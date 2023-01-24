These custom-made trading cards featuring Pokémon as Overwatch 2 heroes are the coolest and cutest thing you’ll see all week

Wizards of the Coast has tapped several Magic: The Gathering artists in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set, showcasing variations of the mana on the former plane of Mirrodin. Scheduled to become available through tabletop at prerelease events that begin on Friday, Feb. 3, the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set contains multiple variations of basic and Dual-color lands. Each of the set’s new variations showcases an aspect of Phyrexian life, from Oil Slick raised foils to Panorama full-art basic lands that feature the plane’s suns bending to the will of Phyrexian Praetor monuments.

