WCJB
Marion Cultural Alliance and local artists gather for their annual report
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Creative minds met in Ocala to talk about how to advance the arts. Members of the Marion Cultural Alliance along with local artists gathered for their annual report. MCA raised more than more than $400,000 in the last year and used it to support artists and...
WCJB
Trinity United Methodist Church hosts the Alachua County teacher of the year ceremony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teachers, with 60 years of experience combined, will take part in the Alachua County teacher of the year ceremony on Thursday. The three finalists are Lilliemarie Gore, the behavior resource teacher at Sidney Lanier School, Richard Thomas, the dean at Kanapaha Middle School, and Karen Kearney a teacher at Buchholz High School.
ocala-news.com
Marion, Sumter students to compete at Big Springs Regional STEM Fair in Ocala
Hundreds of middle and high school students from Marion and Sumter Counties will compete head-to-head next week during the annual Big Springs Regional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Fair. On Thursday, February 2, the event will be held at the Circle Square Cultural Center inside On Top of the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Magnolia Cemetery: 'Garden of Memories'
Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series of firsthand accounts of Citrus County life “back in the day” so we can help preserve local history. The story of any cemetery is the story of its community, and the story of any community is the story of its families.
WCJB
UF College of Pharmacy celebrates its 100th year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Pharmacy marks the start of its 100th year with a centennial kickoff celebration on Thursday. The College of Pharmacy is the oldest health college at UF. Alumni, faculty, staff, and students from the college are all invited to the celebration.
WCJB
5th graders at Williams Elementary School present their colonial village Williamsville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williams Elementary School 5th graders will be present their colonial village Williamsville to their fellow students on Thursday. For first time in two years, 39 students will present nine scenes representing different aspects of colonial life. Students will be in costume and using props and sets,...
WCJB
UF International Center hosts its study abroad fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF International Center will hold a study abroad fair on Wednesday. The event will take place at the Reitz Union. It will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. You can go and find out what study abroad program is right for you!
mycbs4.com
Alachua County Commissioners decline extension of agreement with Ygrene
Alachua County, FL — If you've had energy efficiency renovations on your home in the last three years through the PACE program your repayment method is up in the air. A total of 47 families in Alachua County don't know what the future holds for them, after having home improvements done by a contractor violating an agreement.
ocala-news.com
Ocala, Magnolia Art Xchange accepting entries for ‘Metamorphosis’ artist competition
The City of Ocala and the Magnolia Art Xchange are inviting local artists to submit entries for the “Metamorphosis” Student and Emerging Artist Competition. The competition, which is open to artists in high school through the age of 30, will take place on Tuesday, April 4 through Thursday, October 12 at Ocala City Hall (110 SE Watula Avenue). Artists will compete in three divisions according to their respective age groups.
ocala-news.com
Zip line coming to Coehadjoe Park
Marion County residents will soon be able to zip line at Coehadjoe Park. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department recently announced in a social media post that the installation of a brand-new zip line is officially underway at Coehadjoe Park, which is located at 4225 NE 35th Street in Ocala.
WCJB
Homeless Population Count underway in Columbia County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County has completed their annual homeless population count as part of the “Point In Time Count”. Columbia county is conducting the survey Wednesday and completing it Thursday. The homeless population count will go to help the homeless. Columbia County is also performing their annual...
WCJB
Howard Bishop Middle School celebrates receiving certification as community partnership school
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Six long years. That’s how long it took for Howard Bishop Middle School to receive their certification from the University of Central Florida as a community partnership school. “It gives us a lot more services to provide to our students and families,” said Howard Bishop’s...
Villages Daily Sun
American Legion post seeking volunteers
Long after serving their country, many veterans continue to give back to their communities. And veterans in The Villages are no exception. Whether its cooking meals, greeting people at the door or presenting the colors at a funeral or ceremony, veterans have plenty of opportunities to volunteer at American Legion Post 347.
WCJB
Williams Elementary students demonstrate life during colonialism
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One class of fifth graders put a month’s worth of work into a three-minute performance of life before the 1700s. Williams Elementary School students performed “Williamsville” on Thursday morning. The program consists of 9 three-minute long skits depicting various formers of colonial life. Whether it was witch trials, jobs, or school life, Williams Elementary teacher Laura Maxwell says the performance helps her students get a hands-on approach to learning this portion of American history.
WCJB
Micanopy Mayor Pro-Tem accused of homophonic remarks against LGBTQ-owned store
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Restless Mommas is an LGBTQ-owned store that opened its doors in downtown Micanopy in June of 2022. “I would actively tell people if you aren’t finding what you want here restless mommas has some really awesome stuff,” said Margaret Delisle from the Shady Oak Gallery.
WCJB
‘Safety is just not there’: Gainesville officials host guided walks to notify about redesign plans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville Transportation officials walked and talked along with residents, in ‘Corridor Walks’, to get their input to create safer roads. Corridor Walks is a six-segment outreach from January 24th through the 26th. “I’m glad the city is taking user input on how...
WCJB
Ocala Breeders Sales holds two-day Winter Mixed Sale
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Breeders Sale’s two-day Winter Mixed Sale start at noon Tuesday. The event will take place both online and at the Ocala Breeders Sale Company. The preferred session will be Tuesday. Results will be available on the OBS website and will be updated frequently during...
leesburg-news.com
Brigadier General to speak at event at Leesburg airport
Brigadier General Gregory Trebon (Ret.) will speak to the Experimental Aircraft Association at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the monthly Chapter 534 meeting at the Leesburg International Airport Administration Building. Take Wilco Drive off U.S. Hwy. 441 to locate the administration building. Follow Wilco Drive and it will be...
ocala-news.com
‘World’s Greatest Baby Shower’ returns to Marion County on January 27
The “World’s Greatest Baby Shower” will return on Friday, January 27 to provide helpful information and resources to new parents and soon-to-be parents in Marion County. The free event will be held in two sessions at the Kingdom Revival Church, which is located at 3318 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala. The first session will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the second session will follow from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WCJB
Gainesville apartment fire displaces adults and children
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three adults and four children are displaced after an apartment fire in Gainesville on Thursday afternoon. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say a two-story building in the Holly Heights area had to be evacuated after the fire started around 2:15 p.m. Gainesville Fire Rescue also responded.
