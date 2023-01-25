Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi is SNUBBED by PSG boss Christophe Galtier, naming Kylian Mbappe his new vice-captain
Kylian Mbappe, and not Lionel Messi, has been named Paris Saint-Germain's vice-captain as the Argentine's time in Ligue 1 with the French giants continues to come under question.
Cristiano Ronaldo sent message by Al-Nassr captain after taking armband for his first game in Saudi Arabia
CRISTIANO RONALDO received a message of support from Al-Nassr captain Abdullah Madu after taking the armband from him. The Portuguese made his debut for Al Nassr in the 1-0 win over Ettifaq at the weekend. And Ronaldo was named as the captain despite Madu also starting the game. After the...
Amid PSG contract talks, Lionel Messi enjoying family vacation in the Alps
It's been a busy month for the GOAT After a World Cup win, a return to club play and a match against Cristiano Ronaldo, it's time for Messi to hit the slopes.
Sofia Vergara watches Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia with her son
Sofia Vergara is enjoying her time in Saudi Arabia! The actress is one of the lucky soccer fans to watch Paris Saint-German take on Riyadh All-Stars in a friendly match. With Lionel Messi on PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo on Al Nassr, it was a highly anticipated match. After...
Zlatan Ibrahimovic disappointed in 'badly behaved' Argentina World Cup winners
"I'm not worried about Messi, I'm worried about the others," a concerned Zlatan Ibrahimovic said
Ralf Rangnick picked out three Man Utd ‘mood killers’ and now two of them have left Old Trafford in transfer exits
MANCHESTER UNITED have got rid of two out of three "mood killers" Ralf Rangnick identified last year. The German manager oversaw a turbulent spell in United's recent history and tried to make big changes at the club. He did not hold back in listing what needed to improve, including calling...
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Man City make approach for FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande, who has impressed on loan in Portugal this season... with Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon also monitoring the promising teenager
Manchester City have made an enquiry about FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande. The 19-year-old centre-back has impressed on loan at Portuguese side CD Mafra, and his performances have caught the eye of the Premier League champions. Diomande has also attracted interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal and Portuguese giants Sporting...
Erik ten Hag defends Man United's £86m winger Antony after Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand led a chorus of criticism after the Brazilian struggled in loss at Arsenal... but Dutch coach admits he 'must be more direct'
Erik ten Hag has defended Manchester United's £86million winger Antony amid a storm of criticism. Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand were among the pundits asking whether the Brazilian is contributing enough after United's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Ten Hag was desperate to sign Antony from his former...
Ronaldo, Messi and the 2030 World Cup? A week of watching Saudi Arabia's major soccer ambitions
The Middle East isn't shy when it comes to bold statements of intent, but its big week of elite soccer hints at a seismic future for the region.
The big names Cristiano Ronaldo will face in Saudi Arabia after £175m-a-year Al-Nassr move
Sportsmail looks at some of the familiar faces Ronaldo could come up against in the Saudi Pro League after finally making his debut for Al-Nassr at the weekend.
Mbappe scored career-high five goals in one game. What about Messi, Ronaldo and world's other top strikers?
How does Kylian Mbappe's five-goal haul compare against the biggest single-game goal gluts of his most illustrious contemporaries in the men's game?
2023 UEFA Nations League Finals Fixtures Confirmed: Spain To Face Italy In Enschede
FC Twente's De Grolsch Veste will host two fixtures during the 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals.
Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro
Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....
Effigy of Black soccer star Vinícius Jr. hanged from bridge in Madrid
Spanish national police have opened an investigation "for a possible hate crime," after an effigy of Real Madrid star Vinícius Junior was hanged from a bridge in Madrid, the national police's press office for the Madrid region told CNN on Thursday.
Kylian Mbappe FIFA 23: How to Complete the Ligue 1 Player of the Month SBC
Kylian Mbappe FIFA 23 Ligue 1 Player of the Month SBC went live Jan. 26 as the full Team of the Year squad entered packs. Ligue 1 POTM Mbappe is one of the most controversial SBCs released in quite some time. First off, he has a much better version already available in packs. Secondly, this card is a minor upgrade on his base gold card. Third, the card carries a ridiculous price all things considered. Still, for those who don't have an Mbappe item in their club, this might be the best time to add one.
Lazio wants to gift a Juventus player to their manager
Maurizio Sarri is making Lazio happy with the performance of his team in recent weeks and the gaffer could be gifted some new players. One man he wants to work with again is Luca Pellegrini and the Biancocelesti are eyeing a January switch for the Juventus left-back. The youngster is...
“He can do better” Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag seeks more effort from his Brazilian star forward
Manchester United makes things happening at the Theatre of Dreams upon the arrival of Eric Ten Hag as the Dutchman has provided some stability between the attack and defense. The Red Devils signed Antony from Ajax back in September which cost them more than $85 million and the Brazilian is a key to the success of the Ten Hag playing system.
Juventus players risk bans for their role in the salary manoeuvre
Some present and former Juventus players could be in trouble for agreeing to take payments from the club under the table during the covid-19 pandemic. Juve is being investigated for not recording three months’ worth of wages to their players in their financial statement. The club announced to the...
Inter Milan Not Expecting An Offer Above €10M From PSG For Milan Skriniar, Italian Media Report
Inter are not expecting an offer any higher than €10 million from Paris Saint-Germain to sign defender Milan Skriniar before the January transfer window closes. This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri are not sure whether or not the Parisians will make an offer this month, and do not anticipate that it will be for all that much.
