Cleveland, OH

thelandcle.org

Sidaway Bridge gets landmark status, raising hopes for redevelopment and green space

This month, Cleveland City Planning Commission voted to grant historic landmark status to the Sidaway Bridge, an out-of-service pedestrian bridge between the Kinsman and Slavic Village neighborhoods, raising hopes for new green space and restoration of the landmark bridge. The suspension bridge – Ohio’s only – is impassable and overgrown with plants, but its distinctive framing remains intact.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Best independent coffee shops in Greater Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There’s a secret formula for getting through Ohio’s dreary winter months. First, turn on your happy light. Then, wrap your cold hands around a hot, local brew ... coffee, that is. The java jolt will enhance your energy and modify your mood. Northeast Ohio has...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Beachwood City Schools add 3 new holidays

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood City Schools officials have added three new holidays to their academic calendar, as part of their “commitment to creating an inclusive and responsive learning community,”. Starting in the 2023-2024 school year, Lunar New Year, Eid al-Fitr, and Diwali will be recognized as days off...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County home prices up for 10th straight year; see city-by-city details

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Median home prices were up in nearly every community in Cuyahoga County last year, from east to west and from lower to higher priced cities and villages. Overall, the median for single-family homes increased by $10,000 to $165,000 in 2022, marking the 10th straight year of gains. Prices were up in both the city of Cleveland and the suburbs, an analysis of property records by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer found.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Memphis Kiddie Park Owner dead at 70

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Memphis Kiddie Park owner Russell Wintner passed away at age 70 in his Florida home Monday, according to the funeral home’s obituary. Wintner owned and operated the park in Brooklyn with his wife Elli for 11 years after his retirement in 2012. His obituary says...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

'Pay to Stay' ordinance expected to pass in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Rent payments are difficult for many people, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. The City of Lakewood, Ohio announced that it is looking to pass an ordinance that would help people avoid eviction. The city is looking to permanently pass a "Pay to Stay" ordinance, which...
LAKEWOOD, OH
ideastream.org

Homestead Water and Sewer Program

The Cleveland Water Department and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District offer a program that provides a lower fixed charge and consumption rate for their customers, run through the city’s Department of Public Utilities. Who is eligible?. You must be 65 years or older or “totally and permanently disabled,”...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH

