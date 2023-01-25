ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

Louisville football offers 2025 QB Carter Smith

The University of Louisville has offered a scholarship to Fort Myers, Fla., Bishop Verot High School sophomore quarterback Carter Smith. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Smith announced his offer on Twitter and tagged new U of L coach Jeff Brohm in the announcement. The offer is No. 8 for Smith and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

South Dakota 2023 Prospect Mallory Miller Visits Louisville

Mallory Miller was recently on an official visit to the University of Louisville to see Head Coach Jeff Walz’s program first-hand. A native of South Dakota, Mallory Miller is a 6-foot-4 forward/center prospect who recently announced via her Twitter account that she was on an official visit to the University of Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
city-countyobserver.com

No. 7/9 Hoosiers Down No. 17/6 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Indiana swimming and diving ended its 2022-23 dual meet slate with a pair of wins on the road at No. 17/6 Louisville on Friday (Jan. 27) inside Ralph Wright Natatorium. IU set three pool records in the win. The Hoosier women picked up their first win...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Linebacker KJ Cloyd announces he will return to Louisville

University of Louisville linebacker KJ Cloyd has announced he will return for his senior season. Cloyd, who played in 36 games over the past three seasons with the Cardinals, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1 but then played in the Fenway Bowl for the Cardinals in mid-December. He has been around the program since but just this afternoon confirmed his return to U of L.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville adds king-sized junior college guard Koron Davis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The last time the University of Louisville men's basketball team landed a player from Gary, Indiana, it was Jerome Harmon, who averaged 14.7 points in 1990, his second and final season with the Cards. According to Joe Tipton of ON3.com, another Gary native will join...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols

Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns. George Stinson has been trying to sell his property to the city for more than a year. The homelessness crisis in Smoketown "killed my project," he said.
MEMPHIS, TN
wdrb.com

Long-time former Louisville judge Sean Delahanty has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Jefferson County’s most-well known and outspoken judges over the past two decades has died, according to his family. Former District Court Judge Sean Delahanty, who served on the bench for 20 years until he lost his seat in the 2018 election, passed away on Friday. He was 71.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. Louisville residents were trying to designate 14 homes on Lawton Court as historical landmarks, preventing a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
