The Associated Press

Travelers Europe Names Peter McConnell Chief Financial Officer

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Travelers Europe today announced that Peter McConnell has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Mike Gent. McConnell will report to Matthew Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Travelers Europe, and oversee the financial management of Travelers’ European operations. He will also assume a position on the UK subsidiary’s Board of Directors, subject to regulatory approval. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005741/en/ Peter McConnell has joined Travelers Europe as Chief Financial Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Apartment Therapy

A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali

Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
BBC

Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing

A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
The Independent

EuroMillions winner burned through £40m by spending £100K a week

One of the UK’s biggest lottery winners was spending prize money at a rate of £100,000 a week, documents have revealed.Colin Weir, who won a record-breaking £161 million in 2011, spent around £40 million of his winnings before his death in 2019 from sepsis and an “acute kidney injury”.Mr Weir and his wife Christine, from Largs in North Ayrshire, became Scotland’s biggest lottery winners when they won the EuroMillions jackpot.The pair divorced in 2018, with his wealth passed down to his two children following his death.They became Europe’s second-biggest EuroMillions winners but lost the title when an anonymous individual...
BBC

Maddi Neale-Shankster back home in Coventry after Thailand balcony fall

A woman who fell from a second-floor balcony while on holiday in Thailand has returned home to Coventry after a huge fundraising effort by her family. Maddi Neale-Shankster was left paralysed from the waist down, after the fall on New Year's Eve. The beauty therapist, from Holbrooks, was on holiday...
BBC

New railway station to connect visitors to Bristol arena

A new railway station will connect rail services to a new development and a new arena. South Gloucestershire Council has granted planning permission for a new North Filton Station. The station will connect rail services to the new development, named Brabazon, as well as visitors to the new arena. Up...
Deadline

Vue International Appoints Stella David As Non-Executive Chair

Vue International, the largest privately owned cinema operator in Europe, has appointed Stella David as its non-executive chair. David, who takes up the position on 26 January, currently holds non-executive and independent director roles at Entain, Bacardi, Domino’s Pizza Group, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “I’m delighted to welcome someone of Stella’s experience and calibre to the non-executive chair position at Vue.  Stella has deep understanding of the consumer environment and a strong track record of delivering growth,” said Tim Richards, CEO and founder of Vue International. “This will be invaluable at this crucial moment for the business and our industry,...
Deadline

$2M TV And Film Facility Aria Studios Officially Opens In North Wales

EXCLUSIVE: Aria Studios, a new two-stage £1.6M ($2M) facility that boasts 20,000 sqft of filming space, has officially opened for business in Anglesey, North Wales. The facility, located near the popular Welsh region of Snowdonia, has been established by indie production company Rondo Media and Welsh broadcaster S4C’s commercial arm S4C Digital Media Limited, with the support of the Welsh Government through Creative Wales. The studio has two fully-soundproofed stages and is located amongst acres of unspoiled grounds in the Snowdonia region. Rondo Media is currently filming the drama series Rownd a Rownd for S4C for 27 weeks in stage 2 at Aria....
BBC

Euston Station: Mural celebrates pioneering female train driver

A mural celebrating one of the UK's first female train drivers has been unveiled in London. Avanti West Coast commissioned the image of Karen Harrison at Euston. Her sister said she hoped Ms Harrison, who was born in Glasgow and grew up in Finchley, north London, would continue to "inspire women to consider train driving".
BBC

Irish Passport Service resumes deliveries to UK

The Irish Passport Service has resumed posting passports to the UK, it has confirmed. It suspended posting passports to Northern Ireland and Great Britain on 12 December because of Royal Mail industrial action. On Wednesday, the Passport Service said the suspension had now been lifted. The BBC has contacted the...
Reuters

Energy support, debt interest help to swell UK borrowing

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain's government borrowed more last month than in any December since monthly records began 30 years ago, reflecting the huge cost of energy support and soaring debt interest linked to rising inflation.
BBC

Anglesey: Welsh government announces 2 Sisters closure inquiry

An inquiry into the proposed closure of the 2 Sisters poultry factory has been announced by the Welsh government. It was announced on Wednesday the plant in Llangefni, Anglesey, was to shut putting 730 jobs at risk. Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said after speaking to Anglesey council's leader, chief executive,...
BBC

Salford drinks firm fined £800k after HGV driver death at depot

A drinks supplier has been fined £800,000 for health and safety breaches after the death of an HGV driver who was picking up a delivery at its depot. John Fitzpatrick, 59, was struck by a forklift truck while waiting for his trailer to be loaded at Kingsland Drinks Ltd in Irlam, Salford, in 2020.
WWD

Spatial Labs on Its Milestone $10M Seed

The vision driving Web3 start-up Spatial Labs is vast in its implications for fashion, but also deeply personal for its Gen Z founder, Iddris Sandu. The 25-year-old tech entrepreneur raised $10 million in seed funding from high-profile investors for a blockchain technology business with global ambitions. “It’s definitely difficult being...
BBC

Amazon strikes: Workers claim their toilet breaks are timed

BBC business reporter & BBC employment correspondent. Amazon workers are staging the first ever UK strike on Wednesday against the online giant in a protest over pay. Around 300 staff walked out at Amazon's Coventry warehouse, the GMB union said, over what they called a "derisory" 5% pay rise to £10.50 an hour.
BBC

London ULEZ expansion raises concerns in north Kent

Residents living in north Kent have expressed concerns over the expansion of London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). The scheme charges drivers of vehicles that do not meet emissions standards, and is due to be expanded to London's boundary in August. Motorists in bordering towns fear they will be unfairly...

