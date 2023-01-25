ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Assault weapon ban proposed in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Gun control remains a top priority for lawmakers this year as at least 39 mass shootings have happened already in 2023. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine introduced legislation Tuesday that they say will protect the community from assault weapons. “I for one am tired of...
Gov. Moore announces Paul Wiedefeld as Maryland's new Secretary of Transportation

ANNAPOLIS (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore appointed Paul J. Wiedefeld as Maryland's new Secretary of Transportation on Tuesday. Wiedefeld most recently served as Vice President with the international architectural and engineering firm HDR, where he serves as the US Northeast Transportation Business Director. Before being a part of HDR Wiedefeld lead Washington Metro as General Manager and CEO from 2015 to 2022.
Metro honors 2 women operators for quick thinking during DC shootings

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority honored two of its operators during a meeting Thursday whose quick thinking during separate D.C. shootings is being lauded. Train operator Victoria Stanley is being praised following a fatal December shooting involving an off-duty FBI agent and another person on...
Gun Rights Advocates Plan Protest in Annapolis

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Second Amendment rights in Maryland are in the crosshairs according to gun rights advocates on the Eastern Shore. "It's a backdoor attempt to make carry permits useless." "It" is Senate Bill 1, which would add increased restrictions on where a person can carry firearms, even if...
Barricade situation in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
Virginia SNAP Benefits: When Are February Food Stamps Scheduled?

SNAP is an anti-hunger program that provides low-income households with nutrition benefits to supplement their monthly food budget. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) and determines eligibility for the program. Benefits are distributed into SNAP accounts each month, according to the same monthly schedule. February’s SNAP payments are only sent out over three days.
Virginia 'second-look' bill could allow some prisoners to get out of jail early

Virginia lawmakers are introducing a bill that could give prisoners a chance to get out early. It's called a second look law. It would give inmates who have served at least 15 years of their sentence the ability to ask a judge to consider early release based on good behavior and the ability to contribute positively to the community. FOX 5's Katie Barlow reports from Arlington with more.
How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names

WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
Judge dismisses motions by former LCPS superintendent Ziegler; trial process to proceed

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A judge has dismissed two motions former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler filed, and his trial process will move forward. Ziegler filed four motions on Jan. 5, including one to dismiss the criminal indictments against him and one to disqualify the Virginia...
Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
Community leaders say Ward 8 needs cleanup to impact crime

Washington, DC — A DC neighborhood commissioner says it’s time to clean up the crime in the streets, and time to clean up the community. Salim Adofo has been documenting illegal dumping and piles of trash, he has seen in the District. “People are less likely to commit...
