Erie, MI

Church Profile: St. Joseph Catholic Church, Erie

By Suzanne Nolan Wisler, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 2 days ago
Name of church: St. Joseph Catholic Church

Address: 2214 Manhattan St., Erie

Denomination: Catholic

When did the church begin? 1819

Pastor: Rev. Mark Prill

Service times: 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and 8 and 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays

Other times: Weekly Rosary, 10 a.m. Mondays; Confessions, 10 a.m. Saturdays; Daily Adoration, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ministries offered by the church: Monthly Women's group from 6 to 8 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month

Social media: St. Joseph Parish - Erie, MI on Facebook and stjosepherie on Instagram

Website: stjosepherie.com

Phone number: 734-848-6125

More information: The church is more than 200 years old and has a school for prekindergarten through eighth grade.

