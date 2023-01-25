Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Denny's Set to Open New Location in Rexburg, Idaho - Grand Opening Date AnnouncedBryan DijkhuizenRexburg, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho Falls, ID
Related
eastidahonews.com
Will a new interchange for I-15/US-20 be built in Idaho Falls?
IDAHO FALLS – After more than five years of discussion and gathering data, the Idaho Transportation Department has settled on its recommendation for improving safety and resolving traffic congestion on the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Idaho Falls. Massive growth has led to more frequent delays at the...
3 things to know this morning – January 23, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday.
Post Register
Newtons feel "Harrassed" by Jefferson County
Jefferson County resident James Newton, whose appeal to reconsider the denial of their land division application was once again denied on Jan. 2, approached the County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 17 to address what he felt was “discrimination” and “harassment” at the hand of various county officials.
Idaho Family’s Garage Caves in to Uncover Secret Hidden Room
There are some pretty interesting, unique and amazing homes in the state of Idaho. We have tons of castles, a potato hotel, a dog shaped hotel a house shaped like a boot and oh so many more impressive and creative dwellings in the gem state. Some Idaho homeowners have found surprises in their homes after they moved in. That is what happened to this Idaho Falls family a few years ago. They got a big surprise that started with a big bang!
eastidahonews.com
Bridge damage on I-15 causes problems for multiple drivers
BLACKFOOT — Officials are urging drivers to be aware and use caution on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot due to a damaged bridge. “There is damage to a bridge I-15 northbound near milepost 95 in the slow lane,” an alert from Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says. “Expect delays and please slow down through the area. Deputies are on scene directing traffic.”
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Annual Driggs Snowscapes transforms snow into sculpture
DRIGGS, Idaho — The 11th Annual Driggs Snowscapes wrapped this weekend with a community block party and voting day at Driggs City Plaza. As the largest public art display in Teton Valley, each year, select artists sculpt all day on Driggs Plaza. The sculpting window took place from Monday, Jan. 16 through Friday, Jan. 20.
eastidahonews.com
Local woman gets probation for striking hotel staff with room furniture
POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to battery following an altercation at a local hotel has been sentenced to probation. After pleading guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge, 54-year-old Margaret Chantel Hudson was sentenced to one year of probation by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman. Hudson was arrested...
Pocatello mom warns of RSV dangers after losing 16-month-old
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - One-year-old Oddie was a normal, healthy kid.
Post Register
Sources of Strength goes before Blackfoot school board
Representatives of Sources of Strength presented to the Blackfoot School Board about the organization expanding its services to elementary schools in the region and to make sure the trustees are familiar with that new development. Not only that, but they also wanted to tell the board about a pending grant...
eastidahonews.com
Heavy snow and wind expected after winter storm warning issued
POCATELLO — A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are in effect for a large section of eastern Idaho from Thursday night into the weekend. Snow and wind are expected throughout the region, which might make travel very difficult in some areas. The National Weather Service says the warning and advisory go into effect at 11 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Saturday.
eastidahonews.com
Winter storm watch issued Thursday through Saturday; hazardous road conditions likely
POCATELLO — A winter storm watch has been issued in the east Idaho region, and travel could be hazardous. The winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Pocatello, the areas affected are the Upper Snake Plain and...
Utah semi-truck driver involved in fatal Idaho crash
A 66-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday.
Post Register
Clark County Public Library gets new roof
DUBOIS — Wintertime presents extra challenges for most folks around here. Keeping walk and driveways clear of snow is a constant job. Dubois has piles of snow. It’s hard to know where anymore snow can go!. The Clark County Public Library is getting a new roof. It will...
eastidahonews.com
Fleeing the faith: How Elizabeth Roundy escaped the FLDS Church and her message to her missing daughter
MONTEVIEW — Elizabeth Roundy believes her daughter is hiding with members of The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the concerned mother is worried church leaders may force her 16-year-old to marry an older man. Elintra Fischer has been missing since Jan. 1 when she left...
Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks
Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly molesting girl at hunting camp
IDAHO FALLS – A Blackfoot man was charged with a sex crime involving a child after the victim reported being abused at a hunting camp. James Lee Parkin, 36, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. On Nov. 10, an Idaho Falls Police officer spoke...
eastidahonews.com
‘Let’s have some fun.’ Stabbing suspect allegedly challenges police to pursuit
SHELLEY — An Idaho Falls man not only allegedly stabbed a woman — police said he also pulled alongside a Shelley patrol car afterward and challenged an officer to a pursuit. The new court case with additional charges related to the pursuit was filed last week. In November,...
eastidahonews.com
His daughter asked him to create a TikTok account. It now has over 80 million views.
IDAHO FALLS — What seemed like a joke between a daughter and her dad about getting views and making money by creating TikTok videos suddenly became a reality. Ashlyn Allen, 19, from Idaho Falls, has had TikTok for several years. She started posting videos and told her dad, Tom Allen, that she wished she could make money from her account.
eastidahonews.com
Officials identify suspect involved in chase and officer-involved shooting
ABERDEEN — Deputies have identified a man involved in a chase and officer-involved shooting in Bingham County last week. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office say Wisho Moss, 36, has been receiving medical attention due to injuries he received during the incident. He has been cleared from the hospital and is now in the Bingham County Jail.
Comments / 0