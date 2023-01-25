H.S. basketball: Coahoma's Burnam notches 250th career win in victory over Ballinger

BALLINGER – Coahoma coach Lonnie Burnam won his 250 th career game Tuesday as the Bulldogs beat Coahoma 51-47 in a District 6-3A game.

Ryan Shifflett led the Bulldogs with 13 points, while Boyd Cox and Billy Bailey added 10 each.

Andrew Delgado led the Bearcats with a game-high 34 points.

Coahoma took a 45-26 lead into the fourth quarter and held off a furious rally to win the game.

Ballinger plays Merkel on Friday in a district game in Merkel, while Coahoma plays Jim Ned in Tuscola.

Clyde routs Badgers

At Clyde, Connor Hawk scored a game-high 16 points to lead Clyde past Merkel 63-26 in a District 6-3A game.

Landon Yates added 12 points, and Jarrett Jeffers had 10 for the Bulldogs (17-8, 5-3).

Bryant Jones led the Badgers (14-13, 3-5) with 12 points.

Clyde plays at Wall on Friday. Merkel hosts Coahoma on Friday.

GIRLS

No. 9 Stephenville rips Mineral Wells

At Mineral Wells, Mya Wilson scored a game-high 11 points as No. 9 Stephenville throttled Mineral Wells 40-10 in a District 6-4A game.

Lillie Skiles followed with six points, while Chandler Glasgow, Brinly Hall, Lucy Espinoza and Kyla Ray had four each for the Honeybees (27-3, 4-1).

Lela Alifa led the Lady Rams (12-17, 1-4) with five points.

Stephenville is home vs. Graham on Friday.

Lady Cats knock off Bulldoggettes

At Ballinger, Addison Martin scored a game-high 22 points to lead Ballinger past Coahoma 58-45 in a District 6-3A game.

Matilda Galvan added 13 points for the Lady Cats (17-11, 5-5), while Skyla Hostetter had 11.

Cayhill Lewis led Coahoma (11-15, 4-6) with 14 points, while Shae Lang and Madisyn Renteria had 11 each.

Ballinger outscored the Bulldogettes 25-9 in the second quarter to lead 33-15 at halftime and held on for the victory.

Ballinger plays at Merkel on Friday, while Coahoma plays at Jim Ned.

No. 6 Gorman edges No. 12 Gordon

At Gordon, Delila Crain poured in a game-high 22 points as No. 6 Gorman nipped No. 12 Gordon 50-49 in a district game.

The win gives the Lady Panthers a sweep of the district series. They beat Gordon 36-35 in overtime at Gorman.

Jordan Hampton and Kyndall Scitern had eight points each for Gorman (27-2, 7-1).

Ava Hawkins and Payton Reed led the Lady Longhorns (20-7, 6-3) with 11 points each. Taylor Humphrey had 10.

Gorman hosts Lingleville on Friday before going to No. 1 Huckabay on Tuesday.

Gordon plays at Lingleville on Tuesday, after a bye Friday.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: H.S. basketball: Coahoma's Burnam notches 250th career win in victory over Ballinger