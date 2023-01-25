ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

idahoednews.org

Analysis: Finally, lawmakers talk about NIC and address the elephant in the room

The Statehouse’s chronically cramped budget hearing room was packed as usual Thursday morning — with officials from Idaho’s four community colleges. And an elephant. And after dispensing with a few basic talking points — the 50th anniversary of a nursing program, a workforce training program partnering with more than 300 businesses — North Idaho College Interim President Greg South addressed the elephant.
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Educational choice: Only a win for students who attend private schools

“Educational Choice.” It sounds like an innocent idea. However, it is really only a win for parents of students who attend private schools. The Idaho Constitution requires the Legislature to “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” While there are clearly concerns statewide about how well Idaho has maintained those schools, the state has definitely developed a variety of schools in that system.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Some in the Idaho GOP threaten the rights of women

There is a concerted effort among leadership and members of the Idaho GOP to stifle the voices of women by removing the president of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women from being a member of the GOP Executive Committee. The IFRW president would not be allowed to vote on state party matters. They also want […] The post Some in the Idaho GOP threaten the rights of women appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Opinion: Speaker Moyle settles into new role

After 15 years as House majority leader and 24 years in the Legislature, Rep. Mike Moyle of Star has taken one of the two most powerful positions in the Idaho Legislature — speaker of the House. And there is no shortage of role models for him to follow, having worked with three former House speakers.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Senate education committee meeting ends abruptly Wednesday. What happened?

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — We're learning more about the abrupt end to the state senate’s education committee Wednesday, after a twist in committee decorum. It appears Sen. Brian Lenney (R-Nampa) may have tricked the education committee chairman into agreeing to add a draft bill that wasn’t supposed to be heard yet on to Thursday's agenda.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho’s Most Common Surnames (Last) are a Familiar List

Idaho’s most common last name is the same across much of America. The name Smith tops the list in 40 states! Idaho’s second most popular name is Johnson and its third is Anderson. Neighboring Utah, Montana and Washington have the same top three, which says a lot about migration patterns. Smith has an advantage over many other surnames. It was common in several European countries and the German Schmidt was often anglicized. Anderson is also a common name in more than one European nation.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Idaho is Better Than Montana, Chapter Two

Of course, Idaho is the hands-down winner. All the self-centered, crooked, and bloodthirsty ranchers are on the Montana side of the state line. I know this because I saw it on the Paramount Network. And most of Montana is simply cheatgrass and insects. At one roadside toilet on Interstate 15, signs warn you of rattlesnakes. The brochures never mentioned this when I decided to vacation in the Big Sky State. The only reason I go there is that nobody knows me, whereas. In Idaho, people lock their doors when they see me coming. Oh, and Montana also has Jon Tester. What do you expect of a man who gets his hair cut by a union barber? Heck, Jim Risch doesn’t even need a barber.
MONTANA STATE
bonnersferryherald.com

Little: 'Great shape here in Idaho'

COEUR d'ALENE — When Gov. Brad Little gave his State of the State address earlier this month, he said he was feeling "fairly unhinged about where we are right now." On Tuesday, he was overflowing with confidence. "Where we are today is just almost incredible," he said to about...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

What you need to know about filing your taxes in Idaho

Tax season has officially begun in Idaho, with the Idaho State Tax Commission starting to process 2022 Idaho individual tax returns on Jan. 23, 2023. If you haven’t started yet, or feel intimidated by the process, here’s what you need to know about filing in Idaho and information on tax credits.
IDAHO STATE
dailyfly.com

Idaho senator: ‘We will never stop trying’ to add the words to state civil rights act

Democrats continue yearly effort to prohibit sexual orientation, gender identity discrimination in state law. A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho will spend $78M more if Medicaid expansion ends, state official tells Legislature

If voters had not approved the expansion of Idaho Medicaid to low-income adults, Idahoans would have spent tens of millions of dollars more on health care for those patients. If the state pulls back on its Medicaid coverage, Idahoans will spend nearly $78 million more due to the loss of federal funding, a state official […] The post Idaho will spend $78M more if Medicaid expansion ends, state official tells Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?

What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
bonnersferryherald.com

Land Board adds new endowment land

It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
IDAHO STATE

