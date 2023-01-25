Read full article on original website
Related
KTNV
Water district informs drivers of lane closures at one Centennial Hills intersection
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There can be expected lane closures on North Fort Apache Road and Centennial Parkway for some work contracted by the Las Vegas Valley Water District. The lane and road closures are going to start January 30 and is expected to end around February 16. A water district contractor will be performing work related to the continuing construction of the LVWD Centennial Reservoir.
Uptick in deadly crashes along Red Rock Canyon and Pahrump lead to proposed construction project
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From Pahrump to Las Vegas, to Red Rock Canyon the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said those commutes need safety improvements. NDOT released its SR-160 & SR-159 corridor plan this month, which highlighted changes to the two highways it intends to pursue in the coming years following an uptick in fatal […]
mvprogress.com
Full closure of I-15 this weekend at Tropicana Ave.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is calling it “Dropicana” and this weekend it will bring the full closure of Interstate 15 at one of the busiest traffic areas in Las Vegas. Both north- and southbound I-15 will close between Russell Rd. and Flamingo Rd. from 10 p.m. Friday, January 27 to 5 a.m. Monday, January 30.
Mesquite Local News
CSN Mesquite and Moapa Valley Centers Seeking Instructors
College of Southern Nevada Mesquite and Moapa Valley Centers are seeking instructors. If you have a Master’s degree or Ph.D. in the specific area you are interested in teaching, are flexible, and looking to make a difference in our communities, this is for you!. Some of the classes we...
vegas24seven.com
AREA15 To Expand District By 20 Acres
Rendering Courtesy of AREA15) Anchored by Universal Parks & Resorts, Immersive Entertainment District Will. Grow with More Best-in-Class Experiences, Attractions, Retail, Entertainment,. Food, Beverage. Leasing Opportunities Available For Retail, Office, Residential. AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, announces a monumental expansion spanning...
ABC 4
I-15 closure in Las Vegas begins Friday night
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers should prepare for a full closure of I-15 at Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas this weekend. Both the north and southbound lanes will be closed to traffic starting at 10 p.m. and won’t reopen until Friday, Jan. 30, at 5 a.m. The Nevada...
jammin1057.com
That Las Vegas South Valley Hole In The Ground Keeps Getting Bigger
There’s a hole in the ground near this Las Vegas site, and it just keeps getting bigger. Having recently relocated to the South Valley, I was unfamiliar with that gigantic hole in the earth between Durango Drive and Peace Way. I drive by that huge fenced-off eyesore every day, and I wonder what those big semi-trucks are doing coming and going.
mvprogress.com
Arts & Crafts Entries Needed At Clark County Fair
Do you like to make photographs? Do you have an amazing recipe? Are you great at quilting? Do you have a love for drawing? Are you talented at woodwork? With the Clark County Fair being less than three months away, it’s time to begin thinking about juried exhibit entries at the fair.
Fox5 KVVU
Free hot air balloon festival happening in Mesquite this weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An annual hot air balloon festival is set to take place this weekend in Mesquite. According to a news release, Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, will host the annual Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29.
Mohave Daily News
Bennett elementary to move to LHS
LAUGHLIN — William G. Bennett Elementary School will see new classrooms and an auxiliary gym as part of a move to turn the Laughlin Jr./Sr. High School into the Laughlin K-12 school campus. The elementary school, which was built in 1986, has begun to deteriorate over time and the...
KTNV
Two people 'trapped in vehicle' following crash near Historic Westside
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash near the Historic Westside on Wednesday, according to Las Vegas police. The collision occurred at the intersection of southbound Rancho Drive at Washington Avenue at 1:44 p.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada. Police say one of the vehicles struck a pole and two people were "trapped" in one of the vehicles after the collision, though it is not yet clear which vehicle.
mvprogress.com
Mercy Air Officials Speak at Rotary Lunch Meeting
Visitors at the Mesquite Recreation Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17, got to observe the Mercy Air helicopter landing in the West Field. The Mercy Air crew flew in to do a presentation about their services at the noon luncheon meeting of Rotary Club of Mesquite . The crew proceeded to...
Water panel talked key issues in Colorado River basin states
Former general manager of Southern Nevada Water Authority asked hard-hitting questions to Colorado River basin state leaders
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big Trouble
A Walmart in North Las Vegas has come under fire for what many local shoppers are calling a racist display in its store. The location, which was on Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive, hung clothing from the ceiling with neon green chains.
License suspended at North Las Vegas cannabis facility
Nevada regulators suspended licenses Tuesday for a North Las Vegas cannabis cultivation and production facility because it presents a "threat" to public safety and health.
news3lv.com
Former county commissioner files complaint seeking to void Michele Fiore council votes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Clark County commissioner has filed a complaint seeking to challenge the votes cast by Michele Fiore during her last days as a Las Vegas city council member. Chris Giunchigliani submitted the complaint to the Las Vegas city attorney, Nevada attorney general's office and...
Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon. Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said. One adult fell ill from […]
KTNV
City of Las Vegas prepares for heavy traffic ahead of Las Vegas Market 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley is preparing for the Las Vegas Market, and the City of Las Vegas is warning people that traffic will be heavy. On Jan. 29, the LVMKT will be taking over the World Market Center, and some additional remote locations, for the following four days, showcasing thousands of furniture products, gifts and home decor, among others.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One
This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
Comments / 0