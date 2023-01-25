How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Boston Celtics Tuesday Night

Optimism was at a new high after the victory.

The Miami Heat were without star Jimmy Butler Tuesday, leaving many to anticipate a Boston Celtics victory.

Bam Adebayo had other plans, ending the night with 30 points, 15 rebounds and two steals. He also had the go-ahead bucket in the final seconds. Heat fans celebrated taking down their Eastern rival, heaping praise on Adebayo for another superstar level performance.

Adebayo believes he should be an All-Star and so do many Heat fans.

There was also some love for Haywood Highsmith, who regularly gets criticized by the fanbase. He had 15 points and 10 rebounds, helping make up for an off night from Tyler Herro.

Boston was missing Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Malcolm Brogdon. The Heat had failed to take advantage of shorthanded teams multiple times this season, but got the win against the No. 1 team in the league. In addition, Miami dismissed the narrative of Butler carrying the team. and the usual calls for trades were limited after this game.

The Heat face the Orlando Magic (18-29) Friday night.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @ jaydenarmant .