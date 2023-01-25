Church Profile: St. Joseph Catholic Church, Erie

(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said she is desperate to figure out what happened to her son after he went missing over the weekend. She said Armani Kelly, 27, called her Saturday evening as he arrived to Detroit. "I try to be optimistic, but everyday that goes by it gets worse and worse," Kemp said. Kemp said Armani was supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Saturday night, but said she wasn't sure if that happened. After not hearing from Armani for 24 hours, she began to worry and then began searching for his whereabouts. Kemp said she drove more...

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO