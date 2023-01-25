ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

orangeandbluepress.com

Brutal Assault Of 78-Year-Old Man Caught On Camera

A 78-year-Old man was savagely attacked by an unidentified man on a San Francisco street. On Tuesday, San Francisco police released a video showing a man brutally assaulting a 78-year-old. The black hooded sweatshirt crossed Natoma Street in the SoMa District and, without warning, struck the victim who was walking with a cane on the ground. The incident occurred just after 7:30 a.m. on January 8, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police looking for answers in 10-year-old unsolved murder

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are asking the public for help in a 10-year-old unsolved homicide. Larry Lovette Jr. was gunned down in the 4000 block of Canon Ave. near Wellington Street and Dimond Park shortly before 3:00 p.m. Jan. 11, 2013. Lovette died at the scene. Police are asking...
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Arrest Made in San Francisco Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident

Two Accidents by Same Driver in the Mission District Cause Fatality and Injuries. A driver in a fatality accident was placed under arrest after being involved in two separate collisions in the Mission District of San Francisco. The collisions resulted in injuries and one fatality on January 22. The initial accident occurred at the 16th Street intersection with Capp Street around 2:11 a.m. and involved a pedestrian, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Ingleside District Shooter Wanted By SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are searching for the suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in the Ingleside District that occurred on January 22. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:22 p.m., officers assigned to Ingleside Station responded to the 300 block of La Grande Ave on a report of a shooting.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

SFPD Seeks Help Identifying Suspect Caught On Video Beating 78-Year-Old Man in Downtown Alley

Police are hoping newly released security video can help identify a suspect in an early morning aggravated assault a few weeks back that occurred on Natoma Street. Police have been looking for weeks for the suspect in an aggravated assault that occurred in the early morning of Sunday, January 8. The attack took place at the corner of Natoma and New Montgomery streets. But now the Chronicle reports that SFPD has released security video of the attack, which appears wholly unprovoked, and knocked a 78-year-old walking with a cane onto the ground.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department

New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Double shooting in San Francisco Lower Nob Hill injures 2, no arrests

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police say two male victims were injured in a double shooting at California and Polk streets Wednesday evening. Police said they responded to the call of a shooting at 7:34 p.m. at the 1600 block of California. Arriving officers found one man laying on the street and another inside a business. Both were apparently suffering from gunshot wounds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect seen assaulting elderly man on video sought by SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man who was caught on video assaulting an elderly man. Video provided by SFPD (above) shows the suspect come up from behind the victim and strike him, knocking him to the ground. The incident happened on Jan. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SFPD announce arrest in 2021 Haight-Ashbury fatal stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 27-year-old suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood in 2021. Meredith Dechert is accused of the fatal stabbing of a 65-year-old man who officers found bleeding on the ground after they responded...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 family members, including 2 teens, arrested in Santa Rosa stabbing death

SANTA ROSA -- Police have arrested three Santa Rosa residents -- including two teenagers -- on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man Wednesday night. Officers responded to a 9:27 p.m. report of a fight in progress near the intersection of Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road. Callers told police the fight involved three males and that some fled the scene in a green Honda sedan. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim, a 22-year-old Santa Rosa man, was taken to a hospital where he died of his wounds. Police found the vehicle the suspects used to flee the scene, and soon found the three of them inside a nearby residence and took them into custody. The suspects, all members of the same family from Santa Rosa, include two 17-year-old boys -- whose names police did not release because they are juveniles -- and 52-year-old Enrique Sanchez. Police said the suspects assaulted the victim in the roadway of Sebastopol Road, west of Dutton Avenue, punching and stabbing him multiple times in the torso. Police urge anyone with information about the investigation to contact SRPD through the online tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips. 
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Brazen armed thieves rob Oakland convenience store at gunpoint

OAKLAND -- Five young thieves strolled into an Oakland convenience store over the weekend, pulled out a handgun on the clerk and stole thousands of dollars. The brazen crime was captured on surveillance video. Oakland police investigators said the incident took place on Saturday night just before midnight in a West Oakland convenience store.On video, you can see the five thieves -- wearing black masks and hoodies -- walk into the store and calmly approach the clerk.They first ask for purchase tobacco. When the clerk asked for their IDs, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded cash.At one point a customer walked in. The thieves quickly ran out of the store, escaping with thousands of dollars and fistful of tobacco products.
OAKLAND, CA

