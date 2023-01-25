Read full article on original website
Lady Jayhawks cruise to win over Grand Rapids Community College
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks raced out to a 20-6 first quarter lead and never looked back in their 62-35 win over Grand Rapids Community College on Wednesday. The game was played in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA). The Jayhawks went on to take a 34-19 lead...
Hovey scores 31 as Hart cruises past Manistee
Hart exploded out of the blocks with a 3-point barrage that rocked Manistee against the ropes, and never let the Chippewas get back in the game Thursday night in rolling to a 74-48 non-conference win on the road. Hart, which received votes in this week’s Associated Press Division 3 rankings,...
Jayhawks come up short against GRCC in Wednesday hoops action
The Muskegon Community College men’s Jayhawks basketball team dropped a hard fought 83-74 game on Wednesday against their rival, Grand Rapids Community College. The league matchup was played at Bartels-Rode Gymnasium at MCC. The Jayhawks got some devastating news before the game. Starter Jacob Mueller’s (Charlevoix) injury would be...
Shafer scores 25 in Walkerville loss to Brethren
The Walkerville Wildcats dropped a 70-42 West Michigan ‘D’ League matchup against Brethren on Wednesday evening. The Bobcats jumped out to a 17-2 lead after the first quarter and extended their lead to 29-11 by the half. Walkerville trailed 48-30 after three quarters of play and Brethren finished...
Orchard View and Montague girls tie, Cardinal boys win
The Orchard View bowling team had a good showing against Montague in their West Michigan Conference battle on Wednesday. The girls dropped both Baker games, but rallied in individual play to tie the Wildcats, 15-15. Lacey Claflin led the Cardinals with a 284 series while Zariah Burt added a 258...
Montague wrestlers win matches against Holton and Manistee
SHELBY – — The Montague wrestling team dominated a quad at Shelby High School on Wednesday evening. The Wildcats took down Holton, 72-12, and cruised by Manistee, 82-6. Savannah Winkleblack, Jimmy Thommen, Chris Aebig, Fletcher Thommen, Tristan Winkleblack, Michael Moore, Issac French, Malachi Plunkett, Landon Wood, Joe Winkleman, Emma Pendell and Natalie Bassett were all 2-0.
Reeths-Puffer pulls away for a boys basketball victory over rival Mona Shores
A large crowd was treated to an entertaining basketball game on Tuesday night at the Sailor Center at Mona Shores High School. A decisive 9-0 run in the final quarter carried the Reeths-Puffer Rockets to a 59-48 victory over the host Sailors. The teams battled back and forth through three...
Montague steamrolls Ravenna behind a dominant first half
The Montague Wildcats boys’ basketball team blitzed the Ravenna Bulldogs out of the gate and cruised to a 66-37 victory on Tuesday evening. Montague began the game on a 13-4 run to end the first quarter. The Wildcats led 34-14 at halftime. Montague maintained a 20-point lead going into the fourth quarter, 45-25.
White Cloud comes from behind to beat Lakeview
The White Cloud girls’ basketball team won a crucial Central State Activities Association contest on Tuesday over Lakeview, 31-28. Scoring was hard to come by for either team early on as the Indians found themselves down 12-11 after the first half of action. The Indians dug themselves a hole...
Holton hangs on for win over Ravenna
The Holton Red Devils used a strong second-quarter performance to knock off Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers division contest on Tuesday, 43-37. “This was a game we had to have and the girls came out with the right effort it takes to compete,” said Holton coach Robert Jordan. “We played them earlier in the year and we all felt we let a game slip out of our hands at the last minute. We were up all game and Ravenna closed out on an 11-0 run to win by five, so this is one we had marked.”
Gifford making most of his second tour of duty at MCC
The world has changed since Gene Gifford last coached at Muskegon Community College in 2007. “Now, when I walk through the locker room after practice, it’s dead quiet,” explained Gifford, 72, who coached MCC from 1981 to 2007, and came back for a second tour of duty as the head men’s basketball coach this season.
Shelby falls to Manistee Catholic Central
Shelby’s girls basketball team is in a rough spot right now with its starting point guard out and the Tigers are struggling to find someone to fill that position. Post players are helping to bring the ball up the floor, which isn’t the ideal situation for a team that likes to run as much as possible. And it showed Wednesday night.
Mason County Central cruises past North Muskegon
Mason County Central’s girls basketball team bounced back from a loss to Glen Lake with a dominating 36-18 victory over visiting North Muskegon in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division contest Tuesday night. Mallory Miller and Wren Nelson scored 10 points apiece to lead the Spartans, and each cleared...
Hovey posts triple-double in Hart’s win over Muskegon Catholic
Hart’s boys basketball team got off to a good start against Muskegon Catholic in Tuesday night’s non-conference game and rolled to a 76-30 victory. The visiting Pirates remained undefeated at 12-0. Parker Hovey, a senior, posted his eighth triple double of the season with 23 points, 18 rebounds...
Big Rapids’ explosive second quarter dooms Kent City boys
The Kent City Eagles boys’ basketball team came into Tuesday nights’ Central State Activities Association looking to knock off the league leaders. An offensive barrage by the Big Rapids Cardinals in the second quarter was something that Kent City couldn’t handle in a 66-54 loss. The Eagles...
Shillinger scores 35 in Ludington overtime win over Traverse City Central
Third-ranked Ludington trailed Traverse City Central by as much as 19 points in the second half, but rallied to force overtime. From there, visiting Ludington (13-0) pulled out a thrilling 76-74 non-conference victory. Ludington’s rally came as the result of David Shillinger’s second-half explosion for 32 points. With...
Grand Haven girls fall in final seconds to Hudsonville
The Grand Haven girls basketball team lost a heartbreaking game against OK Conference-Red foe Hudsonville on Tuesday evening. The Bucs led with 3 seconds left before a foul sent Hudsonville to the line to steal the win, 47-46. Grand Haven led at the end of the first half, 29-21. The...
Reeths-Puffer puts three in double figures in 52-43 win over Mona Shores
The Reeths-Puffer girls’ won their fifth straight game by outlasting Mona Shores 52-43 on Tuesday night. Three Rockets scored in double digits in the contest. Mona Shores jumped out to an early 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Rockets responded in the second quarter by taking a 24-20 halftime lead. Reeths-Puffer expanded the lead after the third quarter, 43-36.
Chye reaches 1000th career milestone at Mason County Central
When Mason County Central’s Will Chye was brought up to varsity as a freshman, he was predominantly a perimeter scorer. Now a senior, Chye has altered his game to be more of an inside threat. Despite tweaking his ankle, and drawing extra attention from opposing defenses, Chye has continued...
Spring Lake takes control from the opening tip, takes down rival Fruitport
The Spring Lake boys used a strong start to carry them to a 51-35 basketball victory over the host Fruitport Trojans. Coach Bill Core’s team raced off to an 18-5 lead after one quarter and maintained a double-digit lead throughout the game. Spring Lake led 27-15 at the half...
