WJLA
Manassas City Public Schools to deploy new security screening technology at Osbourne HS
Manassas, Va. (7News) — Manassas City Pubic Schools will soon deploy new security screening technology at Osbourne High School. The school board approved the system in December, and 7News has learned it's expected to officially launch sometime in March. "It's an important step because it provides another layer of...
wfirnews.com
Lawmakers discuss possible establishment of retail marijuana market in Virginia
A bill that lays the groundwork for a retail marijuana market in Virginia is advancing in the General Assembly. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has that details.
NBC Washington
No-Loiter Zone Around Woodbridge 7-Eleven Cuts Job Access for Day Laborers
A recent outbreak in violence around a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge, Virginia, is leading to big changes in the area. Around-the-clock police patrols and other steps have helped clear the trouble spot, but the crackdown also means dozens of day laborers are suddenly without a place to pick up work. Day...
WSLS
Assault weapon ban proposed in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Gun control remains a top priority for lawmakers this year as at least 39 mass shootings have happened already in 2023. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine introduced legislation Tuesday that they say will protect the community from assault weapons. “I for one am tired of...
Virginia emergency SNAP benefits will soon end for good, decreasing total assistance
Those receiving assistance from SNAP benefits in Virginia will soon see a decrease in the amount they have been receiving as emergency funds are set to expire in March.
WJLA
Gov. Moore announces Paul Wiedefeld as Maryland's new Secretary of Transportation
ANNAPOLIS (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore appointed Paul J. Wiedefeld as Maryland's new Secretary of Transportation on Tuesday. Wiedefeld most recently served as Vice President with the international architectural and engineering firm HDR, where he serves as the US Northeast Transportation Business Director. Before being a part of HDR Wiedefeld lead Washington Metro as General Manager and CEO from 2015 to 2022.
WJLA
Metro honors 2 women operators for quick thinking during DC shootings
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority honored two of its operators during a meeting Thursday whose quick thinking during separate D.C. shootings is being lauded. Train operator Victoria Stanley is being praised following a fatal December shooting involving an off-duty FBI agent and another person on...
WBOC
Gun Rights Advocates Plan Protest in Annapolis
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Second Amendment rights in Maryland are in the crosshairs according to gun rights advocates on the Eastern Shore. "It's a backdoor attempt to make carry permits useless." "It" is Senate Bill 1, which would add increased restrictions on where a person can carry firearms, even if...
WJLA
PHOTOS: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore welcomes Md. tennis star Frances Tiafoe to State House
ANNAPOLIS Md. (7News) — Newly appointed Maryland Governor Wes Moore welcomed Prince George's County tennis star Frances Tiafoe to the State House on Thursday. Tiafoe gained fame through the 2022 U.S. Open, where he made a cinderella run to the tournament's semifinal. Since then, Tiafoe has been just as...
WJLA
LIST | Metro's summer 2023 projects to temporarily close some Maryland, Virginia stations
WASHINGTON (7News) — A shocker from Metro Tuesday morning that will likely frustrate a lot of riders -- some Maryland and Virginia stations will face temporary shutdowns due to its "enhanced maintenance work" during summer 2023. Stations on Green Line in Maryland and the Orange Line in Virginia that...
Barricade situation in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
WJLA
Md. board approves $400M to kick-start Blue Line Corridor in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The vision for what the future may hold for Prince George's County became that much clearer on Wednesday after the Maryland Board of Public Works approved $400 million in bonds for the Maryland Stadium Authority to jumpstart the Blue Line Corridor project. "For...
AOL Corp
Virginia SNAP Benefits: When Are February Food Stamps Scheduled?
SNAP is an anti-hunger program that provides low-income households with nutrition benefits to supplement their monthly food budget. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) and determines eligibility for the program. Benefits are distributed into SNAP accounts each month, according to the same monthly schedule. February’s SNAP payments are only sent out over three days.
fox5dc.com
Virginia 'second-look' bill could allow some prisoners to get out of jail early
Virginia lawmakers are introducing a bill that could give prisoners a chance to get out early. It's called a second look law. It would give inmates who have served at least 15 years of their sentence the ability to ask a judge to consider early release based on good behavior and the ability to contribute positively to the community. FOX 5's Katie Barlow reports from Arlington with more.
Who has the ticket? Virginia Lottery says someone in the state won $1 million, but the money remains unclaimed
Someone in Virginia bought a Powerball ticket for Monday night's drawing that is worth a potentially life-changing $1 million, but who is the lucky lottery winner?
How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names
WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
fox5dc.com
Two Maryland men arrested in string of Fairfax County 7-Eleven gaming machine thefts
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Two Maryland men are facing charges after being arrested in connection with a string of gaming machine robberies targeting 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police confirmed on Wednesday that Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, were arrested after the latest gaming machine theft...
WJLA
Judge dismisses motions by former LCPS superintendent Ziegler; trial process to proceed
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A judge has dismissed two motions former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler filed, and his trial process will move forward. Ziegler filed four motions on Jan. 5, including one to dismiss the criminal indictments against him and one to disqualify the Virginia...
Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
WJLA
Community leaders say Ward 8 needs cleanup to impact crime
Washington, DC — A DC neighborhood commissioner says it’s time to clean up the crime in the streets, and time to clean up the community. Salim Adofo has been documenting illegal dumping and piles of trash, he has seen in the District. “People are less likely to commit...
