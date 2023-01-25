ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Letter to the editor: Protect abortion rights as women's health care

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lNdc_0kQTEQG800

Regarding the Jan. 23 Canton Repository print article, ''Harris rallies for abortion rights,'' I strongly agree with Vice President Kamala Harris and am so proud to see her and President Joe Biden be so supportive of reproductive health care.

Abortion care is an essential health care service and is still legal in Ohio. Even more encouraging is the recent FDA approval of mifepristone being sold nationally in local pharmacies to help people become unpregnant. It's one of many important steps to get around abortion restrictions like requiring a doctor visit, and instead utilizing an online telehealth visit with a doctor.

My newest concern is with the recent firebombing of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria, Illinois, two days after the governor signed an abortion rights bill into law. Anti-choice domestic terrorists must be charged, prosecuted, and jailed, to end the constant harassment and crimes targeting abortion providers who help pregnant people from women to transgender men.

Please support Ohio abortion providers and advocates like Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, or Pro-Choice Ohio, as abortion care is a protected right, and must be defended in every state.

Nancy Dollard, Lake Township

Comments / 2

Related
Ballotpedia News

The Ballot Bulletin: Ohio governor signs bill amending election laws

Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local levels. This is the final monthly edition of The Ballot Bulletin. Starting February 3, this newsletter will be sent weekly on Fridays, featuring several new charts and visuals of the latest bills and legislative activity from Ballotpedia’s Election Administration Legislation Tracker. Each week, we’ll give you the latest on noteworthy election-related bills in state legislatures, recent bill activity, and a look at the big picture—how many bills have been signed into law? By members of which political party? And more.
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Proposal would eliminate one-third of Ohio’s code for rules and regulations

The DeWine administration has proposed eliminating one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code which details rules and regulations for more than 300 state agencies and divisions. The administrative code contains more than 17.4 million words for the agencies and the businesses and organizations that fall under their authority. Lt. Gov. Jon...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Senate bill would prohibit state fund investments for environmental, social or environmental purposes: Capitol Letter

Impact investing: A new bill in the Ohio Senate would prohibit the state’s five pension funds – as well as funds maintained by colleges and universities and the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation fund – from investing with environmental, social or corporate governance policies as primary goals. A spokesman for Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman called E.S.G. a “well-funded effort by foreign extremists to force dangerous globalist platforms into corporate boardrooms with a goal of undermining sound fiscal policies and the American economy.” None of the funds affected by Senate Bill 6 are involved in E.S.G. investing, which conservative politicians across the country are targeting, Laura Hancock reports.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House approves rules package over the objection of right-wing GOP bloc

Usually a procedural afterthought, the Ohio House approved a new rules package Tuesday over the bitter objections of right-wing lawmakers. The provisions lay out the ground rules for the coming session. Republicans who backed Rep. Derek Merrin for speaker argue they were locked out of the process. Rejected rules included allowing guns on the floor, […] The post Ohio House approves rules package over the objection of right-wing GOP bloc appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Renacci announces PAC to flip school boards in Ohio to counter 'woke' policy

Former Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Renacci Thursday announced a new political action committee to try to flip Ohio school boards with conservative-leaning candidates. Renacci said in a news release that the new Save Our Schools Ohio PAC will help candidates raise funds and will use data to identify "dozens" of key local school board races.
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Ohio's emergency fund and its impact on state residents

Ohio has a very large, very healthy so-called rainy day fund. State leaders brag about the billions stashed away for an emergency. Leaders don’t tend to mention that all that money is raking in millions more in interest thanks to the recent rate hikes at the Federal Reserve. We...
OHIO STATE
WTOV 9

Governor introduces program to improve maternal and infant health outcomes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran have launched Comprehensive Maternal Care – a community-based, statewide program aimed at improving the health and well-being of moms, infants, and families covered by Medicaid. CMC was announced in September of 2022 as part of Governor DeWine’s Bold Beginning: Healthy, Supported Families.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

New calculator gives Ohio parents school choice eligibility information

(The Center Square) – Ohio parents can now use a new eligibility calculator to find out if they qualify for state-based school choice scholarships. Americans for Prosperity Ohio created the calculator as part of a campaign it says will help advance the educational opportunities for all Ohioans. The campaign also includes a series of training events across the state and partnerships with other groups pushing for education reforms. The calculator...
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Ohio SNAP recipients facing end of emergency allotments

Individuals and families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, will see their monthly benefits go down beginning in March. The program provides stipends to qualifying households to help put food on the table and address food insecurity. Since March of 2020---when the pandemic started, Ohio has been...
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Low Income Water Assistance Program

The Low Income Water Assistance Program is a temporary federal program through at least September 2023 that provides relief to people behind on water and sewer bills. Who is eligible? Ohioans at or below 200% of the federal poverty guideline who pay for their water and sewer bills. For a family of four that would be a yearly income of $55,500.
The Repository

The Repository

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy