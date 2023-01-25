Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie
Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
BBC
Bristol City 0-6 Manchester City: Holders City into last four with crushing success
Holders Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the Continental League Cup with victory over Championship side Bristol City. Gareth Taylor's team were 5-0 up at half-time following a brace from Hayley Raso, while England winger Lauren Hemp scored either side of the break. Returning to her former club, Hemp...
Burnley sign Lyle Foster as they confirm transfer in hilarious Shrek video with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
BURNLEY announced the arrival of Lyle Foster with an incredible Shrek video. The Clarets completed the £8million signing of the 22-year-old South African hitman from KVC Westerlo on Wednesday afternoon. But if their social media is to be believed, it could have been Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo instead.
FOX Sports
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
Transfer latest: Bournemouth land Jackson, McKennie on Leeds list
The Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson is due for a medical at Bournemouth on Wednesday to complete a move from Villarreal
Wout Weghorst scores first Man Utd goal
Wout Weghorst is off the mark for Man Utd with his first goal for the club.
WSB Radio
Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run
LONDON — (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor...
Yardbarker
Southampton star attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City
Southampton youngster Jimmy-Jay Morgan is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City. Many of the elite Premier League clubs look to raid the smaller clubs in England for their young talent. With Brexit making it more difficult to sign young talent from abroad, signing youngsters from England is becoming increasingly popular.
Report: Chelsea Reluctant To Let Hakim Ziyech Join Newcastle
Chelsea are now reluctant to allow Hakim Ziyech to join Newcastle who are heavily interested in his signature.
Yardbarker
Chelsea step up their interest in Everton star after being priced out of move for other targets
Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana after being priced out of moves for other targets. Onana signed for Everton during the summer transfer window at the beginning of the season. With Everton struggling financially, selling some of their prized assets could be necessary to help them bring in reinforcements.
Portsmouth boss on Bailey Wright: 'He would be a really solid addition to the squad'
John Mousinho has confirmed Sunderland defender Bailey Wright is interesting Portsmouth.
Yardbarker
Chelsea star facing “uncertain” future, Blues ready to sanction transfer for €60m-plus
Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is reportedly facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge over the next few months. According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, the 23-year-old could leave Chelsea for around €60million plus add-ons in the summer, though his performances in the Champions League in the second half of the season could be important to determining his future.
chatsports.com
Newcastle target Anthony Gordon misses a THIRD consecutive day of Everton training - despite Toon still being stuck in talks over lowering Everton's £60m price tag
Everton attacker Anthony Gordon has reportedly missed his third consecutive day of training at Finch Farm. Gordon, subject of Newcastle United interest, has missed three days - a 'planned absence' earlier on Tuesday - in addition to the unexplained absences on Wednesday and Thursday. According to Sky Sports, Gordon did...
Jurgen Klopp compares Liverpool & Chelsea rebuilds
Jurgen Klopp has stressed that Liverpool's rebuild won't be completed 'overnight' as they are unable to freely spend on players the way that Chelsea are.
Chelsea to build US-inspired Hall of Fame
Chelsea have plans to grow their operations in an American style.
Why Jamie Carragher is feuding with agent Kia Joorabchian
Jamie Carragher engages in a public feud with Kia Joorabchian over the running of Everton.
Arsenal's 6 key fixtures where title will be won or lost
Arsenal's six biggest fixtures during the second half of the season that could determine whether they win the Premier League title or not.
msn.com
League Cup semifinal: Newcastle score first-leg win away to Southampton
Newcastle are 90 minutes away from the League Cup final after securing a 1-0 victory away to Southampton in leg 1 of the sides’ semifinal at St. Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday. The second leg at St. James’ Park is in one week’s time, next Tuesday, Jan. 31. Southampton will face Blackpool in the 4th round of the FA Cup on Saturday, while Newcastle rest after going out to Sheffield Wednesday in the 3rd round.
Crystal Palace make an approach for Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo
SIMON JONES: The Ghanaian international is set to become a free agent in the summer which has led to a number of Premier League clubs expressing interest in the forward.
Yardbarker
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run
Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
