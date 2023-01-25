ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
chatsports.com

Man City make approach for FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande, who has impressed on loan in Portugal this season... with Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon also monitoring the promising teenager

Manchester City have made an enquiry about FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande. The 19-year-old centre-back has impressed on loan at Portuguese side CD Mafra, and his performances have caught the eye of the Premier League champions. Diomande has also attracted interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal and Portuguese giants Sporting...
chatsports.com

Erik ten Hag defends Man United's £86m winger Antony after Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand led a chorus of criticism after the Brazilian struggled in loss at Arsenal... but Dutch coach admits he 'must be more direct'

Erik ten Hag has defended Manchester United's £86million winger Antony amid a storm of criticism. Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand were among the pundits asking whether the Brazilian is contributing enough after United's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Ten Hag was desperate to sign Antony from his former...
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro

Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....
DBLTAP

Kylian Mbappe FIFA 23: How to Complete the Ligue 1 Player of the Month SBC

Kylian Mbappe FIFA 23 Ligue 1 Player of the Month SBC went live Jan. 26 as the full Team of the Year squad entered packs. Ligue 1 POTM Mbappe is one of the most controversial SBCs released in quite some time. First off, he has a much better version already available in packs. Secondly, this card is a minor upgrade on his base gold card. Third, the card carries a ridiculous price all things considered. Still, for those who don't have an Mbappe item in their club, this might be the best time to add one.
Yardbarker

Lazio wants to gift a Juventus player to their manager

Maurizio Sarri is making Lazio happy with the performance of his team in recent weeks and the gaffer could be gifted some new players. One man he wants to work with again is Luca Pellegrini and the Biancocelesti are eyeing a January switch for the Juventus left-back. The youngster is...
Yardbarker

Juventus players risk bans for their role in the salary manoeuvre

Some present and former Juventus players could be in trouble for agreeing to take payments from the club under the table during the covid-19 pandemic. Juve is being investigated for not recording three months’ worth of wages to their players in their financial statement. The club announced to the...
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Not Expecting An Offer Above €10M From PSG For Milan Skriniar, Italian Media Report

Inter are not expecting an offer any higher than €10 million from Paris Saint-Germain to sign defender Milan Skriniar before the January transfer window closes. This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri are not sure whether or not the Parisians will make an offer this month, and do not anticipate that it will be for all that much.

Comments / 0

Community Policy