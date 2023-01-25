ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

wwnytv.com

Winter weather alerts all day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some places were getting mixed precipitation early this morning, but that should change quickly to snow as temperatures drop. Mixed precipitation was falling where temperatures were at or above freezing. Other places were in the 20s and will stay there. There’s a winter storm warning...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

How Much Snow Will We Get Out of This Storm?

It's round three of this week's winter weather that's finally pushing through the Mohawk Valley after a very mild start to the winter season. Now, another storm is passing through the Northeast and here's what it means for our area. This storm system is named Kassadra and is coming up...
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Winter Storm Watch for Northern Oneida and Herkimer Counties

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Services offices in Binghamton and Albany have issued a Winter Storm Watch for areas that include Northern Oneida and Herkimer Counties. The Watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 5...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Capital Region Bracing For Storm That's Expected to Bring Snow, Rain

Folks across the Capital Region are bracing for a storm that could create some messy travel conditions across the area. The National Weather Service says snow is going to arrive ahead of the Wednesday evening commute and some locations could see several inches of precipitation. Snow is likely going to mix in with rain at times before the weather system moves out. National Grid says it will have crews ready to respond to any power outages or other problems caused by the storm.
Daily Voice

New Storm Will Bring Accumulating Snowfall, Cause Slippery Travel Conditions: Here's Latest

A brand-new storm will bring widespread accumulating snowfall to the region and cause slippery travel conditions. It's due to arrive during the day Wednesday, Jan. 25. It could dump up to a foot of snow across some interior areas, with generally around 2 inches of accumulation around the I-95 corridor, unlike the first storm of this week, according to AccuWeather.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77

Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
BUFFALO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

New York State Winter Fair comes back to the fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The winter tradition is coming back for its fourth edition of the Winter Fair at the Expo Center on the New York State Fairgrounds! It’s “all the fun of the fair” from February 3-5 at the Winter Fair. The event will feature food, rides, live music and entertainment, crafters, businesses, and […]
Travel Maven

The 10 Best Winter Getaways in New York State

Winter in New York can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of adventures to be had this season. If you're looking for a fun getaway spot, look no further than these 10 awesome places.
The Whale 99.1 FM

These Upstate New York Teens Rode To School On Snowmobiles

Remember when we were kids, complaining about waiting for the school bus outside during a cold, snowy winter morning? Our parents would reply with stories of how they used to walk to school and back for miles in all kinds of weather, uphill both ways. Yea, I believed that for a few seconds. That is until I realized they said 'uphill both ways.'
NEW YORK STATE
Big Frog 104

This is Illegal in New York When Blowing Snow in Your Driveway

Now that Mother Nature has finally dumped snow in Central New York, keep this in mind when shoveling your driveway out to avoid fines. Most of us have experienced the frustration of clearing snow from the driveway, only to have the state, county, or city plow throwing some of it back in. Don't retaliate by throwing it back in the road. It's illegal in New York and could lead to fines and jail time.
NEW YORK STATE
Big Frog 104

Utica Parking Fee Increase – How Much and Where?

The Utica Common Council has approved what is believed to be the first increase fees for city owned parking garages and paved lots in three decades. The hike will impact those who pay a monthly fee for unlimited parking, and those who pay by the hour when doing business or visiting the downtown area.
UTICA, NY
