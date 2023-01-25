ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside the Magic

Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage

A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
disneyfoodblog.com

Polynesian Village vs. Yacht Club Disney World Resort Guide 2023

So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resorts? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
WDW News Today

Disney100: The Eras Collections Launching January 27 on shopDisney

ShopDisney will soon be taking fans on a journey back in time with the launch of Disney100: The Eras Collections on Friday, January 27. The collection will feature artwork inspired by Disney’s early decades, leading up to the opening of Disneyland in the 1950’s. Ahead of the release, a set of journals from the collection were released at Walt Disney World earlier this month. Similar merchandise is coming to Tokyo Disney Resort as part of their Disney100 collection next month as well.
TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Getting Desperate? Cancelling Voyages, Giving Away Resort Stays for ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

The Walt Disney World Resort is canceling “low occupancy voyages” and offering an insane discount to get Guests aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Built as an ultra-immersive extension of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Galactic Starcruiser takes Guests on a two-night cruise through a Galaxy Far, Far Away where you can truly become a character in the Star Wars Cinematic Universe. While the experience has received praise, the price for the experience and the need to Resort hop after two days have continued to keep people away. Now, Disney Parks is unleashing a discount for what was supposed to be a real money winner for The Most Magical Place On Earth.
Inside the Magic

Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Fans Argue About “Lazy” Disney Park Ride

Disney fans are passionate, devoted, and care deeply about their Disney experience. It’s no wonder, then, that a recent debate where a Disney Guest called one beloved Disney Park ride “lazy” turned into a full-on argument about it. There’s nothing quite like a Disney vacation. Whether you...
WDW News Today

Splash Mountain Pressed Penny Machines Removed From Magic Kingdom

Splash Mountain has officially closed forever at Magic Kingdom to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain references have been removed from the Walt Disney World Railroad and the Liberty Square Riverboat. Now the attraction’s pressed penny machines have been removed. Walls are up beneath the Walt Disney World...
WDW News Today

Disney Springs Kids Club Entertainment Lineup Debuting With Wassalou This Saturday

Disney Springs is launching a new lineup of Saturday morning entertainment designed for families with children called Disney Springs Kids Club. This series of high-energy and engaging acts will be performing begin performing on Saturday, January 28. Disney Springs Kids Club will continue to perform every Saturday morning at Waterview Park starting at 10:30 a.m.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Roundup Rodeo BBQ Opening Date Announced, Full Menu Revealed for Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney has announced that Roundup Rodeo BBQ will open in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on March 23, 2023. They also released the new restaurant’s full menu. Using some of his favorite toys, games, and playsets, Andy has created a rodeo arena for his toys … and all honorary toys visiting Andy’s backyard. Chow down on house-smoked meats, a roundup of sides, sweet surprises, and more in this western-themed family-style restaurant, where you’ll see the world through the eyes of Andy’s toys.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Universal Releases Statement After WaterWorld Performer Rushed to Hospital

More information is now available about the recent incident at “WaterWorld” in Universal Studios Hollywood when a performer was rushed to the hospital. “WaterWorld” is a popular stunt show located at Universal Studios parks in Hollywood, Japan, Singapore, and Beijing based on the 1995 Kevin Costner-led film of the same name. Despite being a financial and critical disappointment, the stunt show received high marks and has been installed at four of the five Universal Studios parks around the world.

