I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 7 things I never buy at the parks.
After working at the theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few tricks for how to save money on things like food and merchandise.
Inside the Magic
Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage
A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
Disney World's iconic Splash Mountain rise shuts down for good amid accusations of racist themes
Fans had one final run down Splash Mountain in Florida's Disney World on Sunday, before it closed for good. It had been in operation since 1992. Renovations on Splash Mountain, which many fans consider a Disney staple, began on Monday. Disney announced in June 2020 that it was planning to reimagine the ride after growing complaints due to its associations with the 1946 film Song of the South, namely a Change.org petition with over 21,000 signatures stating that the ride is "steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes."
Guests Wait In Record Lines For One Last Ride Before Disney World’s Splash Mountain Shuts Down For Revamp
It was the end of an era yesterday at Walt Disney World as the Florida theme park shut down its popular Splash Mountain attraction to star work on its replacement, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Orlando-area revamp will open in late 2024, though an official date has not been set. At Walt Disney World yesterday, throngs of fans gathered before Splash Mountain was even open to get one last ride. When the velvet rope dropped , a wave of people moved toward the familiar clay-colored hillock. In fact, Splash Mountain saw a record wait time of 220 minutes yesterday, according to Thrill Data. That’s just above the...
Inside the Magic
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
WDW News Today
Guest Already Trespassed from Disney World Sneaks Back Into Magic Kingdom Without Tickets, Steals Cellphones and More
A man was arrested for stealing a visitor’s iPhone in what Disney suspected was connected to a pickpocketing ring after a small group of people snuck into the Magic Kingdom without buying tickets, according to a newly released sheriff’s report. Victor Alfonso Diaz was arrested and charged with...
Splash Mountain has officially closed at Disney World
Fans are now selling "Splash Mountain water" online.
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
Raven Symoné fans horrified after realising they’ve been saying her name wrong this whole time
Raven Symoné fans have been left shocked after the star revealed that people have been pronouncing her name incorrectly for decades. Sharing a video on TikTok, Raven, who starred in Disney show That's So Raven, revealed the correct way to pronounce her name, explaining it's totally different to what fans initially thought.
Explaining the controversy around Disney's Splash Mountain and the 'racist' movie that inspired the popular ride
Disney is closing Splash Mountain on Monday after renewed controversy over 'Song of the South,' which depicts stereotypes of plantation life.
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain Pressed Penny Machines Removed From Magic Kingdom
Splash Mountain has officially closed forever at Magic Kingdom to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain references have been removed from the Walt Disney World Railroad and the Liberty Square Riverboat. Now the attraction’s pressed penny machines have been removed. Walls are up beneath the Walt Disney World...
Disney Execs Announced Major Park Changes Including Lower Ticket Prices
Since its construction in 1955, Disneyland has always been known as “the happiest place on earth.” However, over the past few decades, Disney fans have noted the magic has somewhat dimmed over Disneyland and Disney World. This is due to price hikes, large crowds, and classic pieces of the parks that have been changed or removed completely.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Radiator Springs Racers Reopens at Disney California Adventure After Refurbishment
Radiator Springs Racers in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure has reopened following a refurbishment. The ride was supposed to reopen on January 23 but remained closed through January 24. Today, January 25, guests were racing through the desert again. Radiator Springs Racers closed for over a week last summer...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Resort to Livestream Disney100 Kickoff from Disneyland on January 27
Disneyland has announced a special livestream to help kick off the Disney100 celebration from the resort on Friday, January 27!. The stream was announced today on the Disney Parks Blog, and will begin at 5:00p.m. ET / 2:00p.m. ET on Friday, January 27. During the broadcast, we’ll see special performances,...
disneyfoodblog.com
HUGE UPDATE at TRON Lightcycle / Run in Disney World
Here at DFB, we love keeping up with the progress of new attractions at Disney World. It’s so exciting to watch the magic slowly come to life!. Out of all the new attractions and restaurants coming soon to Disney World, TRON Lightcycle/Run is among the most highly anticipated. After all, it’s a high-speed coaster with unique ride vehicles, cool lighting effects, and a thrilling storyline. Now, there’s an exciting update at this ride’s construction site!
WDW News Today
D23 Hosting Gold Member Mickey’s of Glendale Pop-up Shopping Event for Imagineering-Exclusive Items at Walt Disney World
D23 has announced a new Gold Member event at Walt Disney World, offering an opportunity to shop at a Mickey’s of Glendale pop-up location. The event will take place on February 10, 2023. Read the full details from D23 below. D23 Gold Member Exclusive Mickey’s of Glendale Pop-up Shopping...
disneybymark.com
Three New Ear Headbands Including a Stoney Clover Lane Disney Princess Design Debut at Disneyland Resort
Minnie ear headbands are always in season at the Disneyland Resort thanks to three new releases that feature flowers, beads, and even Disney Princesses!. Valentine’s Day is less than a month away. You could give flowers, or maybe a heart-shaped box of chocolates. But why not have both, and in a form that won’t wilt or melt? Luckily, this ear headband has you covered.
Disney's Huge Star Wars Bet May Be in Big Trouble
There's a disturbance in the Force that may mean the Mouse House has made a big mistake with one of its signature properties.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Ruins Iconic Walt Disney Quote
On January 27, The Walt Disney Company will begin celebrating its 100th anniversary. While Disney theme parks worldwide will be celebrating the milestone, most of the events will take place at Disneyland Resort. There will be two new nighttime spectaculars — Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park and World of Color – ONE at Disney California Adventure. There will also be specialty food available for a limited time, gorgeous merchandise, and decorations all throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District.
WDW News Today
New Disney Parks Guess Who Game Available at Walt Disney World
Keep your kids entertained on the ride home from Walt Disney World with this new travel Guess Who? game. This “Disney Parks” edition of the game is inspired by Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure, which just means it features various Pixar characters. Pixar Guess Who? – $19.99...
