OBITUARY: Andre Pigott
Andre Pigott, beloved husband, father, brother, cousin, nephew, brother-in-arms, mentor, and friend, passed away from cardiac arrest January 17, 2023 in St. George, Utah. He was 43 years old. He was born to Willie and Rebecca (Bunnell) Pigott at Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan. Andre grew up in Moapa Valley, Nevada...
Honoring Loved Ones In Local Parks
Two different local families took advantage of a new program launched by the City of Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the two families placed special commemorative plaques in two Mesquite city parks to remember a loved one. Mesquite resident Pati Ress Kelly and her...
OBITUARY: GeorgiAnne Tmoye Ozaki
GeorgiAnne Tomoye Ozaki peacefully, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born on August 23, 1937 to George Joji Yamaka and Masako Yamashita in Los Angeles, California. She moved with her parents to Overton in the early part of 1942 during the war. GeorgiAnne was an only child,...
Studio B Dance Academy Holds Winter Showcase
Studio B Dance Academy held its Winter Showcase Dance Recital on Saturday, Jan. 14. Located in the Ron Dalley Theater at Moapa Valley High School the auditorium was buzzing with close to 200 excited dancers ready to perform the dances they had been perfecting for weeks. The audience was entertained...
Full closure of I-15 this weekend at Tropicana Ave.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is calling it “Dropicana” and this weekend it will bring the full closure of Interstate 15 at one of the busiest traffic areas in Las Vegas. Both north- and southbound I-15 will close between Russell Rd. and Flamingo Rd. from 10 p.m. Friday, January 27 to 5 a.m. Monday, January 30.
Arts & Crafts Entries Needed At Clark County Fair
Do you like to make photographs? Do you have an amazing recipe? Are you great at quilting? Do you have a love for drawing? Are you talented at woodwork? With the Clark County Fair being less than three months away, it’s time to begin thinking about juried exhibit entries at the fair.
Neighbors Review Plans For RV Park in Overton
A group of about 30 Overton residents gathered in the North Shore Inn conference room on Thursday evening, Jan. 12 for a neighborhood meeting about a proposed project for the immediate area. Representatives from FS One Development gave a presentation about a new RV Park proposed to be located on...
Mercy Air Officials Speak at Rotary Lunch Meeting
Visitors at the Mesquite Recreation Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17, got to observe the Mercy Air helicopter landing in the West Field. The Mercy Air crew flew in to do a presentation about their services at the noon luncheon meeting of Rotary Club of Mesquite . The crew proceeded to...
Artists Explore “From the Attic” in VVAA Exhibit
The Virgin Valley Artist Association held its monthly themed awards ceremony on Thursday evening, Jan. 19 at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center. The theme for the January exhibit was “From the Attic.”. Beginning in 2023, the Association has changed how these contests are conducted. The exhibits are divided into...
Fitch holds ‘Outlook Stable’ A rating for Overton Power
Overton Power District (OPD5) has once again maintained its ‘A’ rating from national credit rating agency Fitch Ratings. In a Fitch report, released on Jan. 11, the agency affirmed the same ‘Outlook Stable’ rating that the district received in its last rating by the company in January of 2022.
