Ascend Federal Credit Union Announces CEO Succession Plan

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A family-owned farm going back 230 years will be saved after city commissioners voted on an alternate route for a major bypass project. FOX 17 News first reported on the Cloydland Farm in Mt. Juliet last month. We spoke with owner Andy Ligon who was desperate to keep his farm left alone after the city considered building a bypass through it to alleviate traffic. The bypass would have run where hay is grown to feed livestock. Losing that property and the hay could mean the end of the farm.

MOUNT JULIET, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO