Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Jim Jordan Asked A Question About Kayleigh McEnany. It Did Not Go Well.
The Ohio Republican received a series of blunt reminders.
Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama say they have no classified documents
Joe Biden and Donald Trump are facing classified documents controversies, but so far not the three that preceded them.
Abraham Lincoln is not the Man We Thought He Was (opinion)
One of the most revered American presidents, Abraham Lincoln, is renowned for his military prowess during the American Civil War and his contribution to eradicating slavery. However, like other historical personalities, Lincoln left behind a complex legacy, and some historians and academics have questioned some facets of his presidency and personality. Here are a few aspects from his tenure that brought him into scrutiny and allowed critics to raise eyebrows for years to come.
Washington Examiner
Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report
Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
Who was the Umbrella Man at the Kennedy Murder Scene?
Kennedy with the President of GhanaPhoto byWikipedia. The Murder of American President J.F. Kennedy is one of the most significant historical events. It is still the greatest mystery in American history, as many controversies are going around the issues. Many people think of it as an other-dimensional incident. One of the most believed theories that arose just after the assassination was the Umbrella Man.
womansday.com
Why Is Black History Month in February?
For many people, Black History Month was the one month where the history of Black Americans was talked about each day in school. We wrote papers on Martin Luther King Jr., heard the story of Rosa Parks, and got brief overviews of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. And for some odd reason, we spent more than enough time watching Roots. But the one very important thing we're not taught? Why Black History Month is in February.
‘Scandal-Free’ Obama Gave All Classified Documents To National Archives, Rep Says
President Barack Obama isn't on the growing list of former presidents and vice presidents who took classified documents home, leaving his "scandal-free" reputation intact. The post ‘Scandal-Free’ Obama Gave All Classified Documents To National Archives, Rep Says appeared first on NewsOne.
minecreek.info
Lincolns secretary of state
When Lincoln won the presidential election of 1860, he asked Seward to serve as his secretary of state. Seward accepted the position, which was the most important one in the entire cabinet (a group of advisors who guide various departments of government). Upon arriving in Washington, D.C., however, Seward acted as if he were the president. Skeptical about Lincoln's abilities to lead the country, he lectured the president about various policy issues and tried to dictate military strategy.
Secret life of George Santos: Congressman should keep lies and delusions to himself | Opinion
The difference between Walter Mitty and U.S. Representative George Santos is that Mitty kept his fantasies secret. | Letters to the editor
It’s all in the past: What happened on January 25
Today is Wednesday, Jan. 25, the 25th day of 2022. There are 340 days left in the year. Spring arrives in 60 days (March 20, 2023). There are 153 days until summer (June 21, 2023).
Why Was Franklin D. Roosevelt Afraid of the Number 13?
Superstitions are common. Many people believe in some crazy superstitions and obsess over them their whole life. Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd President of the United States, had a similar case where he obsessed over non-verified superstitions. He had a rather peculiar superstition about the number 13, which he sadly never got over. He believed it was an unlucky number and went to great lengths to avoid it. Many people at the time labeled him crazy and superstitious, but as it turns out, the fear was not very rare or untrue.
How classified documents became a schoolgirl's show and tell
On a winter's day in 1984, a briefcase stuffed with classified government documents showed up in a building in Pittsburgh, borne by someone who most certainly wasn't supposed to have them. That someone was 13-year-old Kristin Preble. She brought the papers to school as a show-and-tell project for her eighth grade class. Her dad had found them in his Cleveland hotel room several years earlier and taken them home as a souvenir.As a different sort of show and tell unfolds in Washington over the mishandling of state secrets by the Trump and now Biden administrations, the schoolgirl episode from...
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
War by Other Means: The Pacifists of the Greatest Generation Who Revolutionized Resistance
A look at the fighters who refused to take up arms. Eight decades after World War II, storytellers are still mining its infinite catastrophe. Journalist Daniel Akst’s well-written War by Other Means tells the story of U.S. pacifists facing off against the Good War — and how being on the wrong side of 1940s America steeled and trained leaders who used nonviolence decisively in the Civil Rights Movement two decades later.
The history of American passport
The history of the American passport dates back to the 18th century when the newly formed United States government began issuing passports to its citizens for international travel.
Journalist Victor S. Navasky has died. For years, he led The Nation.
Navasky's journalism and influence were a clarion call for the left.
Comments / 0