Semiconductor Giant ASML Sees 2023 Sales Surge; Says China Revenue to Be Steady Despite U.S. Chip Restrictions

Japan's Nidec slashes full-year operating profit forecast on weak demand, restructuring costs
TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp (6594.T) slashed its full-year operating profit forecast by nearly half on Tuesday as it faced pressure from weakening demand for technology goods and a slower-than-expected recovery of the global car industry.
US News and World Report
ASML CEO Expects Steady China Sales in 2023 Despite Restrictions
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV's exports to mainland China will likely hold at last year's level in 2023 despite ongoing U.S-Dutch government talks over new restrictions on the company's sales to the country, CEO Peter Wennink said on Wednesday. ASML, which dominates the market for machines used in one...
US News and World Report
India's Tata Motors Surges 8% on First Quarterly Profit in 2 Years
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of Tata Motors Ltd, India's No.3 carmaker by volume, rose as much as 8.2% to a more-than-four-month high on Friday after the company reported its first quarterly profit in two years. The stock posted its biggest intraday jump in over 8 months, before easing to trade up...
Wall Street tumbles on worries about corporate profits
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is tumbling Wednesday on worries about how badly corporate profits will get hit by a slowing economy following a mixed set of earnings reports and forecasts from Microsoft and others. The S&P 500 was 1.5% lower in morning trading, on pace...
Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Top Warren Buffett Stock to Buy for 2023?
The business could be headed for trouble in 2023.
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
CNBC
Boeing posts quarterly loss as labor and supply strains overshadow increase in jet demand
Boeing posted a loss in the fourth quarter as supply chain issues weighed on results. Boeing generated $3.1 billion in cash flow in the quarter, higher than analyst forecasts. The company's leaders have been hesitant to ramp up production. posted a $663 million loss for the fourth quarter as supply...
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Gautam Adani — the world's richest Asian — saw his net worth crash by more than $5 billion in a day after a short-seller targeted his business empire
Shares in Adani's listed businesses fell after Hindenburg alleged his conglomerate is involved in market manipulation and accounting fraud.
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
European stocks fall on earnings jitters, rate hike worries
Jan 25 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Wednesday as lacklustre results from U.S. software giant Microsoft fanned fears about the outlook for the tech sector, while investors remained concerned that central banks were not yet close to pausing their interest rate hikes.
Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December
Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
Swimming in cash, Chevron plans a $75 billion slap in the face to drivers
While most blue-chip companies were reporting losses last year, Big Oil was having a moment. Crude prices surged, thanks in part to high demand and reduced supply. All of that helped make Chevron the top-performing Dow stock of last year, with shares surging more than 50%.
Smartphone Sales Fizzled in 2022. Where Did Apple Fall?
"Global smartphone shipments saw their largest-ever single decline in the fourth quarter of 2022, plunging 18.3 percent year-over-year, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC). The drop rounds out a 11.3 percent decline for all of 2022 for a total of 1.21 billion units, which is the lowest annual shipment amount since 2013. "We have never seen shipments in the holiday quarter come in lower than the previous quarter," said Nabila Popal, research director at IDC, in a news release. "Heavy sales and promotions during the quarter helped deplete existing inventory rather than drive shipment growth."The downward trend has...
Microsoft and ArcelorMittal Back MIT Spinout Trying to Green the $1.6 Trillion Steel Industry
The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
Remy Cointreau's sales fall less than feared as China offsets U.S. decline
Jan 27 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) posted a smaller-than-expected drop in third-quarter sales on Friday, as steep shipments to China ahead of the Lunar New Year partly offset lower cognac consumption in the United States.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Wayfair, Meta, Apple, Spotify, Qualcomm and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the furniture retailer jumped 26.8% on Monday after Wayfair received upgrades from multiple Wall Street firms, include a double upgrade to overweight from underweight at JPMorgan. The company announced on Friday that it would lay off about 10% of its global workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan. JPMorgan cited Wayfair management's "newfound commitment to controlling expenses" in its upgrade note.
Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise as Tokyo's Inflation Nears 42-Year High
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday as traders digested Tokyo's core consumer prices that rose 4.3%, also faster than estimates — nearing the highest for Japan's capital since mid-1981. The Nikkei 225 and the Topix were slightly above the...
