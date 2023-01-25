ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

Ontario County residents invited to participate in housing survey

By Patrick Harney, MPNnow
Daily Messenger
 2 days ago
Ontario County officials have launched a new initiative to gather information from residents to assess housing needs.

The Ontario County Housing Survey is currently available to all residents on the county's website, and will be available through the beginning of February.

The goal of the survey is to document existing housing conditions and identify opportunities for improving the availability of housing in the future.

"We know low-income housing is a priority, aging housing is in demand, single family housing is in demand," said Deputy County Administrator Alissa Bub. "Every sort of housing is needed. We want all that data."

In addition to the survey, the county is also holding stakeholder engagement meetings across the county to gather additional data from businesses, landlords and residents.

Results from the housing survey will be collected and published by summer, and the survey is anonymous and responses will be kept confidential.

