Overton, NV

KTNV

Water district informs drivers of lane closures at one Centennial Hills intersection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There can be expected lane closures on North Fort Apache Road and Centennial Parkway for some work contracted by the Las Vegas Valley Water District. The lane and road closures are going to start January 30 and is expected to end around February 16. A water district contractor will be performing work related to the continuing construction of the LVWD Centennial Reservoir.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mvprogress.com

Full closure of I-15 this weekend at Tropicana Ave.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is calling it “Dropicana” and this weekend it will bring the full closure of Interstate 15 at one of the busiest traffic areas in Las Vegas. Both north- and southbound I-15 will close between Russell Rd. and Flamingo Rd. from 10 p.m. Friday, January 27 to 5 a.m. Monday, January 30.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mesquite Local News

CSN Mesquite and Moapa Valley Centers Seeking Instructors

College of Southern Nevada Mesquite and Moapa Valley Centers are seeking instructors. If you have a Master’s degree or Ph.D. in the specific area you are interested in teaching, are flexible, and looking to make a difference in our communities, this is for you!. Some of the classes we...
MESQUITE, NV
vegas24seven.com

AREA15 To Expand District By 20 Acres

Rendering Courtesy of AREA15) Anchored by Universal Parks & Resorts, Immersive Entertainment District Will. Grow with More Best-in-Class Experiences, Attractions, Retail, Entertainment,. Food, Beverage. Leasing Opportunities Available For Retail, Office, Residential. AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, announces a monumental expansion spanning...
ABC 4

I-15 closure in Las Vegas begins Friday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers should prepare for a full closure of I-15 at Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas this weekend. Both the north and southbound lanes will be closed to traffic starting at 10 p.m. and won’t reopen until Friday, Jan. 30, at 5 a.m. The Nevada...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

That Las Vegas South Valley Hole In The Ground Keeps Getting Bigger

There’s a hole in the ground near this Las Vegas site, and it just keeps getting bigger. Having recently relocated to the South Valley, I was unfamiliar with that gigantic hole in the earth between Durango Drive and Peace Way. I drive by that huge fenced-off eyesore every day, and I wonder what those big semi-trucks are doing coming and going.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mvprogress.com

Arts & Crafts Entries Needed At Clark County Fair

Do you like to make photographs? Do you have an amazing recipe? Are you great at quilting? Do you have a love for drawing? Are you talented at woodwork? With the Clark County Fair being less than three months away, it’s time to begin thinking about juried exhibit entries at the fair.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Free hot air balloon festival happening in Mesquite this weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An annual hot air balloon festival is set to take place this weekend in Mesquite. According to a news release, Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, will host the annual Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29.
MESQUITE, NV
Mohave Daily News

Bennett elementary to move to LHS

LAUGHLIN — William G. Bennett Elementary School will see new classrooms and an auxiliary gym as part of a move to turn the Laughlin Jr./Sr. High School into the Laughlin K-12 school campus. The elementary school, which was built in 1986, has begun to deteriorate over time and the...
LAUGHLIN, NV
KTNV

Two people 'trapped in vehicle' following crash near Historic Westside

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash near the Historic Westside on Wednesday, according to Las Vegas police. The collision occurred at the intersection of southbound Rancho Drive at Washington Avenue at 1:44 p.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada. Police say one of the vehicles struck a pole and two people were "trapped" in one of the vehicles after the collision, though it is not yet clear which vehicle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mvprogress.com

Mercy Air Officials Speak at Rotary Lunch Meeting

Visitors at the Mesquite Recreation Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17, got to observe the Mercy Air helicopter landing in the West Field. The Mercy Air crew flew in to do a presentation about their services at the noon luncheon meeting of Rotary Club of Mesquite . The crew proceeded to...
MESQUITE, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon. Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said. One adult fell ill from […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

City of Las Vegas prepares for heavy traffic ahead of Las Vegas Market 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley is preparing for the Las Vegas Market, and the City of Las Vegas is warning people that traffic will be heavy. On Jan. 29, the LVMKT will be taking over the World Market Center, and some additional remote locations, for the following four days, showcasing thousands of furniture products, gifts and home decor, among others.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One

This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
LAS VEGAS, NV

