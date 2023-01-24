ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

Will Overwatch 2 return to China?

Gamers in China have been left without some heavy-hitting titles after Blizzard failed to secure a NetEase extension, which leaves developers and fans out in the cold. Blizzard attempted to extend a deal they’d previously had with NetEase but the request was denied, forcing the WoW creators to look elsewhere. The proposed deal was designed to only last six months, leading to NetEase calling it “commercially illogical.” NetEase is one of the biggest PC and mobile game providers in China, and previously had a 14-year deal with the Overwatch devs, allowing them to bring their titles to the Chinese market.
dotesports.com

Where to use the AM International BC Key in DMZ

Al Mazrah is a DMZ map that Activision introduced with Call of Duty: Warzone 2. This expansive map is brimming with points of interest wherein players can scavenge for loot or stage dramatic clashes with opposing players or squads. Despite the wide array of accessible areas, there are some locations and containers that are not immediately accessible to players.
dotesports.com

Former Battlefront 2, Horizon Zero Dawn creative director joins Ubisoft to help right the ship

Ubisoft has a new editorial VP, former Dead Island 2 design director Bernd Diemer. Ubisoft has been focusing on the social aspect of games in recent years. Games like Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 are meant to create a community of gamers, similar to other online titles. To continue down this road, Ubisoft has enlisted the help of Diemer.
dotesports.com

Riot hit with $10 million blackmail demand from League of Legends source code hackers

Riot Games has been asked to pay $10 million as a ransom for stolen source code following a cyber attack that allegedly took place on Jan. 17, according to Motherboard. The ransom mail was sent to the company’s directors and it threatened to release stolen files as well as share the extent of the breach in Riot’s system.
dotesports.com

Doinb blames Tian for Nuguri’s retirement from League as tensions rise on social media

Major drama is unfolding between Tian and Doinb, the Worlds-winning mid-jungle duo. The LPL is currently on a break due to Chinese New Year celebrations. During what should be a happy and enjoyable period, Top Esports jungler Tian posted a sorrowful message on Jan. 26 on his own Weibo account, claiming that he “need no emotions” and proceeded to cancel all other posts, leaving fans confused about what had happened.
INSIDE News

TikTok could be banned throughout the United States

The conflict between the United States and the Chinese social platform, TikTok, does not stop, which has caused almost half of the US states, TikTok has been partially or completely blocked from government devices and in some universities.
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Teased by Leaker

There's been no word from Game Freak about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, which means anonymous leakers and insiders are stepping in to fill the void. One of the most prominent Pokemon leakers goes by Riddler Khu over on Twitter. And as their name suggests, their leaks are often cryptic, but their latest tease about the aforementioned DLC is not. Using Twitter, the leaker revealed the DLC is "so cool" and that they are looking forward to seeing the reaction of fans when it's revealed. Unfortunately, they have left out details pertaining to the most relevant information here: which is when it will be revealed. In fact, this is all the leaker has to say about the DLC, at least right now.
game-news24.com

Redfall terminates exclusive gameplay Footage

What was originally rumored was made up of, to be announced yesterday with the Developer Direct release date. We also had exclusive gameplay footage. The story-driven shooter opens the vampire hunt on May 2nd in Redfall, Massachusetts. Players may hunt vampires in one or two different ways. Moreover, reveals Arcane Preorder Bonuses and the expanded Bite Back Edition, including Hero Pass, which is going to include future expansions, outfits and weapons.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

