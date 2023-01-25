Superstitions are common. Many people believe in some crazy superstitions and obsess over them their whole life. Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd President of the United States, had a similar case where he obsessed over non-verified superstitions. He had a rather peculiar superstition about the number 13, which he sadly never got over. He believed it was an unlucky number and went to great lengths to avoid it. Many people at the time labeled him crazy and superstitious, but as it turns out, the fear was not very rare or untrue.

3 DAYS AGO