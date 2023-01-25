Read full article on original website
Henderson, January 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
UNLV recruiting: Looking at who’s in, who might be in for Rebels football on Feb. 1 (national signing day)
With lists provided by online recruiting sites 247sports.com and on3.com, here is a look at players signed by UNLV's football program, those who have made "hard commits" and transfers:
963kklz.com
Watch: UNLV Dance Team Wins National Title
Wow! Congratulations to the UNLV Dance Team for winning two titles at the College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship against some very tough competition, and many bigger schools. According to an article written by Kay McCabe on KTNV.com, the UNLV Rebel Girls and Company won a national championship back...
vegas24seven.com
Stoney’s Rockin’ Country loves live music in February
STONEY’S ROCKIN’ COUNTRY LOVES LIVE MUSIC THIS FEBRUARY. WHAT: Enjoy live music from some of country’s hottest rising stars at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country in February. Hop on the mechanical bull or take a spin line dancing! Stoney’s has you covered with free line dance lessons Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Visit https://stoneysrockincountry.com/dance-lessons/ for details.
Laps for Charity at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You can drive at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, even without a NASCAR contract. It’s part of the Laps for Charity fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities. The event takes on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the speedway. You can bring your personal vehicle and drive on the track that NASCAR drivers use […]
Blake Shelton Breaks Ground on Ole Red Venue in Las Vegas
The Voice coach and country star Blake Shelton is about to open the Las Vegas iteration of his Oklahoma-born restaurant Ole Red. He's on a mission to introduce the honky tonk world to Sin City and when this new location opens, it'll allow visitors to enjoy some down-home country cookin' while they sip on moonshine cocktails and watch Formula One racers during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Man who kidnapped woman in Nevada for two weeks now a fugitive in Oregon
Police were searching for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of critically injuring another woman he held captive for two weeks.
mvprogress.com
Honoring Loved Ones In Local Parks
Two different local families took advantage of a new program launched by the City of Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the two families placed special commemorative plaques in two Mesquite city parks to remember a loved one. Mesquite resident Pati Ress Kelly and her...
Mohave Daily News
Bennett elementary to move to LHS
LAUGHLIN — William G. Bennett Elementary School will see new classrooms and an auxiliary gym as part of a move to turn the Laughlin Jr./Sr. High School into the Laughlin K-12 school campus. The elementary school, which was built in 1986, has begun to deteriorate over time and the...
Fox5 KVVU
Construction begins on Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews last week officially broke ground on country superstar Blake Shelton’s Las Vegas venue. According to Clark County, Shelton’s venue, dubbed Ole Red, will be located near the Horseshow Las Vegas, at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
Mesquite Local News
CSN Mesquite and Moapa Valley Centers Seeking Instructors
College of Southern Nevada Mesquite and Moapa Valley Centers are seeking instructors. If you have a Master’s degree or Ph.D. in the specific area you are interested in teaching, are flexible, and looking to make a difference in our communities, this is for you!. Some of the classes we...
ABC 4
I-15 closure in Las Vegas begins Friday night
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers should prepare for a full closure of I-15 at Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas this weekend. Both the north and southbound lanes will be closed to traffic starting at 10 p.m. and won’t reopen until Friday, Jan. 30, at 5 a.m. The Nevada...
mvprogress.com
Artists Explore “From the Attic” in VVAA Exhibit
The Virgin Valley Artist Association held its monthly themed awards ceremony on Thursday evening, Jan. 19 at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center. The theme for the January exhibit was “From the Attic.”. Beginning in 2023, the Association has changed how these contests are conducted. The exhibits are divided into...
mvprogress.com
Full closure of I-15 this weekend at Tropicana Ave.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is calling it “Dropicana” and this weekend it will bring the full closure of Interstate 15 at one of the busiest traffic areas in Las Vegas. Both north- and southbound I-15 will close between Russell Rd. and Flamingo Rd. from 10 p.m. Friday, January 27 to 5 a.m. Monday, January 30.
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery expanding, adding 5,000 burial plots
The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery is the second busiest cemetery of its kind in the nation and the much-needed expansion could not have come at a better time.
jammin1057.com
Meow Wolf Las Vegas Is Hiring; Multiple Positions
Meow Wolf may just be your next career move. If you’re looking for a job in a fun location that is filled with art, music, events and food then you have found your match. Meow Wolf llc is an entertainment company located out of Sante Fe, New Mexico that creates immersive and interactive experiences that are out of this world.
Influx of Hawaiians moving to Las Vegas for cheaper price of living
Realtor, Scott Suzuki talks comparison between an average home in Hawaii and in Las Vegas. The difference is staggering. Meanwhile, Trevis Nishioka shares his story of moving to Las Vegas.
2news.com
Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year
Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
Fox5 KVVU
Carousel Bar to open at Plaza Hotel & Casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plaza’s Main Street reimagination project will transform its porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar. It will offer cocktails among life-sized Vegas-themed elements, including carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards, and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar.
JamBase
Las Vegas’ MSG Sphere To Host Between 4 – 6 Residencies Each Year
The game-changing Las Vegas venue MSG Sphere is inching closer to completion with the space featuring the world’s first 16K LED screen and immersive sound with 164,300 channels slated to open in the second half of 2023. MSG Sphere CEO Lucas Watson gave a presentation and spoke about the venue on Monday at the Preview Las Vegas conference.
