCA parking lot.
MADISON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks

There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine

FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Fitchburg police arrest driver who they said eluded officers

FITCHBURG, Wis. -- Fitchburg police arrested a man Saturday who they said was intoxicated and led officers on a chase. Police said Alexander Sandoval, 34, of Oregon was involved in a hit and run crash in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road around 5 p.m. While officers were investigating the crash, police said Sandoval drove past the scene.
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

20-year-old dies in Sauk Co. crash

BARABOO Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A young man died overnight when the car he was riding in went off the road in the township of Baraboo and crashed into a power pole, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 20-year-old Reedsburg...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Semi truck overturns near roundabout outside of McFarland

MCFARLAND, Wis. -- No one was injured Thursday when a semi truck slid off of Highway N outside of McFarland, but debris from the overturned truck prompted lane closures in the area. Dane County dispatchers said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on the highway, just over I-39/90. While there...
MCFARLAND, WI
nbc15.com

MFD: Two ‘poofs’ lead to evacuation at Madison café

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A pair of ‘poofs’ alerted employees at a Madison café to a dryer fire that forced the evacuation of that business and the one next door on Wednesday morning. The first ‘poof’ came about 15 minutes after a load out of the...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Madison police investigate break-in at east side Jimmy John's

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating a break-in at a Jimmy John's sandwich shop on the city's east side. Officers were sent to the shop in the 1700 block of Thierer Road Tuesday morning after a manager arrived at work to find a smashed window. No arrests have been...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

78-year-old man arrested for stalking West Towne Mall employee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an stalking incident after a 78-year-old man allegedly stalked a West Towne Mall employee. The woman called MPD after a man stood close to her several times as she worked. He also found out personal information about the woman that she did not tell him directly, officials said.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Driver dies after crash with truck on US 12 near Fort Atkinson

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. -- A driver died Wednesday following a crash on US 12 outside Fort Atkinson. Jefferson County Sheriff's officials said the incident occurred near County Highway C at around 7:40 a.m. An investigation reportedly showed the driver was traveling west when they lost control of their vehicle and...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An...
BARABOO, WI
Channel 3000

UWPD warning of phone scam

MADISON, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department is warning people to be aware of a phone scam in which a scammer is posing as a department employee. In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the department said it has received multiple reports of people getting calls that appear to come from one of its phone numbers. During the calls, the scammer, posing as a UWPD employee, demands payment and personal information.
MADISON, WI

