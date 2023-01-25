Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year
The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last of its kind
This year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last phone in the range, with rumours that Samsung is looking to drop the Plus option from next year’s line-up. The Elec has issued a post claiming that Samsung will only release two flagship phones in early 2024: the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Missing from that duo is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the super-sized version of the default Galaxy S24.
Will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 be launched at Unpacked?
Will a surprise reveal see the new smartwatch land on 1 February?
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Android Headlines
The entire Galaxy S23 family poses for the camera
The entire Samsung Galaxy S23 family has just surfaced in yet another image. Evan Blass, a well-known tipster, has shared a new image via Twitter. You can check it out below the article, in its entirety. The entire Galaxy S23 family poses for the camera prior to launch. You will...
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Android Headlines
Samsung may have a unique Galaxy S23 case with NFC & LED
Samsung may be readying a unique clear case with an attached ring for the Galaxy S23 series. Allegedly called the “Clear Gadget Case” or “Standing Case with Ring Grip Universal,” this official protective cover for the new Galaxy flagships appears to have some sort of NFC connectivity. An LED is seemingly included too.
Digital Trends
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn’t just a good phone — it’s also my favorite computer
Samsung is good at making some of the best phones money can buy. Samsung also happens to do a terrible job at marketing those great phones. Actually, the company sucks at it. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best example of Samsung’s failure at telling a great story around a compelling product. Now, I have never recommended that a person drop $1,799 on a smartphone unless that person happens to be an enthusiast with a deep pocket. I know a few such people. But almost every time I see them toying with the Samsung foldable, I have the urge to scream “you’re holding it wrong,” somewhat like late Apple CEO Steve Jobs.
Google Pixel Tablet plans get streamlined as latest rumor goes all-in on Pro
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Back in September, developer Kuba Wojciechowski shared his finding that the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 code contained references to a second model of Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet. At the time, Wojciechowski believed that there were two versions of the Pixel Tablet in development, referred to internally as tangor and tangorpro. Now, he's tweeted that only one of the two will actually make it to market — the pro version.
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
Android Authority
You told us: Most of you think the Pixel needs more camera accessories
It looks like most polled readers want Google to join the likes of Nokia and Huawei in offering camera add-ons. Google’s Pixel phones generally stand out thanks to the camera experience (among other features), offering great image quality and some handy features. In saying so, we recently wrote an...
Android Authority
The best Google Pixel 7 alternatives: 6 phones to consider before you buy
The best alternatives from Samsung, Apple, and even Google itself. Google launched the Pixel 7 series in October 2022, coming months after the company first teased the devices. The two phones still offer the same attractive price tags as their predecessors, as well as five years of security updates and some smart software features. The phones might not be for everyone, though. Furthermore, many of you might not actually be able to buy them in your market. So, what are your other options? We’ve got you covered with our list of the best Pixel 7 alternatives.
The Pixel Fold may make a small change to this useful Pixel gesture
The Digital Wellbeing app hints at an interesting change to a popular Pixel gesture when used on the rumored Pixel Fold.
Android Authority
Leak reveals new details about the Pro version of the Pixel Tablet
Google may have canceled one in favor of the other. A leak has provided new details about the Pixel Tablet and the rumored Pixel Tablet Pro. The leak revealed Google made one tablet with a Tensor chip and another with a Tensor G2 chip. The leak suggests the Pro model...
Android Authority
Google adds new Chrome for Android feature to lock your Incognito tabs
Google revealed it's rolling out a new feature that will allow Android users to lock their Incognito tabs. Google has rolled out a new feature that locks your Incognito tabs when you exit Chrome on Android. Users can unlock their Incognito tabs with whatever they use to unlock their device.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $249
Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they’re offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $249 as part of a winter sale. It’s $750 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKEDUSAVINGS at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.
Android Authority
Samsung will use Snapdragon for the Galaxy S23 and other flagships globally
Samsung plans to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip in all global models of the Galaxy S23. A report claims Samsung will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip on all Galaxy S23 models globally. Rumor suggests that Samsung will continue to rely on Snapdragon until it’s done...
Android Authority
Apple engaged in "silent war" against Google fueled by grudge over Android
Apple wants to separate it mobile operating system from Google's services. Former Apple engineers claim Apple is still engaged in a “silent war” against Google. Apple is reportedly ramping up the fight by taking steps to separate itself from features offered by Alphabet. Apple’s plan is taking a...
Android Authority
How to add a GIF to a PowerPoint presentation
If you feel like jazzing up an otherwise staid PowerPoint presentation, there are plenty of options to choose from. You can add things like footers, watermarks, music, YouTube videos, slide numbers, and speaker notes, to name just a few. But how about GIF images? Everybody loves a good GIF when being told about the latest quarterly earnings report. Here’s how to add a GIF to PowerPoint so you can impress the boss and clinch that big promotion.
Comments / 0