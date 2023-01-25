Consultants to study feasibility of Aurora rec center

AURORA – A consulting firm is expected to soon begin a feasibility study regarding building a city recreation center.

City Council on Jan. 9 introduced legislation that would award a contract to the GPD Group to provide consulting services in an amount not to exceed $50,000. Final action on the legislation likely will take place later this month or in early February.

City officials have talked about building a recreation/fitness center for several years and a couple of proposals were made, but plans never became reality.

An ad hoc committee began discussing the possibility of building a rec center in October. It is studying a 2016 ad hoc recreation committee summary report and a 2019 demand study, and will meet several more times in the next few months.

Members of the committee are Councilmen Scott Wolf and Brad Duguay, Aurora Board of Education member Mike Acomb and Pete Conces, Tia Ware and Andrew Winkler.

Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin said the rec center discussions are a project of the city, which could partner with the schools in the effort.

In another parks/recreation matter, council voted to pay Emery Electric $30,150 for repairs to electric lines at the Sunny Lake Park ballfields. Reimbursement will come from another vendor’s insurance because the latter damaged the lines.

A collective bargaining agreement between the city and police sergeants represented by the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association was ratified. It runs from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2025.

Three-year contracts with the unions representing police officers, sergeants, dispatchers and service department workers are now in place, according to Law Director Dean DePiero. All police union members will get a 4% raise in 2023, followed by 3% in each of 2024 and 2025.

Other business

Council OK’d increasing the pay of Joseph Verbiar, who will fill in while the residential building official/plans examiner is on medical leave. He will return to the base hourly rate when the chief examiner returns from leave.

Meanwhile, Chad Snyder and Raymond Thomas were hired as service technician II replacements, and Jeffery Skapin’s plans examiner contract was renewed. Skapin will be paid $83 per hour, a $1 increase over last year. It was noted most of the work done by Skapin is billed to builders or developers.

Council authorized membership in the Community University Education Purchasing Council of Governments, which is a reorganized group that replaced the former Community University Education Purchasing Agency.

The city’s representative on the organization’s governing board will be Service Director Harry Stark, with Finance Director Tim Clymer as alternate.

The 2023 city appropriations totaling $20.76 million in the general fund and $49.09 million in all funds proceeded to third reading and likely will be approved at council’s Jan. 23 meeting.

Also moving to third reading was a conditional zoning certificate to allow an outside extension of a permitted use for a property at 239 E. Garfield Road.

Good Nature Therapy Services plans to open an indoor/outdoor occupational/physical therapy and speech pathology clinic for children on the north side of East Garfield Road just east of Aurora Rose Dance Academy.

Heading to second reading is the dedication of Beljon and Scarlet lanes and William Court and a sanitary sewer line easement in Phases 2-3 of the Beljon subdivision. Stark said all work has been completed. Phase 1 streets were accepted previously.

Also heading to second reading is the renewal of the city’s Microsoft 365 annual subscription at a cost not to exceed $30,240, and a section of the codified ordinances dealing with parking.

The Microsoft subscription covers all MS office systems used citywide. The parking regulations would add a clause stating a vehicle cannot be parked on a residential lot less than 1 acre unless it is entirely on a hard surface that is not gravel, grass or dirt.

“We are trying to deal with some issues that have developed with the parking regulations, and are seeking any input council can provide,” said DePiero.

Womer Benjamin announced she will give the State of the City address Feb. 15 at the Bertram Inn.

Contact the newspaper at auroraadvocate@recordpub.com.