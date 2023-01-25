Read full article on original website
Artists Explore “From the Attic” in VVAA Exhibit
The Virgin Valley Artist Association held its monthly themed awards ceremony on Thursday evening, Jan. 19 at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center. The theme for the January exhibit was “From the Attic.”. Beginning in 2023, the Association has changed how these contests are conducted. The exhibits are divided into...
OBITUARY: Andre Pigott
Andre Pigott, beloved husband, father, brother, cousin, nephew, brother-in-arms, mentor, and friend, passed away from cardiac arrest January 17, 2023 in St. George, Utah. He was 43 years old. He was born to Willie and Rebecca (Bunnell) Pigott at Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan. Andre grew up in Moapa Valley, Nevada...
Honoring Loved Ones In Local Parks
Two different local families took advantage of a new program launched by the City of Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the two families placed special commemorative plaques in two Mesquite city parks to remember a loved one. Mesquite resident Pati Ress Kelly and her...
Studio B Dance Academy Holds Winter Showcase
Studio B Dance Academy held its Winter Showcase Dance Recital on Saturday, Jan. 14. Located in the Ron Dalley Theater at Moapa Valley High School the auditorium was buzzing with close to 200 excited dancers ready to perform the dances they had been perfecting for weeks. The audience was entertained...
Free hot air balloon festival happening in Mesquite this weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An annual hot air balloon festival is set to take place this weekend in Mesquite. According to a news release, Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, will host the annual Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29.
OBITUARY: GeorgiAnne Tmoye Ozaki
GeorgiAnne Tomoye Ozaki peacefully, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born on August 23, 1937 to George Joji Yamaka and Masako Yamashita in Los Angeles, California. She moved with her parents to Overton in the early part of 1942 during the war. GeorgiAnne was an only child,...
CSN Mesquite and Moapa Valley Centers Seeking Instructors
College of Southern Nevada Mesquite and Moapa Valley Centers are seeking instructors. If you have a Master’s degree or Ph.D. in the specific area you are interested in teaching, are flexible, and looking to make a difference in our communities, this is for you!. Some of the classes we...
Mercy Air Officials Speak at Rotary Lunch Meeting
Visitors at the Mesquite Recreation Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17, got to observe the Mercy Air helicopter landing in the West Field. The Mercy Air crew flew in to do a presentation about their services at the noon luncheon meeting of Rotary Club of Mesquite . The crew proceeded to...
Obscure Utah pizza joint named among best in US
You'd be forgiven if you overlooked a unique Utah pizza joint that was just named among the very best in the U.S. It's no shock that many pass by without realizing what they missed.
NEW FREEWAY EXIT IN SOUTHERN UTAH!
IT'S COMING! It's been years in the works, but it's finally about to begin construction on the New I-15 "Exit 11" on Main Street in Washington. When announced, the public in Washington was LESS THAN THRILLED about the new Exit 11 headed their way. I can understand why, too. It's VERY CLOSE to homes. It's almost SMACK-DAB right in the middle of a neighborhood.
Lady Bulldogs Face Crucial Week
After rolling past SLAM Academy and Pinecrest Academy-Cadence last week, the Virgin Valley High School flag football team will now face a challenging three-game stretch beginning with Boulder City at home on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Lady Bulldogs currently sit in a three-way tie for first place in the 3A...
'Incredible mother' to be laid to rest with her children in southern Utah on Friday
A Utah father shot and killed his wife, five children and his wife’s mother Jan. 4 in Enoch, Utah. The Latter-day Saint mother will be remembered for being an “incredible mother” who “served faithfully.”
Neighbors Review Plans For RV Park in Overton
A group of about 30 Overton residents gathered in the North Shore Inn conference room on Thursday evening, Jan. 12 for a neighborhood meeting about a proposed project for the immediate area. Representatives from FS One Development gave a presentation about a new RV Park proposed to be located on...
Mesquite police confirm detective fired after DUI arrest in his patrol car
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 has learned Mesquite Police Department Detective Gustavo Garcia is no longer an employee with the City of Mesquite. “Upon completion of the internal investigation, Garcia was terminated on Monday, January 9,” read a statement to FOX5 from Mesquite Police Sergeant Wyatt Oliver. An...
One hospitalized with gunshot injury, St. George police seek suspect
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A person arrived at the St. George Regional Hospital with a gunshot injury on Monday, Jan. 23, leaving police searching for a suspect. According to St. George Police Department, a call was made by a citizen around 10 p.m. on Monday, reporting hearing gunshots in the area of Red Tree Circle in Bloomington Hills. Responding officers reported finding evidence in the area that supported shots had been fired, though the evidence found was not released.
Fitch holds ‘Outlook Stable’ A rating for Overton Power
Overton Power District (OPD5) has once again maintained its ‘A’ rating from national credit rating agency Fitch Ratings. In a Fitch report, released on Jan. 11, the agency affirmed the same ‘Outlook Stable’ rating that the district received in its last rating by the company in January of 2022.
