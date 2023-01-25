Church Profile: St. Joseph Catholic Church, Erie
Name of church: St. Joseph Catholic Church
Address: 2214 Manhattan St., Erie
Denomination: Catholic
When did the church begin? 1819
Pastor: Rev. Mark Prill
Service times: 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and 8 and 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays
Other times: Weekly Rosary, 10 a.m. Mondays; Confessions, 10 a.m. Saturdays; Daily Adoration, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ministries offered by the church: Monthly Women's group from 6 to 8 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month
Social media: St. Joseph Parish - Erie, MI on Facebook and stjosepherie on Instagram
Website: stjosepherie.com
Phone number: 734-848-6125
More information: The church is more than 200 years old and has a school for prekindergarten through eighth grade.
