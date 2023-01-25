Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
Louisville football offers 2025 QB Carter Smith
The University of Louisville has offered a scholarship to Fort Myers, Fla., Bishop Verot High School sophomore quarterback Carter Smith. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Smith announced his offer on Twitter and tagged new U of L coach Jeff Brohm in the announcement. The offer is No. 8 for Smith and the...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | It should not be this bad: Notre Dame gets up 30, blasts Louisville, 76-62
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Sitting in a situation where I have no idea what to say, or how to start a column, I’m always reminded of the words of Ernest Hemingway: “All you have to do is write one true sentence that you know.”. So, following Louisville’s...
South Dakota 2023 Prospect Mallory Miller Visits Louisville
Mallory Miller was recently on an official visit to the University of Louisville to see Head Coach Jeff Walz’s program first-hand. A native of South Dakota, Mallory Miller is a 6-foot-4 forward/center prospect who recently announced via her Twitter account that she was on an official visit to the University of Louisville.
Louisville offers a pair of prospects from Cheshire Academy in Connecticut
The University of Louisville football staff has been offered a ton of prospects in the past few weeks. The new U of L staff has covered a lot of states, including Connecticut. The latest scholarship offers include a pair of targets from Chesire, Conn., Academy. U of L offered Cheshire...
Watch: Kenny Payne, Mike James following Louisville's loss at Notre Dame
Louisville remains winless in ACC play, falling to 0-10 in the league, and 2-19 overall in a 76-62 loss at Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals trailed by 30 points during the early moments of the second half before slowly trimming the large deficit. UofL debuted newcomer Emmanuel Okorafor...
city-countyobserver.com
No. 7/9 Hoosiers Down No. 17/6 Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Indiana swimming and diving ended its 2022-23 dual meet slate with a pair of wins on the road at No. 17/6 Louisville on Friday (Jan. 27) inside Ralph Wright Natatorium. IU set three pool records in the win. The Hoosier women picked up their first win...
Class of 2023 JUCO Guard Koron Davis Commits to Louisville
The shooting guard from Indiana was offered by the Cardinals earlier this month, and is their third commitment in the 2023 cycle.
Linebacker KJ Cloyd announces he will return to Louisville
University of Louisville linebacker KJ Cloyd has announced he will return for his senior season. Cloyd, who played in 36 games over the past three seasons with the Cardinals, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1 but then played in the Fenway Bowl for the Cardinals in mid-December. He has been around the program since but just this afternoon confirmed his return to U of L.
wdrb.com
Louisville adds king-sized junior college guard Koron Davis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The last time the University of Louisville men's basketball team landed a player from Gary, Indiana, it was Jerome Harmon, who averaged 14.7 points in 1990, his second and final season with the Cards. According to Joe Tipton of ON3.com, another Gary native will join...
1 Kentucky City Among The Dirtiest Places In America
LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America.
wdrb.com
Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns. George Stinson has been trying to sell his property to the city for more than a year. The homelessness crisis in Smoketown "killed my project," he said.
wdrb.com
Long-time former Louisville judge Sean Delahanty has died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Jefferson County’s most-well known and outspoken judges over the past two decades has died, according to his family. Former District Court Judge Sean Delahanty, who served on the bench for 20 years until he lost his seat in the 2018 election, passed away on Friday. He was 71.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Kentucky
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
wdrb.com
Bar in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood passes out free morning after pills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar passed out morning after pills for free on Thursday. The event was held at Trouble Bar in Germantown through a partnership with Kentucky Health Justice Network and healthcare company, Julie. The groups hosting the event said it's all about welcoming people to educate...
WTVQ
Baffert’s New York horse racing ban lifted; Churchill Downs ban remains
Bob Baffert can once again enter horses at New York’s major tracks, although he remains banned at Churchill Downs in Louisville. The Hall of Fame trainer’s one-year ban by the New York Racing Association has ended, allowing him to once again enter horses. Baffert was suspended in June...
spectrumnews1.com
Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. Louisville residents were trying to designate 14 homes on Lawton Court as historical landmarks, preventing a...
Louisville theatre company 'heartbroken' after colleague killed in shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville theatre company is mourning the loss of a staff member who was killed in a shooting near the building Thursday afternoon. The victim was found shot to death in the 500 block of Cooper Street, which is in the Irish Hill neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Principal describes 'possible drug problem' inside Louisville middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police spoke with students at one Jefferson County middle school on Friday in response to a possible drug problem within the school, according to an internal email from the school's principal. The email, provided to WHAS11 by an anonymous employee at Conway Middle School,...
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
WLKY.com
'Grandmaster Jay' makes Alford plea on state charges related to Louisville protests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The leader of a militant group who pointed a gun at police officers during protests in Louisville has been sentenced on state charges. John Johnson, who goes by "Grandmaster Jay" with the "NFAC," made an Alford plea Thursday morning to five counts of wanton endangerment. An...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0