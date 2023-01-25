Read full article on original website
Idaho Senators Grill University Leaders Over Woke Indoctrination
It's that time of year at the legislature when educational leaders answer elected officials' questions about what is and what isn't being taught in Idaho colleges and universities. Once again, the topic of 'woke ideology forced upon students and teachers was discussed with Boise State's President, Doctor Marlene Tromp. Several...
idahoednews.org
Educational choice: Only a win for students who attend private schools
“Educational Choice.” It sounds like an innocent idea. However, it is really only a win for parents of students who attend private schools. The Idaho Constitution requires the Legislature to “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” While there are clearly concerns statewide about how well Idaho has maintained those schools, the state has definitely developed a variety of schools in that system.
Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies
A bill that is designed to withhold state funding from cities or counties that refuse to investigate or enforce felony state laws is headed for a vote on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. On Thursday, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted along party lines to send House Bill 22 to the […] The post Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Post Register
Senate education committee meeting ends abruptly Wednesday. What happened?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — We're learning more about the abrupt end to the state senate’s education committee Wednesday, after a twist in committee decorum. It appears Sen. Brian Lenney (R-Nampa) may have tricked the education committee chairman into agreeing to add a draft bill that wasn’t supposed to be heard yet on to Thursday's agenda.
idahoednews.org
Attorney general questions legality of “dangerous” LGBTQ+ policy that’s used in scores of Idaho schools
Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy came into the limelight when attendees at...
eastidahonews.com
Under proposed bill, Idaho couples would no longer apply for marriage licenses
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — A bill that would remove the legal requirement for couples to obtain a marriage license from their respective county recorder’s office will be printed for the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee to consider at a full hearing. The bill is sponsored by Sen....
Boise State University Faces Scrutiny in Budget Hearing With Idaho Lawmakers
BOISE — Boise State University President Marlene Tromp faced questioning about the university’s fees, staff positions related to “inclusion and belonging,” and payments to speakers during her presentation to state budget writers Tuesday. In many cases, Tromp did not have the information lawmakers were looking for.
kmvt
Group is launching a campaign for restrictive driver’s licenses for the undocumented Idahoans
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An Idaho organization dedicated to empowering the Gem States Latino and immigrant community is launching a campaign so undocumented Idahoans can obtain a restricted driver’s license. Poder, which in Spanish means power, is a group in Idaho dedicated to organizing and mobilizing the state’s...
Idaho Parents Outraged – This Book Is STILL In Schools In 2023
It's becoming too much for us to bare. Are public schools really expecting kids to learn and grow up to be successful when they're giving them such vile reading material?. Don't parents have a right to say what they do and don't want their children exposed to in a school setting? Because if they do, oh boy, Idaho's public schools are about to get an earfull.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Meridian leaders push back on Idaho lawmaker's no-youth testimony decision
Meridian’s mayor and city council pushed back on Rep. Bruce Skaug’s decision to forbid those under 18 years old from testifying to the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, unless he invites them. Mayor Robert Simison and all six members of the city council signed a letter to Skaug,...
boisestatepublicradio.org
What you need to know about filing your taxes in Idaho
Tax season has officially begun in Idaho, with the Idaho State Tax Commission starting to process 2022 Idaho individual tax returns on Jan. 23, 2023. If you haven’t started yet, or feel intimidated by the process, here’s what you need to know about filing in Idaho and information on tax credits.
Some in the Idaho GOP threaten the rights of women
There is a concerted effort among leadership and members of the Idaho GOP to stifle the voices of women by removing the president of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women from being a member of the GOP Executive Committee. The IFRW president would not be allowed to vote on state party matters. They also want […] The post Some in the Idaho GOP threaten the rights of women appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Advocates call to shut down state-run institutions, Washington legislators say it's not that easy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Mike Raymond came to Olympia with a simple message for legislators. “Shut them down,” said Raymond, who spent the first 20 years of his life at the Rainier School, a state-run institution for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Raymond, 76, said he still remembers...
Post Register
Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate increases to 81.3%, 2nd highest in state history
Oregon’s graduation rate is on the rise, marking the second highest in state history, with all student groups showing at least some improvement year-over-year. The Oregon Department of Education said 81.3% of the class of 2022 graduated, up from 80.6% the previous year. As of 2021, the national average was 85.3%.
WA’s tax system is broken, but using the courts to slip in an income tax is wrong | Opinion
Could this lawsuit open the door to an income tax in Washington state? | Editorial
6 Reasons People Say They Moved Away from Idaho in 2022, Ranked
Since 1977, a moving company named United Van Lines has done an annual migration survey to see which states were the most popular destinations to move to and which states were driving people away. Idaho appeared in their “Top 10 States to Move To” list from 2014-2021, taking the #1...
Idaho’s Most Common Surnames (Last) are a Familiar List
Idaho’s most common last name is the same across much of America. The name Smith tops the list in 40 states! Idaho’s second most popular name is Johnson and its third is Anderson. Neighboring Utah, Montana and Washington have the same top three, which says a lot about migration patterns. Smith has an advantage over many other surnames. It was common in several European countries and the German Schmidt was often anglicized. Anderson is also a common name in more than one European nation.
California Wants To Tax Teton County Wyoming
Teton County, Wyoming is where the billionaires are pushing out the millionaires. Many of the mega-rich that live there, moved there to get away from California's outrageously high taxes. Wyoming doesn't even have a state income tax. But California can't afford to let all of that money go. The state...
2023 Stimulus Checks Totaling $500 Million Are On The Way To Idaho
Last year, we told you about the 14 states that were approved for inflation relief checks thanks to a bill signed by Governor Brad Little in February of 2022. That bill provided a fluffy $350 million in tax rebates for residents of Idaho according to the Idaho State Tax Commission. Here we are in 2023 and more checks are on the way...
KXL
Jay Inslee’s “Not A Tax” Costs Washingtonians A Bundle
Crazy carbon rules created here in the Pacific Northwest rarely help anyone or anything, including the environment. But there may be a tiny bit of good news in Governor Jay Inslee’s latest madness. Technically it’s not a new tax. But you won’t be able to tell that when you...
