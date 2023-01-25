ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Post Register

Organization hosts discussion to spread awareness about human trafficking in Idaho

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Every year millions of men, women, and children are trafficked nationwide. Even in Idaho, it's a growing issue. "It's happening often and frequently," said Jeannie Strohmeyer, the executive director for the Nampa Family Justice Center. Just in 2021, the National Human Trafficking Hotline received over...
NAMPA, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Land Board adds new endowment land

It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho’s Most Common Surnames (Last) are a Familiar List

Idaho’s most common last name is the same across much of America. The name Smith tops the list in 40 states! Idaho’s second most popular name is Johnson and its third is Anderson. Neighboring Utah, Montana and Washington have the same top three, which says a lot about migration patterns. Smith has an advantage over many other surnames. It was common in several European countries and the German Schmidt was often anglicized. Anderson is also a common name in more than one European nation.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Some in the Idaho GOP threaten the rights of women

There is a concerted effort among leadership and members of the Idaho GOP to stifle the voices of women by removing the president of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women from being a member of the GOP Executive Committee. The IFRW president would not be allowed to vote on state party matters. They also want […] The post Some in the Idaho GOP threaten the rights of women appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies

A bill that is designed to withhold state funding from cities or counties that refuse to investigate or enforce felony state laws is headed for a vote on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. On Thursday, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted along party lines to send House Bill 22 to the […] The post Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

What you need to know about filing your taxes in Idaho

Tax season has officially begun in Idaho, with the Idaho State Tax Commission starting to process 2022 Idaho individual tax returns on Jan. 23, 2023. If you haven’t started yet, or feel intimidated by the process, here’s what you need to know about filing in Idaho and information on tax credits.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Five Places in Idaho that Look Like Another World

Idaho is unique and has a lot to see for one state. From the panhandle to the southern boarder the gem state varies greatly in landscape and visuals. Check out some of the most unique, beautiful, awe inspiring landscapes and places that look like they are in another world entirely.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?

What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Sparklight Sneakily Raises Internet Costs for Boise Residents

If there is one word everyone in the Treasure Valley and beyond has to be tired of by now, it is "Inflation". Most people can't even explain what inflation is. Others use it as an excuse for everything. The only other "I-word" that rivals the anger could be "Inversion"--but we haven't felt that one yet this year. Let's just act like it doesn't exist for now.
BOISE, ID
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Idaho’s largest solar project is now operating

Duke Energy's renewables development division announced the commercial operation of a 120 MW project in Twin Falls County, Idaho, touted as the state's largest to date. The Jackpot Solar project is Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions' first utility-scale project in the state. The plant will generate enough electricity annually to serve the energy needs of roughly 24,000 homes.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Jury: $1M to Oregon woman told 'I don't serve Black people'

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who told her, “I don’t serve Black people.”. The Multnomah County jury’s award this week to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63,...
PORTLAND, OR
103.5 KISSFM

Celebrities Who Own Property in Idaho

Celebrities love Idaho, some so much that they decided they had to own a home here. Some use their Idaho properties as a vacation house while others have it as a main residence. See 23 celebrities who own a home in Idaho. Keep scrolling to see other celebrities that maybe don't own in the state but that come visit enough that you are you likely to run into them in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE

