Idaho Fish and Game reminds homeowners the dangers of toxic plants around your property
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a moose was found dead due to toxic yew plants, the Idaho Fish and Game want to remind people just how dangerous these plants are. The plants are considered ornamental plants, meaning they’re oftentimes found in people’s yards. While Blaine County has...
6 Reasons People Say They Moved Away from Idaho in 2022, Ranked
Since 1977, a moving company named United Van Lines has done an annual migration survey to see which states were the most popular destinations to move to and which states were driving people away. Idaho appeared in their “Top 10 States to Move To” list from 2014-2021, taking the #1...
Organization hosts discussion to spread awareness about human trafficking in Idaho
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Every year millions of men, women, and children are trafficked nationwide. Even in Idaho, it's a growing issue. "It's happening often and frequently," said Jeannie Strohmeyer, the executive director for the Nampa Family Justice Center. Just in 2021, the National Human Trafficking Hotline received over...
Land Board adds new endowment land
It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
Idaho’s Most Common Surnames (Last) are a Familiar List
Idaho’s most common last name is the same across much of America. The name Smith tops the list in 40 states! Idaho’s second most popular name is Johnson and its third is Anderson. Neighboring Utah, Montana and Washington have the same top three, which says a lot about migration patterns. Smith has an advantage over many other surnames. It was common in several European countries and the German Schmidt was often anglicized. Anderson is also a common name in more than one European nation.
Under Proposed Bill, Idaho Couples would No Longer Apply for Marriage Licenses
IDAHO - A bill that would remove the legal requirement for couples to obtain a marriage license from their respective county recorder’s office will be printed for the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee to consider at a full hearing. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle. Herndon...
Some in the Idaho GOP threaten the rights of women
There is a concerted effort among leadership and members of the Idaho GOP to stifle the voices of women by removing the president of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women from being a member of the GOP Executive Committee. The IFRW president would not be allowed to vote on state party matters. They also want […] The post Some in the Idaho GOP threaten the rights of women appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies
A bill that is designed to withhold state funding from cities or counties that refuse to investigate or enforce felony state laws is headed for a vote on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. On Thursday, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted along party lines to send House Bill 22 to the […] The post Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Attorney general questions legality of “dangerous” LGBTQ+ policy that’s used in scores of Idaho schools
Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy came into the limelight when attendees at...
Lucky Idaho Mom Stunned By Huge Prize She Won on a FREE Lottery Ticket
Normally, when lottery stories hit the news it’s about someone who won a gigantic Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. They get all the attention, but the Idaho Lottery’s in-state draw games have life-changing jackpots too!. One of the coolest draw games Idaho has is “Weekly Grand.” The game...
What you need to know about filing your taxes in Idaho
Tax season has officially begun in Idaho, with the Idaho State Tax Commission starting to process 2022 Idaho individual tax returns on Jan. 23, 2023. If you haven’t started yet, or feel intimidated by the process, here’s what you need to know about filing in Idaho and information on tax credits.
Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
Five Places in Idaho that Look Like Another World
Idaho is unique and has a lot to see for one state. From the panhandle to the southern boarder the gem state varies greatly in landscape and visuals. Check out some of the most unique, beautiful, awe inspiring landscapes and places that look like they are in another world entirely.
Massive Crowd Gathers To Adopt Idaho’s Most Popular Dog
Folks in the Treasure Valley LOVE their pets and that is no secret! No matter the season, you're sure to see doggos running around on the greenbelt, in local breweries, and up on Boise's best hikes!. The good folks at the Idaho Humane Society are some of Idaho's finest when...
Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?
What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
Idaho Senators Grill University Leaders Over Woke Indoctrination
It's that time of year at the legislature when educational leaders answer elected officials' questions about what is and what isn't being taught in Idaho colleges and universities. Once again, the topic of 'woke ideology forced upon students and teachers was discussed with Boise State's President, Doctor Marlene Tromp. Several...
Sparklight Sneakily Raises Internet Costs for Boise Residents
If there is one word everyone in the Treasure Valley and beyond has to be tired of by now, it is "Inflation". Most people can't even explain what inflation is. Others use it as an excuse for everything. The only other "I-word" that rivals the anger could be "Inversion"--but we haven't felt that one yet this year. Let's just act like it doesn't exist for now.
Idaho’s largest solar project is now operating
Duke Energy's renewables development division announced the commercial operation of a 120 MW project in Twin Falls County, Idaho, touted as the state's largest to date. The Jackpot Solar project is Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions' first utility-scale project in the state. The plant will generate enough electricity annually to serve the energy needs of roughly 24,000 homes.
Jury: $1M to Oregon woman told 'I don't serve Black people'
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who told her, “I don’t serve Black people.”. The Multnomah County jury’s award this week to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63,...
Celebrities Who Own Property in Idaho
Celebrities love Idaho, some so much that they decided they had to own a home here. Some use their Idaho properties as a vacation house while others have it as a main residence. See 23 celebrities who own a home in Idaho. Keep scrolling to see other celebrities that maybe don't own in the state but that come visit enough that you are you likely to run into them in Idaho.
