Kylian Mbappe FIFA 23 Ligue 1 Player of the Month SBC went live Jan. 26 as the full Team of the Year squad entered packs. Ligue 1 POTM Mbappe is one of the most controversial SBCs released in quite some time. First off, he has a much better version already available in packs. Secondly, this card is a minor upgrade on his base gold card. Third, the card carries a ridiculous price all things considered. Still, for those who don't have an Mbappe item in their club, this might be the best time to add one.

16 HOURS AGO