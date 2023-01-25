Read full article on original website
thelandcle.org
Sidaway Bridge gets landmark status, raising hopes for redevelopment and green space
This month, Cleveland City Planning Commission voted to grant historic landmark status to the Sidaway Bridge, an out-of-service pedestrian bridge between the Kinsman and Slavic Village neighborhoods, raising hopes for new green space and restoration of the landmark bridge. The suspension bridge – Ohio’s only – is impassable and overgrown with plants, but its distinctive framing remains intact.
cleveland19.com
Pandemic recovery funds center of controversy between city of Lorain and restaurant
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain community comes to the rescue of a local restaurant owner, using a GoFundMe to raise more than $3,000 in less than 24-hours for the restaurant Broadway Mary’s. The Broadway Avenue business was forced to temporarily close on Tuesday and Wednesday because the water...
Best independent coffee shops in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There’s a secret formula for getting through Ohio’s dreary winter months. First, turn on your happy light. Then, wrap your cold hands around a hot, local brew ... coffee, that is. The java jolt will enhance your energy and modify your mood. Northeast Ohio has...
cleveland19.com
Beachwood City Schools add 3 new holidays
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood City Schools officials have added three new holidays to their academic calendar, as part of their “commitment to creating an inclusive and responsive learning community,”. Starting in the 2023-2024 school year, Lunar New Year, Eid al-Fitr, and Diwali will be recognized as days off...
Marijuana made easy: Ohio’s newest cannabis dispensary features a drive-thru in Lorain County
LORAIN, Ohio — Filling a prescription for medical marijuana is about to get a whole lot easier for patients in Lorain County. Customers of a new cannabis dispensary will be able to make their pickups at a drive-thru about as easily as making fast-food runs or banking on the go.
See the menu at new downtown restaurant The Centro
The Centro is a new downtown restaurant located inside the Metropolitan at The 9 Hotel in Cleveland.
Lorain restaurant closes while waiting for council to approve ARPA funding help
Mary Szefcyk, owner of Broadway Mary's in Lorain, guided her restaurant through the pandemic, but now she's wondering when crucial federal help will finally be approved by city council.
cleveland19.com
Mayfield Heights, Gates Mills police search for 2 suspicious men going door-to-door
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Mayfield Heights and Gates Mills are investigating several complaints of two suspicious men knocking on doors in neighborhoods. The latest incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 on Ashcroft Drive in Mayfield Heights. A resident called police after seeing the two men...
Cuyahoga County home prices up for 10th straight year; see city-by-city details
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Median home prices were up in nearly every community in Cuyahoga County last year, from east to west and from lower to higher priced cities and villages. Overall, the median for single-family homes increased by $10,000 to $165,000 in 2022, marking the 10th straight year of gains. Prices were up in both the city of Cleveland and the suburbs, an analysis of property records by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer found.
Cleveland voters approved an underground subway in 1950s — what happened?
The next time the Lake Erie wind or bitter cold gets the best of Cleveland's pedestrians, it may prompt a reminder that the city once approved adding an underground subway downtown in the 1950's.
cleveland19.com
Several Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies working together to catch dealership theft suspects
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least four luxury car dealerships in Northeast Ohio have been targeted by thieves in the last two months. 19 News has learned law enforcement agencies across our area are working together to try to track down the ring of thieves. On Thursday 19 News obtained...
Renovated Salmon Dave’s reopens in Rocky River with new menu items
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Salmon Dave’s has reopened. The Rocky River restaurant, which is commemorating its 30th anniversary, had closed for a soup-to-nuts renovation that started Jan. 1. It opened Wednesday night. Salmon Dave’s, at 19015 Old Lake Road, is one of nine restaurants owned by Hospitality Restaurants....
Beachwood schools adding 3 holidays to calendar
Students from Beachwood City Schools are getting three more days off starting in the 2023-24 school year - that is if three specific holidays fall on a weekday.
Willowick pizza parlor hosts fundraiser for woman found nearly frozen to death
WILLOWICK, Ohio — On Dec. 23, Janay Johnson, a 22-year-old woman from Willowick, went out for the evening with friends. Around 3 o'clock the next morning, her mother, Erica Martino, received a phone call, and was informed that her daughter had been found nearly frozen to death and was being rushed to the hospital.
cleveland19.com
Memphis Kiddie Park Owner dead at 70
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Memphis Kiddie Park owner Russell Wintner passed away at age 70 in his Florida home Monday, according to the funeral home’s obituary. Wintner owned and operated the park in Brooklyn with his wife Elli for 11 years after his retirement in 2012. His obituary says...
spectrumnews1.com
'Pay to Stay' ordinance expected to pass in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Rent payments are difficult for many people, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. The City of Lakewood, Ohio announced that it is looking to pass an ordinance that would help people avoid eviction. The city is looking to permanently pass a "Pay to Stay" ordinance, which...
ideastream.org
Homestead Water and Sewer Program
The Cleveland Water Department and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District offer a program that provides a lower fixed charge and consumption rate for their customers, run through the city’s Department of Public Utilities. Who is eligible?. You must be 65 years or older or “totally and permanently disabled,”...
cleveland19.com
‘I’m just afraid’: Akron woman fears for her safety due to no outdoor lights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman told 19 News she is scared to leave her home, because there have been no outdoor lights in her apartment complex for the past several months. Regina Wells reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters after she management at the Summit Ridge Apartments were...
Maple Heights High School teacher lands on cover of Men's Health: You Are Not Alone mental health series with 3News' Hollie Strano
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — If you're going through a rough time, this story may be what you need to hear. Meet Corwyn Collier, a teacher at Maple Heights High School, but also a face you may now see at the checkout counter -- all because he never gave up.
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
