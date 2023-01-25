Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: I'm Gonna Beat The F--- Out Of Caleb Plant And I'm Very Excited To Say That
There was a time when David Benavidez wanted nothing more than to land a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, if only for a shot to reclaim his old WBC title. The former two-time super middleweight titlist will now gladly settle for the next best thing—a chance to silence a longtime divisional rival.
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever
Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
sportszion.com
“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial
Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao told his days are numbered ahead of legal claim
Manny Pacquiao once proclaimed his happiness at signing a deal with Paradigm Sports and Audie Attar. That dream is now a nightmare as Attar warned Pacquiao his days of ignoring his contract were numbered. Pacquiao faces a lawsuit next month with Paradigm and Attar seeking $20 million and change for...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor’s management company says it will ‘cut off 100 percent of Manny Pacquiao’s opportunities’ in U.S.
Paradigm Sports — a management company best known for its partnership with Conor McGregor — has released a blistering statement warning promoters against working with Manny Pacquiao, especially if it’s in the United States. Paradigm reportedly paid Pacquiao $3.3 million when the Filipino boxer signed with them...
Rising Young Boxer Tragically Dies
Tragedy has struck the boxing world after a rising young star in the sport died at the age of 15 following a car accident that left him fighting for his life at the hospital for several days.
BoxingNews24.com
Yarde has “fantastic chance” against Beterbiev says Gareth A Davies
By Craig Daly: Anthony Yarde has a “fantastic chance” of defeating IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev this Saturday night, says Gareth A. Davies. The Beterbiev-Yarde event will be shown on ESPN+, beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, January 28th. Like many, Gareth still picks Beterbiev (18-0,...
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant Official - March 25, MGM Grand, Showtime PPV
Undefeated former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion David “El Bandera Roja’’ Benavidez and former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant will meet in a high-stakes, 12-round showdown to settle their long-simmering feud live on SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
MMA Fighting
Bruno Machado returns to MMA following boxing match with Anderson Silva, defends title in Abu Dhabi
Bruno Machado is going back to a MMA cage for his first title defense since boxing legendary fighter Anderson Silva in May 2022, defending his UAE Warriors lightweight title against Martun Mezhlumyan on Feb. 25, promotional officials told MMA Fighting. Machado vs. Mezhlumyan will serve as the main event for...
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte Wants Both Boxing, MMA Fight With Francis Ngannou: 'I Would Bash Him'
Dillian Whyte is back in demand following his majority decision win against Jermaine Franklin in November. Although Whyte is a frontrunner to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch sometime in 2023, he’s also interested in fighting a former heavyweight champion from a completely different sport. In an interview with...
Boxing Scene
Can Beterbiev Cross Yarde To Bivol?
Puncher’s chance is an old adage in boxing. Typically offered as a respectful nod to the possibility of victory for an otherwise solid professional, what it really means is something else. When people say puncher’s chance, what they’re probably really saying is “I don’t think that dude has a...
Boxing Scene
Wilder Says Fury-Usyk 50/50 Fight: 'Depends On Who's Gonna Cheat The Hardest'
Deontay Wilder is undecisive about who’ll win in a potential fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO, and Ring Magazine titlist Oleksandr Usyk. The two heavyweights are slated to meet sometime this spring for an undisputed bout. But when offering his opinion, Wilder delivered...
CBS Sports
Boxing schedule for 2023: Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde, Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz on tap
After a somewhat cool close to 202 where many of boxing's top stars featured their talents in stay-busy fights, the New Year began with hopes of some of the top stars facing off against other top opposition over the next 12 months. At least one fighter cleared his initial hurdle toward the biggest fight of his career when Gervonta "Tank" Davis knocked out Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Chael Sonnen calls Tyson Fury’s latest offer for Francis Ngannou the ‘dumbest idea in sports history’
Francis Ngannou is in pursuit of bigger and better opportunities post-UFC. Interest in a fight between the former UFC heavyweight champion and the reigning heavyweight boxing king Tyson Fury has been boiling since mid-2022. MMA’s baddest man on the planet was on the mend from knee surgery all of last year, but still made his intentions clear up until his eventual UFC release earlier this month.
