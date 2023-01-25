Wylie boys knock off Abilene Cooper behind Evans' monster night

Cooper beat Wylie 44-39 in Bulldog Gym in the first District 4-5A meeting this season. Derek Evans was determined to give the Cougars a taste of their own medicine and beat them on their home court – something few teams have done this season.

Evans had a monster game, scoring a game-high 34 points, as the Bulldogs knocked off Cooper 62-59 Tuesday at Cougar Gym.

“I played with a lot of the (Cooper) guys over the summer, so I just wanted to deliver a message,” Evans said. “They beat us at home in the first game in district. So, we had something to prove this game.”

Evans, a 6-foot-3 junior, got most of his points battling down low in the paint. He had 15 of his team’s 25 field goals while hitting 4-of-8 free throws.

“He killed us. He murdered us,” Cooper coach Bryan Conover said. “We couldn’t guard him. He got whatever he wanted. He was physical. He was tough. He was the MVP of the game easily.”

Evans’ big game didn’t surprise Wylie coach Gregg Ruffin.

“He’s capable of doing that,” Ruffin said. “He just kind of said, ‘Give me the ball. Let me go to work.’

“He’s not blessed with height, but he’s blessed with a lot of determination and a lot of heart and fights through a lot of stuff. If they let it get physical down there, he’s able to play that game. He was able to do that.”

Isaiah Carrillo added 11 points, and Hunter Hood had eight as the Bulldogs (11-15 overall, 3-4 district) pulled out a huge win to start the second half of league play.

It’s Wylie’s second straight win, after beating Abilene High 54-45 on Jan. 17 at Bulldog Gym. The Bulldogs went into play Tuesday tied with AHS and Lubbock-Cooper for fourth place.

Kam Gray led Cooper (15-9, 5-2) with 19 points, while Jaelyn Rivera added 18, despite fouling out with 3:05 left in the game. Jordan Willis followed with 15. The Coogs had their four-game winning streak snapped.

The Coogs’ last loss was a 40-37 decision against front-running Lubbock Monterey at Cougar Gym. Cooper, the two-time defending district champions, began play Tuesday a game back of the Plainsmen.

“I didn’t do a very good job of having our guys ready to play,” Conover said. “I didn’t have us very focused. We talk about a lot of times that success is hard to handle, too. When you’ve been playing well and doing some things right, sometimes you tend get away from things that have made you who are and what your identity is.”

Coogs start fast, then stall out

Cooper opened the game sizzling from 3-point range – hitting three to lead 9-2 early in the first quarter.

After Rivera’s trey with 4:44 left in the opening quarter, the Coogs didn’t score again until Rivera’s basket pulled his team within six (17-11) with 6:04 to play in the second quarter.

“That really hurt us,” Conover said of the long drought where his team was outscored 15-0. “We don’t shoot the 3 particularly well, and we hit a couple of early. A lot of times that’s fool’s gold. You keep shooting them, and you don’t shoot them well.”

Cooper fought back to send the game into halftime tied at 25, thanks to 11 points from Rivera in the second quarter.

Wylie scored the first two baskets of the second half, but Cooper again fought back to tie it at 31 with 3:32 remaining in the third quarter.

It appeared Wylie was pulling away as Evans outscored the Coogs 8-2 in the final 3:03 to give the Bulldogs a 39-33 advantage going into the fourth quarter. Evans scored 12 of his team’s 14 points in the frame.

Wylie had a 44-35 lead with 6:33 to play in the game, but Cooper never quit fighting.

The Coogs made it a four-point game (54-50) as Gray scored off a turnover with 2:17 to go.

Wylie pushed its lead to eight (58-50) on Brown’s basket with 1:12 remaining, and Hunter Hood answered a Cooper basket with an uncontested layup off a quick pass as the Coogs’ defense broke down after the basket.

It ended up being the game-winning basket with 51 seconds left, as Cooper outscored the Bulldogs 7-2 in the final 40 seconds.

Gray got a steal and drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and hit all three free throws with 32.17 seconds to pull Cooper within four (60-56).

After Evans missed two free throws, Falade’s 3-point goal made it a one-point game with 11 second left.

However, Carrillo hit two free throws for a 62-59 cushion with 7.1 seconds to play. Gray missed a game-tying 3 at the buzzer.

“We didn’t do a good job of running our offense,” Conover said. “… Credit to them. They came out, and they played really well. They had a lot energy. They were focused and ready to go. It’s a big win for them. We just weren’t able to pull it out.”

It’s Wylie’s first win over Cooper at Cougar Gym since a 58-47 decision on Jan. 25, 2019. Cooper won both meetings last season.

“It’s been a while since we’ve won in this gym,” Ruffin said. “Coach Conover and his staff have done a great job. They’re sitting right at the top of this district. … So, to come in here (and get the win), that’s a huge boost for us moving forward.”

Next up

Wylie plays Monterey on Friday at Bulldog Gym, before playing two road games – Lubbock High (Tuesday) and Lubbock Coronado (Feb. 3).

Cooper has a bye Friday before going to Monterey on Tuesday.

DISTRICT 4-5A

Wylie 62, Abilene Cooper 59

Wylie … 15 … 10 … 14 … 23 – 62

Cooper … 9 … 16 … 8 … 26 – 59

WYLIE (11-15, 3-4) – Derek Evans 15 4-8 34, K.J. Long 1 1-2 4, Isaiah Carrillo 4 3-3 11 Kazion Brown 1 0-1 2, Martin Marshall 0 0-0 0, Gage Wilson 0 0-0 0, Jalen Whisenhunt 0 0-0 0, Hunter Hood 8 2-3 8, Quentin Whitted 1 1-2 3. Totals 25 11-19 62.

ABILENE COOPER (15-9, 5-2) – Jaden Carrillo 0 0-0 0, Savion Vinson 0 0-0 0, Jordan Willis 5 3-4 15, Jaelyn Rivera 7 2-4 18, Maxwell Falade 3 0-0 7, Zavian Alexander 0 0-0 0, Eric Tonche 0 0-0 0, Kam Gray 6 5-5 19. Totals 21 10-13 59.

3-Point Goals – Wylie 1 (Long), Cooper 7 (Willis 2, Rivera 2, Falade, Gray 2). Total Fouls – Wylie 13, Cooper 17. Fouled Out – Wylie: None; Cooper: Rivera. Technical Fouls – None.

Lady Coogs fight off Wylie

Cooper kept its playoff hopes alive with a 49-41 victory over Wylie in a District 4-5A girls basketball game at Cougar Gym.

Alliyah Ralston and Kyla Speights led Cooper (19-12, 3-6) with 13 points each, and Karrigan Parrott had 10 as the Lady Coogs snapped a five-game losing skid. Parrott, a 5-6 senior guard, surpassed 1,000 points for her career.

It gives Cooper a sweep of the district series against Wylie, after being swept by the Lady Bulldogs last year.

Caroline Steadman led Wylie (13-16, 2-6) with 13 points, and Aliyah Jowers had seven.

Cooper scored the game’s first 18 points, and Wylie avoided being shutout in the first quarter thanks to Steadman’s basket with 13 seconds left in the frame.

“I told them, ‘Guys, we can’t afford to lose this game,’” Cooper coach Brandon Hudson said. “We came in, and we talked about starting fast and staying fast, and they did a great job in the first quarter doing that.”

The Lady Coogs led by 20 (22-2) with 7:00 left in the first half, before Wylie closed within 13 (24-11) at halftime.

The Lady Bulldogs were down 15 (42-27) with 4:39 to play in the game and made it close at the end thanks to three treys in the final 1:25. Cooper hit 3-of-6 free throws to stave off the Lady Bulldogs.

Cooper is a half-game back of Lubbock High (15-11, 3-5). The Lady Westerners play No. 6 Lubbock-Cooper on Wednesday before hosting Abilene High.

Lubbock High, which beat Cooper 73-60 on Jan. 10 in Lubbock, plays the Lady Coogs on Feb. 3 in Abilene.

Cooper has a bye on Friday before going to No. 1 Lubbock Monterey on Tuesday. The Lady Coogs wrap up the regular season at Coronado on Feb. 7.

“If we want to make the playoffs or at least get that play-in game, we’ve got to win three (of our last four), and this has to be one of those three,” Hudson said of the Wylie game. “Now, we’ve got two and we’ve got to win those two games.”

Monterey and Lubbock-Cooper were tied for first at 7-1 beginning play Tuesday, while Coronado was third with a two-game cushion over the rest of the field at 5-3.

DISTRICT 4-5A

Abilene Cooper 49, Wylie 41

Wylie … 2 … 9 … 14 … 16 – 41

Cooper … 18 … 6 … 10 … 15 – 49

WYLIE (13-16, 2-6) – Avery Cogburn 0 3-6 3, Kyla Kelley 0 0-0 0, Jahniya George 2 0-0 5, Camri Travis 1 1-2 4, Caroline Steadman 5 0-0 13, Alexis LaCroix 1 0-0 3, Kaylan Adams 3 0-1 6, Aliyah Jowers 3 0-0 7, Avery LaCroix 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-9 41.

ABILENE COOPER (19-12, 3-6) – Jaedah Titus 0 1-2 1, Cheyenne Weems 0 0-0 0, Alliyah Ralston 5 2-3 13, Ashlynn French 1 2-4 4, Asjha Cherry 2 2-4 6, Karrigan Parrott 4 0-1 10, Kyla Speights 5 1-1 13, Mya Chavez 0 0-0 0, Marissa Chavez 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 8-15 49.

3-Point Goals – Wylie 7 (George, Travis, Steadman 3, LaCroix, Jowers), Cooper 5 (Ralston, Parrott 2, Speights 2). Total Fouls – Wylie 13, Cooper 13. Fouled Out – None. Technical Fouls – None.