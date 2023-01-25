Read full article on original website
orangeandbluepress.com
Brutal Assault Of 78-Year-Old Man Caught On Camera
A 78-year-Old man was savagely attacked by an unidentified man on a San Francisco street. On Tuesday, San Francisco police released a video showing a man brutally assaulting a 78-year-old. The black hooded sweatshirt crossed Natoma Street in the SoMa District and, without warning, struck the victim who was walking with a cane on the ground. The incident occurred just after 7:30 a.m. on January 8, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police looking for answers in 10-year-old unsolved murder
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are asking the public for help in a 10-year-old unsolved homicide. Larry Lovette Jr. was gunned down in the 4000 block of Canon Ave. near Wellington Street and Dimond Park shortly before 3:00 p.m. Jan. 11, 2013. Lovette died at the scene. Police are asking...
SFist
Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect Admits to Murders In Jailhouse Interview, Suggests He Might Have Mental Illness
Zhao Chunli, the suspect now charged with killing seven people on Monday at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, admitted to the murders in a jailhouse interview with NBC Bay Area reporter Janelle Wang on Thursday. Wang says she spoke with Zhao in Mandarin earlier today, a day after...
KTVU FOX 2
SFPD release updated sketch of 'Doodler' serial killer, increase reward for information
An updated sketch was released of the San Francisco serial killer, known as the 'Doodler,' who eluded authorities for almost 50 years. SFPD have also increased the reward leading to the killer's arrest to $250,000.
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Arrest Made in San Francisco Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident
Two Accidents by Same Driver in the Mission District Cause Fatality and Injuries. A driver in a fatality accident was placed under arrest after being involved in two separate collisions in the Mission District of San Francisco. The collisions resulted in injuries and one fatality on January 22. The initial accident occurred at the 16th Street intersection with Capp Street around 2:11 a.m. and involved a pedestrian, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
KRON4
Oakland school mass shooting case remains unsolved, police release video
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the wake of a mass shooting targeting an Oakland music video crew earlier this week, police are calling attention to a 2022 mass shooting that targeted students and still remains unsolved. No arrests have been made in either of Oakland’s two mass shootings.
thesfnews.com
Ingleside District Shooter Wanted By SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are searching for the suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in the Ingleside District that occurred on January 22. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:22 p.m., officers assigned to Ingleside Station responded to the 300 block of La Grande Ave on a report of a shooting.
SFist
SFPD Seeks Help Identifying Suspect Caught On Video Beating 78-Year-Old Man in Downtown Alley
Police are hoping newly released security video can help identify a suspect in an early morning aggravated assault a few weeks back that occurred on Natoma Street. Police have been looking for weeks for the suspect in an aggravated assault that occurred in the early morning of Sunday, January 8. The attack took place at the corner of Natoma and New Montgomery streets. But now the Chronicle reports that SFPD has released security video of the attack, which appears wholly unprovoked, and knocked a 78-year-old walking with a cane onto the ground.
NBC Bay Area
New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department
New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
KTVU FOX 2
Family of Tongan man killed during Oakland police chase files wrongful death suit
OAKLAND, Calif. - The family of a Tongan man who stopped at a taco truck with his mother after a graduation ceremony and then was killed during an Oakland police pursuit, sued the city of Oakland on Thursday, alleging the officers engaged in an unauthorized "ghost chase," leading to his death and injuries to his relatives.
KTVU FOX 2
Reward increased for 'the Doodler,' alleged serial killer from 1970s
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are stepping up efforts to try to catch a serial killer dubbed "the Doodler" who has eluded authorities for almost 50 years. Cold case inspectors hope a big reward and a new sketch will finally lead to an arrest. The sister of one victim...
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay shooting victim's nephew says uncle killed trying to stop gunman
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - In downtown Half Moon Bay, a memorial for the victims of the mass shooting has grown steadily. On Wednesday evening, the nephew of Marciano "Martin" Martinez-Jimenez said the family is holding a Rosario, a prayer session for nine days in honor of his uncle who was killed.
Berkeley police seek help to ID man who allegedly tried to kidnap woman
The video shows a man suspected of trying to kidnap a woman near the UC Berkeley campus Tuesday evening.
SFist
Monday Shootout In Oakland Took Place During Music Video Shoot, Appears Gang Related
Because it occurred in such close succession with two mass shootings in California, a shooting incident in Oakland Monday night in which one person died and four others were injured by gunfire is being talked about in the media as a third mass shooting, but the evidence points to something different, like shootout involving multiple guns.
KTVU FOX 2
Double shooting in San Francisco Lower Nob Hill injures 2, no arrests
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police say two male victims were injured in a double shooting at California and Polk streets Wednesday evening. Police said they responded to the call of a shooting at 7:34 p.m. at the 1600 block of California. Arriving officers found one man laying on the street and another inside a business. Both were apparently suffering from gunshot wounds.
Suspect seen assaulting elderly man on video sought by SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man who was caught on video assaulting an elderly man. Video provided by SFPD (above) shows the suspect come up from behind the victim and strike him, knocking him to the ground. The incident happened on Jan. […]
KTVU FOX 2
SFPD announce arrest in 2021 Haight-Ashbury fatal stabbing
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 27-year-old suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood in 2021. Meredith Dechert is accused of the fatal stabbing of a 65-year-old man who officers found bleeding on the ground after they responded...
3 family members, including 2 teens, arrested in Santa Rosa stabbing death
SANTA ROSA -- Police have arrested three Santa Rosa residents -- including two teenagers -- on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man Wednesday night. Officers responded to a 9:27 p.m. report of a fight in progress near the intersection of Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road. Callers told police the fight involved three males and that some fled the scene in a green Honda sedan. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim, a 22-year-old Santa Rosa man, was taken to a hospital where he died of his wounds. Police found the vehicle the suspects used to flee the scene, and soon found the three of them inside a nearby residence and took them into custody. The suspects, all members of the same family from Santa Rosa, include two 17-year-old boys -- whose names police did not release because they are juveniles -- and 52-year-old Enrique Sanchez. Police said the suspects assaulted the victim in the roadway of Sebastopol Road, west of Dutton Avenue, punching and stabbing him multiple times in the torso. Police urge anyone with information about the investigation to contact SRPD through the online tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.
Video: Brazen armed thieves rob Oakland convenience store at gunpoint
OAKLAND -- Five young thieves strolled into an Oakland convenience store over the weekend, pulled out a handgun on the clerk and stole thousands of dollars. The brazen crime was captured on surveillance video. Oakland police investigators said the incident took place on Saturday night just before midnight in a West Oakland convenience store.On video, you can see the five thieves -- wearing black masks and hoodies -- walk into the store and calmly approach the clerk.They first ask for purchase tobacco. When the clerk asked for their IDs, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded cash.At one point a customer walked in. The thieves quickly ran out of the store, escaping with thousands of dollars and fistful of tobacco products.
