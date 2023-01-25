ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

Marion, Sumter students to compete at Big Springs Regional STEM Fair in Ocala

Hundreds of middle and high school students from Marion and Sumter Counties will compete head-to-head next week during the annual Big Springs Regional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Fair. On Thursday, February 2, the event will be held at the Circle Square Cultural Center inside On Top of the...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Magnolia Cemetery: 'Garden of Memories'

Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series of firsthand accounts of Citrus County life “back in the day” so we can help preserve local history. The story of any cemetery is the story of its community, and the story of any community is the story of its families.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

UF College of Pharmacy celebrates its 100th year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Pharmacy marks the start of its 100th year with a centennial kickoff celebration on Thursday. The College of Pharmacy is the oldest health college at UF. Alumni, faculty, staff, and students from the college are all invited to the celebration.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF International Center hosts its study abroad fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF International Center will hold a study abroad fair on Wednesday. The event will take place at the Reitz Union. It will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. You can go and find out what study abroad program is right for you!
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Alachua County Commissioners decline extension of agreement with Ygrene

Alachua County, FL — If you've had energy efficiency renovations on your home in the last three years through the PACE program your repayment method is up in the air. A total of 47 families in Alachua County don't know what the future holds for them, after having home improvements done by a contractor violating an agreement.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala, Magnolia Art Xchange accepting entries for ‘Metamorphosis’ artist competition

The City of Ocala and the Magnolia Art Xchange are inviting local artists to submit entries for the “Metamorphosis” Student and Emerging Artist Competition. The competition, which is open to artists in high school through the age of 30, will take place on Tuesday, April 4 through Thursday, October 12 at Ocala City Hall (110 SE Watula Avenue). Artists will compete in three divisions according to their respective age groups.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Zip line coming to Coehadjoe Park

Marion County residents will soon be able to zip line at Coehadjoe Park. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department recently announced in a social media post that the installation of a brand-new zip line is officially underway at Coehadjoe Park, which is located at 4225 NE 35th Street in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Homeless Population Count underway in Columbia County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County has completed their annual homeless population count as part of the “Point In Time Count”. Columbia county is conducting the survey Wednesday and completing it Thursday. The homeless population count will go to help the homeless. Columbia County is also performing their annual...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

American Legion post seeking volunteers

Long after serving their country, many veterans continue to give back to their communities. And veterans in The Villages are no exception. Whether its cooking meals, greeting people at the door or presenting the colors at a funeral or ceremony, veterans have plenty of opportunities to volunteer at American Legion Post 347.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Williams Elementary students demonstrate life during colonialism

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One class of fifth graders put a month’s worth of work into a three-minute performance of life before the 1700s. Williams Elementary School students performed “Williamsville” on Thursday morning. The program consists of 9 three-minute long skits depicting various formers of colonial life. Whether it was witch trials, jobs, or school life, Williams Elementary teacher Laura Maxwell says the performance helps her students get a hands-on approach to learning this portion of American history.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala Breeders Sales holds two-day Winter Mixed Sale

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Breeders Sale’s two-day Winter Mixed Sale start at noon Tuesday. The event will take place both online and at the Ocala Breeders Sale Company. The preferred session will be Tuesday. Results will be available on the OBS website and will be updated frequently during...
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Brigadier General to speak at event at Leesburg airport

Brigadier General Gregory Trebon (Ret.) will speak to the Experimental Aircraft Association at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the monthly Chapter 534 meeting at the Leesburg International Airport Administration Building. Take Wilco Drive off U.S. Hwy. 441 to locate the administration building. Follow Wilco Drive and it will be...
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

‘World’s Greatest Baby Shower’ returns to Marion County on January 27

The “World’s Greatest Baby Shower” will return on Friday, January 27 to provide helpful information and resources to new parents and soon-to-be parents in Marion County. The free event will be held in two sessions at the Kingdom Revival Church, which is located at 3318 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala. The first session will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the second session will follow from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville apartment fire displaces adults and children

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three adults and four children are displaced after an apartment fire in Gainesville on Thursday afternoon. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say a two-story building in the Holly Heights area had to be evacuated after the fire started around 2:15 p.m. Gainesville Fire Rescue also responded.
GAINESVILLE, FL

