Idaho Senators Grill University Leaders Over Woke Indoctrination
It's that time of year at the legislature when educational leaders answer elected officials' questions about what is and what isn't being taught in Idaho colleges and universities. Once again, the topic of 'woke ideology forced upon students and teachers was discussed with Boise State's President, Doctor Marlene Tromp. Several...
idahoednews.org
Analysis: Finally, lawmakers talk about NIC and address the elephant in the room
The Statehouse’s chronically cramped budget hearing room was packed as usual Thursday morning — with officials from Idaho’s four community colleges. And an elephant. And after dispensing with a few basic talking points — the 50th anniversary of a nursing program, a workforce training program partnering with more than 300 businesses — North Idaho College Interim President Greg South addressed the elephant.
idahoednews.org
Educational choice: Only a win for students who attend private schools
“Educational Choice.” It sounds like an innocent idea. However, it is really only a win for parents of students who attend private schools. The Idaho Constitution requires the Legislature to “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” While there are clearly concerns statewide about how well Idaho has maintained those schools, the state has definitely developed a variety of schools in that system.
kmvt
Group is launching a campaign for restrictive driver’s licenses for the undocumented Idahoans
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An Idaho organization dedicated to empowering the Gem States Latino and immigrant community is launching a campaign so undocumented Idahoans can obtain a restricted driver’s license. Poder, which in Spanish means power, is a group in Idaho dedicated to organizing and mobilizing the state’s...
idahoednews.org
Attorney general questions legality of “dangerous” LGBTQ+ policy that’s used in scores of Idaho schools
Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy came into the limelight when attendees at...
Some in the Idaho GOP threaten the rights of women
There is a concerted effort among leadership and members of the Idaho GOP to stifle the voices of women by removing the president of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women from being a member of the GOP Executive Committee. The IFRW president would not be allowed to vote on state party matters. They also want […] The post Some in the Idaho GOP threaten the rights of women appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Post Register
Opinion: Speaker Moyle settles into new role
After 15 years as House majority leader and 24 years in the Legislature, Rep. Mike Moyle of Star has taken one of the two most powerful positions in the Idaho Legislature — speaker of the House. And there is no shortage of role models for him to follow, having worked with three former House speakers.
Post Register
Senate education committee meeting ends abruptly Wednesday. What happened?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — We're learning more about the abrupt end to the state senate’s education committee Wednesday, after a twist in committee decorum. It appears Sen. Brian Lenney (R-Nampa) may have tricked the education committee chairman into agreeing to add a draft bill that wasn’t supposed to be heard yet on to Thursday's agenda.
Idaho’s Most Common Surnames (Last) are a Familiar List
Idaho’s most common last name is the same across much of America. The name Smith tops the list in 40 states! Idaho’s second most popular name is Johnson and its third is Anderson. Neighboring Utah, Montana and Washington have the same top three, which says a lot about migration patterns. Smith has an advantage over many other surnames. It was common in several European countries and the German Schmidt was often anglicized. Anderson is also a common name in more than one European nation.
Why Idaho is Better Than Montana, Chapter Two
Of course, Idaho is the hands-down winner. All the self-centered, crooked, and bloodthirsty ranchers are on the Montana side of the state line. I know this because I saw it on the Paramount Network. And most of Montana is simply cheatgrass and insects. At one roadside toilet on Interstate 15, signs warn you of rattlesnakes. The brochures never mentioned this when I decided to vacation in the Big Sky State. The only reason I go there is that nobody knows me, whereas. In Idaho, people lock their doors when they see me coming. Oh, and Montana also has Jon Tester. What do you expect of a man who gets his hair cut by a union barber? Heck, Jim Risch doesn’t even need a barber.
bonnersferryherald.com
Little: 'Great shape here in Idaho'
COEUR d'ALENE — When Gov. Brad Little gave his State of the State address earlier this month, he said he was feeling "fairly unhinged about where we are right now." On Tuesday, he was overflowing with confidence. "Where we are today is just almost incredible," he said to about...
boisestatepublicradio.org
What you need to know about filing your taxes in Idaho
Tax season has officially begun in Idaho, with the Idaho State Tax Commission starting to process 2022 Idaho individual tax returns on Jan. 23, 2023. If you haven’t started yet, or feel intimidated by the process, here’s what you need to know about filing in Idaho and information on tax credits.
6 Reasons People Say They Moved Away from Idaho in 2022, Ranked
Since 1977, a moving company named United Van Lines has done an annual migration survey to see which states were the most popular destinations to move to and which states were driving people away. Idaho appeared in their “Top 10 States to Move To” list from 2014-2021, taking the #1...
inlander.com
Idaho Freedom Foundation president Hoffman's heart is in Idaho — but his house is in Spokane County
You can debate whether the first words out of Wayne Hoffman's Aug. 24, 2022, livestream were a screw-up or an outright lie. But you can't debate that what he said was false. "Hey, welcome everybody to another Hoff Time Report," Hoffman said. "I'm live, in, uh, North Idaho..." He's the...
Post Register
Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate increases to 81.3%, 2nd highest in state history
Oregon’s graduation rate is on the rise, marking the second highest in state history, with all student groups showing at least some improvement year-over-year. The Oregon Department of Education said 81.3% of the class of 2022 graduated, up from 80.6% the previous year. As of 2021, the national average was 85.3%.
dailyfly.com
Idaho senator: ‘We will never stop trying’ to add the words to state civil rights act
Democrats continue yearly effort to prohibit sexual orientation, gender identity discrimination in state law. A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years.
Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
Idaho will spend $78M more if Medicaid expansion ends, state official tells Legislature
If voters had not approved the expansion of Idaho Medicaid to low-income adults, Idahoans would have spent tens of millions of dollars more on health care for those patients. If the state pulls back on its Medicaid coverage, Idahoans will spend nearly $78 million more due to the loss of federal funding, a state official […] The post Idaho will spend $78M more if Medicaid expansion ends, state official tells Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?
What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
bonnersferryherald.com
Land Board adds new endowment land
It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
