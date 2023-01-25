Read full article on original website
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 7 things I never buy at the parks.
After working at the theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few tricks for how to save money on things like food and merchandise.
Barely open a year, Disney's $5,000 Star Wars hotel forced to slash prices
The hotel only has 100 rooms but has consistently struggled to sell out.
Inside the Magic
Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage
A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
WDW News Today
Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair and Waits at Exit for a Fight, Mark Parker Named New Disney Chairman, Updated Land Use Allows for More Walt Disney World Parks, & More: Daily Recap (1/11/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
WDW News Today
Guest Already Trespassed from Disney World Sneaks Back Into Magic Kingdom Without Tickets, Steals Cellphones and More
A man was arrested for stealing a visitor’s iPhone in what Disney suspected was connected to a pickpocketing ring after a small group of people snuck into the Magic Kingdom without buying tickets, according to a newly released sheriff’s report. Victor Alfonso Diaz was arrested and charged with...
disneyfoodblog.com
Polynesian Village vs. Yacht Club Disney World Resort Guide 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resorts? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
WDW News Today
Disney100: The Eras Collections Launching January 27 on shopDisney
ShopDisney will soon be taking fans on a journey back in time with the launch of Disney100: The Eras Collections on Friday, January 27. The collection will feature artwork inspired by Disney’s early decades, leading up to the opening of Disneyland in the 1950’s. Ahead of the release, a set of journals from the collection were released at Walt Disney World earlier this month. Similar merchandise is coming to Tokyo Disney Resort as part of their Disney100 collection next month as well.
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Getting Desperate? Cancelling Voyages, Giving Away Resort Stays for ‘Star Wars’ Hotel
The Walt Disney World Resort is canceling “low occupancy voyages” and offering an insane discount to get Guests aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Built as an ultra-immersive extension of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Galactic Starcruiser takes Guests on a two-night cruise through a Galaxy Far, Far Away where you can truly become a character in the Star Wars Cinematic Universe. While the experience has received praise, the price for the experience and the need to Resort hop after two days have continued to keep people away. Now, Disney Parks is unleashing a discount for what was supposed to be a real money winner for The Most Magical Place On Earth.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
‘Authentic’ Splash Mountain water sells on eBay after ride closes at Walt Disney World
While Disney fans enjoyed one last ride aboard Splash Mountain ahead of its closure at Walt Disney World Monday, some eBay sellers aimed to cash in on the somber moment by claiming to have water from the famous log ride. Multiple sellers on the e-commerce website are selling small quantities of “genuine Splash Mountain water” […]
People are just noticing instant hacks to slash bills for HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+
STREAMING services are the most popular way of watching TV, even if the costs can quickly pile up. The most popular streaming services are producing great content, making it difficult to skip out on them. Still, these costs can quickly add up, especially if you account for how much money...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Fans Argue About “Lazy” Disney Park Ride
Disney fans are passionate, devoted, and care deeply about their Disney experience. It’s no wonder, then, that a recent debate where a Disney Guest called one beloved Disney Park ride “lazy” turned into a full-on argument about it. There’s nothing quite like a Disney vacation. Whether you...
CNET
Disney World's Splash Mountain Closes Forever, Makeover Due in 2024
Disney World cast members rode Splash Mountain for the last time on Sunday. The iconic theme park ride closed so Disney can retheme the ride around the 2009 movie The Princess and the Frog -- it's set to reopen as Tiana's Bayou Adventure in late 2024. The reinvention comes after...
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain Pressed Penny Machines Removed From Magic Kingdom
Splash Mountain has officially closed forever at Magic Kingdom to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain references have been removed from the Walt Disney World Railroad and the Liberty Square Riverboat. Now the attraction’s pressed penny machines have been removed. Walls are up beneath the Walt Disney World...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Radiator Springs Racers Reopens at Disney California Adventure After Refurbishment
Radiator Springs Racers in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure has reopened following a refurbishment. The ride was supposed to reopen on January 23 but remained closed through January 24. Today, January 25, guests were racing through the desert again. Radiator Springs Racers closed for over a week last summer...
I'm a general manager on a $450 million cruise ship. I'm on duty 24 hours a day, but it's worth it to travel the world in a floating 5-star hotel.
A cruise ship general manager Alessandro Menegazzi shares what it's like to eat, sleep, and work aboard the luxurious Regent Seven Seas Explorer.
WDW News Today
Disney Springs Kids Club Entertainment Lineup Debuting With Wassalou This Saturday
Disney Springs is launching a new lineup of Saturday morning entertainment designed for families with children called Disney Springs Kids Club. This series of high-energy and engaging acts will be performing begin performing on Saturday, January 28. Disney Springs Kids Club will continue to perform every Saturday morning at Waterview Park starting at 10:30 a.m.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Roundup Rodeo BBQ Opening Date Announced, Full Menu Revealed for Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Disney has announced that Roundup Rodeo BBQ will open in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on March 23, 2023. They also released the new restaurant’s full menu. Using some of his favorite toys, games, and playsets, Andy has created a rodeo arena for his toys … and all honorary toys visiting Andy’s backyard. Chow down on house-smoked meats, a roundup of sides, sweet surprises, and more in this western-themed family-style restaurant, where you’ll see the world through the eyes of Andy’s toys.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Universal Releases Statement After WaterWorld Performer Rushed to Hospital
More information is now available about the recent incident at “WaterWorld” in Universal Studios Hollywood when a performer was rushed to the hospital. “WaterWorld” is a popular stunt show located at Universal Studios parks in Hollywood, Japan, Singapore, and Beijing based on the 1995 Kevin Costner-led film of the same name. Despite being a financial and critical disappointment, the stunt show received high marks and has been installed at four of the five Universal Studios parks around the world.
