Idaho State

Educational choice: Only a win for students who attend private schools

“Educational Choice.” It sounds like an innocent idea. However, it is really only a win for parents of students who attend private schools. The Idaho Constitution requires the Legislature to “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” While there are clearly concerns statewide about how well Idaho has maintained those schools, the state has definitely developed a variety of schools in that system.
Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies

A bill that is designed to withhold state funding from cities or counties that refuse to investigate or enforce felony state laws is headed for a vote on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. On Thursday, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted along party lines to send House Bill 22 to the […] The post Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Senate education committee meeting ends abruptly Wednesday. What happened?

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — We're learning more about the abrupt end to the state senate’s education committee Wednesday, after a twist in committee decorum. It appears Sen. Brian Lenney (R-Nampa) may have tricked the education committee chairman into agreeing to add a draft bill that wasn’t supposed to be heard yet on to Thursday's agenda.
Idaho Parents Outraged – This Book Is STILL In Schools In 2023

It's becoming too much for us to bare. Are public schools really expecting kids to learn and grow up to be successful when they're giving them such vile reading material?. Don't parents have a right to say what they do and don't want their children exposed to in a school setting? Because if they do, oh boy, Idaho's public schools are about to get an earfull.
What you need to know about filing your taxes in Idaho

Tax season has officially begun in Idaho, with the Idaho State Tax Commission starting to process 2022 Idaho individual tax returns on Jan. 23, 2023. If you haven’t started yet, or feel intimidated by the process, here’s what you need to know about filing in Idaho and information on tax credits.
Some in the Idaho GOP threaten the rights of women

There is a concerted effort among leadership and members of the Idaho GOP to stifle the voices of women by removing the president of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women from being a member of the GOP Executive Committee. The IFRW president would not be allowed to vote on state party matters. They also want […] The post Some in the Idaho GOP threaten the rights of women appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho’s Most Common Surnames (Last) are a Familiar List

Idaho’s most common last name is the same across much of America. The name Smith tops the list in 40 states! Idaho’s second most popular name is Johnson and its third is Anderson. Neighboring Utah, Montana and Washington have the same top three, which says a lot about migration patterns. Smith has an advantage over many other surnames. It was common in several European countries and the German Schmidt was often anglicized. Anderson is also a common name in more than one European nation.
California Wants To Tax Teton County Wyoming

Teton County, Wyoming is where the billionaires are pushing out the millionaires. Many of the mega-rich that live there, moved there to get away from California's outrageously high taxes. Wyoming doesn't even have a state income tax. But California can't afford to let all of that money go. The state...
2023 Stimulus Checks Totaling $500 Million Are On The Way To Idaho

Last year, we told you about the 14 states that were approved for inflation relief checks thanks to a bill signed by Governor Brad Little in February of 2022. That bill provided a fluffy $350 million in tax rebates for residents of Idaho according to the Idaho State Tax Commission. Here we are in 2023 and more checks are on the way...
Jay Inslee’s “Not A Tax” Costs Washingtonians A Bundle

Crazy carbon rules created here in the Pacific Northwest rarely help anyone or anything, including the environment. But there may be a tiny bit of good news in Governor Jay Inslee’s latest madness. Technically it’s not a new tax. But you won’t be able to tell that when you...
