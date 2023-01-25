Stow-Munroe Falls High speech and debate team qualifies 3 more students to state tournament

On Jan. 21, the Stow-Munroe Falls High School speech and debate team added more students to its running total of state qualifiers during the North Canton Hoover tournament.

When students earn four “bids,” they become qualify for state. Senior Natalie Pigman and junior Alaina Sayre picked up their fourth bids by placing second in Public Forum debate at the tournament, while senior Vidya Niroula earned her fourth bid in Declamation by placing fourth that same day.

For the first time in program history, a student gets to choose the event in which they compete in at the state tournaments: Senior Jason Folk earned his fourth bid in Program Oral Interpretation on Saturday, but he’s already qualified in Original Oratory.

Additionally, juniors Lauren Garfield and Penelope Covey placed fourth in Duo Interpretation, earning their second bids to the state tournament. Congressional debaters Griffin Moore, Kristian Leseure, Jenny Baniya and Nadia Farrell all earned bids to states but did not place at the tournament.

Pigman, Sayre and Niroula join the following students who are already qualified: seniors Nathan Marotta (Congress), Nolan Miller (Humorous Interpretation) and Folk, plus junior Andrew Loznianu (Congress).

The students have one remaining regular-season competition at Norton, though students who don’t “bid out” can still qualify for the state tournament at the upcoming Akron district tournament in February.

Bulldogs take sixth place at Wooster

The Stow-Munroe Falls High School speech and debate team placed sixth among 54 schools at the recent Sharen B. Althoff Rotary Invitational, its best finish since 2017. The tournament – held annually at Wooster High School – is traditionally the state’s largest regular-season tournament of the year.

Senior Nolan Miller won Humorous Interpretation, an event with a field of 58 contestants. It was Miller’s first time winning a final round outright, and he earned a bid to the OSDA State Finals, though he is already qualified.

Meanwhile, Pigman and Sayre finished as semifinalists (top 4) in Public Forum Debate. They earned their third bid to the state tournament, needing just one more with two weeks to go. In Program Oral Interpretation, Folk placed fifth, picking up his third bid in the event – Folk is already qualified in another category, Original Oratory, by virtue of winning his last two tournaments in the event. He finished 14th in Original Oratory at Wooster.

Junior Andrew Loznianu and freshman Andrew Brantsch both reached the Congressional Debate final round, though neither student ultimately placed in the top six. Senior Maria Price also reached semifinals in Dramatic Interpretation.