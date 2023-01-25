The best alternatives from Samsung, Apple, and even Google itself. Google launched the Pixel 7 series in October 2022, coming months after the company first teased the devices. The two phones still offer the same attractive price tags as their predecessors, as well as five years of security updates and some smart software features. The phones might not be for everyone, though. Furthermore, many of you might not actually be able to buy them in your market. So, what are your other options? We’ve got you covered with our list of the best Pixel 7 alternatives.

4 HOURS AGO