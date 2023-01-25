Read full article on original website
‘It’s a farce’: the giant Brexit border control site now used to inspect Ukrainian pets
The customs inspection site at Sevington in Kent has space for 1,700 lorries, but lies largely deserted
‘The job is not human’: UK retail warehouse staff describe gruelling work
As Amazon workers strike for first time, TUC says rapid home delivery relies on labour that is monitored, repetitive and demanding
BBC
UK steel industry a whisker away from collapse - Unite
The UK steel industry, which supports thousands of jobs, is "a whisker away from collapse", the Unite union says. It has written a letter to Business Secretary Grant Shapps seeking an urgent meeting to push for more support. Unite has accused the government of taking "little meaningful action" to help...
Terrified of leavers and remainers, Labour offers a Brexit sticking plaster – and that won’t do
Pity Labour right now: feeling the righteous heat of Brexit failure, needing to appease ever more vociferous remainers, but desperate not to alarm “red wall” voters. So we are offered vague words from Labour’s David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, of better connections between the EU and “tarnished” Britain and aspirations about joint talking shops, when the reality is that faced with a continually chaotic UK, the EU will simply protect its members and enjoy the schadenfreude.
US News and World Report
Britain and EU Unlikely to Change Brexit Deal Much, Despite Issues - Report
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are unlikely to fundamentally change their underlying Brexit settlement, making sector-specific deals for financial services, fisheries and energy necessary to prevent more disruption, a report said. The report from academic body UK In a Changing Europe (UKICE), published on Tuesday, said that...
Sturgeon says transgender people ‘should not be weaponised’ after gender bill blocked
Nicola Sturgeon feels "very strongly" that transgender people "should not be weaponised" in the wake of the blocking of Scotland's gender reform bill. She claimed that Westminster made the move for two reasons, neither of which are "to do with concerns about the equality act."The first reason, she told Laura Kuenssberg, is that they are "shamefully and disgracefully trying to stoke a culture war" to appeal to their base. Secondly, she alleged that they are "undermining and delegitimising the Scottish parliament."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More SNP leader calls gender reform bill pushback ‘dangerous’ moment for devolution’Sunak seeks to ‘strengthen’ relationship with Sturgeon on Scotland tripNicola Sturgeon says NHS pay offer in Scotland 'significantly better' than rest of UK
BBC
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
UK must change or die when it comes to how country is governed – Nandy
The way the country is governed “must change” or Britain’s future could be at risk, the shadow levelling-up secretary is expected to say.Lisa Nandy, in a speech at the Convention of the North on Wednesday, is due to outline Labour’s proposal to unleash the “power of all people in all parts of Britain” by handing Westminster controls to local communities.She will accuse the Conservatives of having “written off” areas that once fuelled the UK economy and failing to deliver on the 2019 manifesto pledge of creating opportunities outside of London and the south-east of England.Ms Nandy is expected to say...
BBC
Bradford: Police hunt for wanted man with half an ear
Police hunting a wanted man are hoping his "distinctive" appearance will help them catch him. Fugitive Dale Poppleton should stand out from the crowd because half his right ear is missing, say West Yorkshire Police. The 41-year-old, who is wanted for a serious offence, is "deliberately evading" officers, the force...
BBC
Terrorism: Police concern over teen far-right extremism
A rise in teenagers involved with neo-Nazi groups and far-right extremism is "incredibly alarming", a counter-terrorism detective has said. Det Supt Gareth Rees said police could not "arrest our way out of" the issue. On Wednesday, Luca Benincasa, 20, from Cardiff, was locked up after admitting to being a member...
“The nuclear threat has never been higher“ - Could the UK be a Target for a Dirty Bomb?
With war raging in Eastern Europe, now comes the potential for more bad news for the world after authorities seized a shipment of uranium at Heathrow Airport on December 29th. Uranium is one of essential components of a so-called ”dirty bomb” which generally is mixed with explosive components to exert powerful radioactive damage on a given target. The package that was found was headed to a group of Iranian nationals based in the United Kingdom. The materials appear to have originated in Pakistan. The shipment was found in a compartment of a passenger jet at Terminal 4 by specialized scanners that can be used to detect radioactive materials.
Senedd committee backs four-day working week trial in Wales
Government called on to conduct pilot in public sector with employees working four-day week for same pay
BBC
Ruesha Littlejohn: Irish midfielder on switching from Scotland & World Cup hopes
Ruesha Littlejohn says she has no regrets switching from Scotland to Republic of Ireland after being excluded from the national setup. The Glasgow-born midfielder played for Scotland at youth level until she claims she was not selected due to her behaviour. Now 32, she has amassed 68 caps for the...
BBC
Wiltshire dog shortlisted for UK's ugliest title
A Wiltshire dog has been shortlisted in a UK's ugliest dog competition. Two-year-old French bulldog Marnie, from Swindon, has made the top seven of the contest after being entered by her owner, Carli. The winner will receive a free makeover and photoshoot. On why she thinks Marnie has been shortlisted,...
BBC
Amazon strikes: Workers claim their toilet breaks are timed
BBC business reporter & BBC employment correspondent. Amazon workers are staging the first ever UK strike on Wednesday against the online giant in a protest over pay. Around 300 staff walked out at Amazon's Coventry warehouse, the GMB union said, over what they called a "derisory" 5% pay rise to £10.50 an hour.
BBC
Food suppliers hit back at Tesco chair in price hike row
Food suppliers have hit back at claims by Tesco's chairman that they are using high inflation as an excuse to raise prices unnecessarily. Tesco's John Allan told the BBC it was "entirely possible" that suppliers were taking advantage of poorer households. But the Food & Drink Federation (FDF) called his...
BBC
Irish Passport Service resumes deliveries to UK
The Irish Passport Service has resumed posting passports to the UK, it has confirmed. It suspended posting passports to Northern Ireland and Great Britain on 12 December because of Royal Mail industrial action. On Wednesday, the Passport Service said the suspension had now been lifted. The BBC has contacted the...
‘Large gap to be bridged’ over Northern Ireland Protocol, minister warns
All parties “want a deal” to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol impasse but “there is a large gap to be bridged”, Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker has said.Mr Baker told MPs “there is no deal on the table” but “we simply must make progress on the protocol”, adding that he hoped the exchange “will be heard in the EU”.Members of the DUP spoke out in opposition to the protocol, with leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson warning his party was not prepared to tolerate a situation where Northern Ireland is treated like “an EU colony”.The exchanges came as MPs approved all Commons...
