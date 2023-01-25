Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
US Marine runs into gunfire, providing lifesaving aid to victim in Waikiki shooting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hero has emerged from a shooting in Waikiki that happened earlier this month. Marine Corps Sgt. Amed Issa said he was in a bar when shots were heard from outside on Lewers Street on Jan. 6. Issa said he thought someone was trying to enter the...
Mayor declares Luke Shepardson Day for The Eddie win
Mayor Blangiardi visited The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational 2023 winner at work today, Luke Shepardson.
americanmilitarynews.com
Marines, HPD and federal agents hold raid exercises on Oahu
Marines are thrown into exercise scenarios with short notice. Under cover of darkness on Tuesday night, members of the Honolulu Police Department’s SWAT team, federal agents and members of the Marine Corps’ Okinawa-based Maritime Raid Force quietly made their way into Aloha Stadium as part of an urban combat training exercise.
Freed after 20 years, Hawaii man reflects on case, future
HONOLULU — (AP) — On Ian Schweitzer's first morning of freedom Wednesday, he woke up in a hotel room, looked over the balcony at the ocean and took in the beauty of the island he had been away from for over 20 years while imprisoned for a 1991 killing and rape he has always maintained he didn't commit.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kids pack courtroom to support youth lawsuit against DOT on climate change
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of children packed an Oahu courtroom Thursday to support a climate change lawsuit against the state. It’s one of dozens of similar lawsuits across the country, but it’s the only one suing a transportation system. There are 14 plaintiffs ages 8 to 19 who...
newsfromthestates.com
Miske Trial Postponed As Prosecutors Present New Details Of Alleged Conflicts Involving Lead Attorneys
Federal prosecutors say Michael Miske used Kamaaina Termite and Pest Control as the headquarters for his criminal enterprise. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2020) The trial of alleged racketeering boss Michael J. Miske Jr. and six remaining co-defendants has been delayed again, as newly released details have given fresh impetus to efforts by prosecutors to disqualify Miske’s lead co-counsel, Thomas Otake and Lynn Panagakos.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Environmentalists are making headway against the ‘menace’ that is the albizia tree
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Environmental protection groups are making gains when it comes to defending Hawaii’s forest against invasive species like albizia trees. The Koolau Mountains Watershed Partnership has treated over 11,000 albizia trees on Oahu so far. These trees aren’t only a menace to the ecosystem, they can be...
Honolulu county laws all tourists should know
The Honolulu Police Department is reminding the public about the laws they enforce in Honolulu County.
hawaiinewsnow.com
These officers went above and beyond ― and are now finally being recognized
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since the pandemic, Honolulu police were able to honor officers in-person for going above and beyond the call of duty. HPD handed out their Chief Awards from the past two years Tuesday afternoon at Mission Memorial Auditorium. Four officers received the Warrior Bronze...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City launches new unit of park rangers to learn more about illegal commercial operations
Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend sentenced to life in prison. Bernard Brown was convicted in August of of murdering his ex-girlfriend ― Moreira "Mo" Monsalve ― back in 2014. HFD investigating cause of 2-alarm blaze that tore through Pauoa Valley home.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-HPD chief takes stand in defamation trial, claiming she was misquoted in news article
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard took the stand today in the trial over a defamation suit filed against her by the former head of the police union. Ballard doubled down on her claim that she did not defame former SHOPO head Tenari Maafala. Ballard said a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Husband accused of murdering Radford alumna ordered to stand trial in CA
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a Radford alumna who went missing was ordered to stand trial in California. A judge ruled there is enough evidence for Larry Millete to stand trial for the murder of his wife Maya Millete. The decision came exactly two weeks after an unusually long...
hawaiinewsnow.com
To tackle illegal activity, these rangers are coming to a city beach park near you
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has launched a new program aimed at putting more eyes at city beach parks to spot illegal commercial activity — and they’re accepting applicants. The Parks Department is calling them “park rangers.”. The city is investing approximately $800,000 into the program. Officials...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid inflation, Hawaii organizations team up to fight lingering food insecurity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is moving along in its pandemic recovery, but inflation is still driving up grocery bills. According to the U.S. Board of Labor Statistics, food prices are up 8% across the state compared to last year. To meet the need for relief, local organizations are teaming up...
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
hinowdaily.com
The history of ABC Stores
HONOLULU (HI Now) - ABC Stores has progressed from a ‘mom & pop store’ to one of the most recognizable brands in the Hawaii tourism industry. The founders of ABC Stores, through their vision, paved the road for this success with a belief in two fundamental tenets: convenience and service.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
Hawaii Magazine
These are the Hawaiʻi Semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards
Considered to be among the country’s most prestigious honors, the James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. Today, the foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, which includes 11 Hawaiʻi restaurants and chefs. From hole-in-the-wall eateries to upscale restaurants,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lynn Kawano details moments in court following exoneration of man wrongfully imprisoned for murder
Maui Memorial is refusing to answer questions about Maui Health CEO Michael Rembis' unexpected retirement announcement. Ex-HPD chief takes stand in defamation trial, blames misquoted online news article. Ballard says she was misquoted by a Honolulu Civil Beat reporter.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘One set of rules’: Counties look to state lawmakers for uniformity on concealed carry firearms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Every county has been working on its own way of dealing with concealed weapon permits and identifying sensitive places. Now, there’s a push for statewide legislation to clear up confusion.
