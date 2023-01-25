Meghan Hippely, Jordan Schwartz lead Alliance winter homecoming

Meghan Hippely and Jordan Schwartz were named the king and queen of Alliance High School’s winter homecoming, which took place Saturday at the school.

The theme for this year’s event was “masquerade.”

The winter homecoming court also included senior attendants Paige Ashworth and Zach Kinser; junior attendants Lily Walker and Dani Cullen; sophomore attendants Adilyn Mozden and Evan Winans; and freshman attendant, Chimere Saunders.