ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

GolfPass Releases 2023 Best Golf Courses in Tennessee

By Andrea Hinds
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

GolfPass recently released its 2023 List of Best Golf Courses in Tennessee . The annual list features 20 golf courses in Tennessee and is compiled by analyzing ratings and reviews submitted by GolfPass members throughout the year. GolfPass uses GolfPass’ Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course’s subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2022 to be eligible for this year’s list.

Here is a look at the Middle Tennessee golf courses on the list:

#2. Bear Trace at Tims Ford State Park
891 Wiseman Bend Road
Winchester, TN 37398

#3. Hermitage Golf Course – The President’s Reserve
3939 Old Hickory Boulevard
Old Hickory, TN 37138

#6. Gaylord Springs Golf Links
18 Springhouse Lane
Nashville, TN 37214

#8. Montgomery Bell State Park Golf Course
800 Hotel Avenue
Burns, TN 37029

#10. The Legacy
100 Ray Floyd Dr
Springfield, TN 37172

#12. GreyStone Golf Club
2555 U.S. 70,
Dickson, TN 37055

The number one course on the list is the Warrior’s Path State Park Golf Course in Kingsport, TN.

See the complete list here: Golfers’ Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Tennessee

The post GolfPass Releases 2023 Best Golf Courses in Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Is Praying After Thursday Fire

The NASCAR world is collectively holding its breath and offering prayers for a racing team that just had a fire in their primary shop. On Thursday, Reaume Brothers Racing announced that a fire broke out in their shop. Three team members sustained injuries and had to be transported to a hospital for ...
BRISTOL, TN
Golf Digest

Pete Dye's last design, White Oak, is one of the most exclusive and unique golf experiences in the world

The Dye Course at White Oak, the 2022 Best New Private Course winner, is one of the most exclusive golf courses to be built in recent memory. It’s located on the border of Florida and Georgia outside Jacksonville, in almost complete natural isolation. It has no members, no on-site clubhouse (or any other structures on or near the course), and hardly anyone has played it except for personal invitees of owner Mark Walter and several dozen Golf Digest panelists, who visited between October 2021 and September 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy