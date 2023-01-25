A new year comes with new year’s resolutions that have a lot of people looking at health goals. But for elderly populations, especially with Medicare insurance plans, it also means much-needed screenings and health checks. Intermountain Health has three new MyGeneration Clinics, which specialize in primary care for those 65 years of age and older. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Nevada’s 65 and older population is projected to increase more than 260 percent between 2000 and 2030. Intermountain recognizes that there will be a continued, growing need to offer both primary and specialty care.

HENDERSON, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO