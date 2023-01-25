ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Justin Roiland resigns from Squanch Games

By Marco Wutz
Video Games on FanNation
Video Games on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdr4x_0kQT9DJT00

After arrest for domestic assault.

High On Life co-creator Justin Roiland no longer works for Squanch Games.

Squanch Games

Justin Roiland , the creator of popular cartoon show Rick & Morty and co-creator of comedy space shooter High On Life , has resigned from development studio Squanch Games. The company announced this news on January 25, 2023, though the resignation already came into effect on January 16, 2023.

The police of Orange County, California, arrested Roiland on January 12, 2023, for domestic assault. Before that, several women came out on social media with allegations against him, claiming he tried to pressure them into sexual actions and grooming them for such actions despite them being minors.

Adult Swim, the company producing Rick & Morty, also cut ties with Roiland, announcing the news on January 24, 2023. Rick & Morty will continue to be produced and aired, though the show’s creator will no longer be playing the roles of the two lead characters. New voice actors will be cast to give life to the protagonists in the future.

Justin Roiland co-founded Squanch Games in 2016 and took part in the development of all four of the studio’s games released since then. Their latest title, High On Life, became a Xbox Game Pass hit late last year after it launched on PC , Xbox One , and Xbox Series X|S .

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge

Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rick and Morty’ fans aren’t convinced Adult Swim keeping Dan Harmon is a good look for the show

The future of Rick and Morty is in turmoil, as Adult Swim parts ways with one problematic creator, but keeps another on. Justin Roiland was a staple of the adult animated show before his various misdeeds saw the program cut ties with the 42-year-old actor and writer. Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty on the popular series—along with various side characters—is officially out, but his co-creator remains attached to future seasons. Dan Harmon isn’t facing quite the pushback Roiland was, but the recent focus on Rick and Morty is bringing his own problematic history to the surface.
wegotthiscovered.com

Dan Harmon eerily foreshadowed Justin Roiland’s downfall over five years ago

As Adult Swim and the huge Rick and Morty fanbase struggle to micro-manage the controversy surrounding Justin Roiland and the domestic violence allegations leveled against him, the internet finds an old interview of his creative partner Dan Harmon foreshadowing his downfall by warning people that your heroes aren’t who you think they are.
wegotthiscovered.com

This old Justin Roiland video might be all Adult Swim needs to find a new voice for Rick and Morty

The search for Rick and Morty’s newest voice actors is on the way after Adult Swim announced Rick and Morty will receive a seventh season without Justin Roiland. While it’s currently unknown who will be replacing Roiland to voice the two main characters (and some of the side ones), an old video has resurfaced that might contain suggestions for the perfect replacement.
Kotaku

With Roiland Out, Rick And Morty Fans Are ‘Auditioning’ For Season 7

Yesterday, the news dropped that Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland had not only been dropped from the hit TV show by Adult Swim, but also that he was resigning from High on Life studio Squanch Games, which he co-founded. This all comes as Roiland faces two felony domestic abuse charges from 2020. Instead of leaving Adult Swim high and dry as it faces the challenge of carrying on Rick and Morty without the man who voiced a great many of its characters, a sizeable chunk of fans took it upon themselves to submit mock audition tapes for the now-vacant roles of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.
The Hollywood Reporter

Lauren London Says She Was Initially “Apprehensive” About Joining ‘You People’ Cast

Lauren London said that while she was initially “apprehensive” about signing on to star in Netflix’s You People, she ended up feeling “very protected and taken care of on [the] set.” The ATL actress stars opposite Jonah Hill in Kenya Barris’ comedy that follows an interracial couple and their families as they navigate modern love and family dynamics centered around race, societal expectations and generational differences.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Shotgun Wedding,' 'You People' and More'You People' Review: Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Face Off as Potential In-Laws and Strike Comedy GoldJulia Louis-Dreyfus, Kenya Barris on Teaming with...
wegotthiscovered.com

From shows to games, here’s the full list of Justin Roiland’s credits that could get the ‘Rick and Morty’ treatment

In the living fantasy world of Hollywood and the entertainment industry at large, the highs can reach the cosmos while the lows can hit rock bottom and start to dig. In recent months, there’s been a revolving door of celebrities who have tainted their public personas and sent fans to the nearest exits. Kanye “Ye” West and J.K. Rowling immediately come to mind, but it’s Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland who is the latest celebrity being put through the wringer for good reason.
wegotthiscovered.com

Justin Roiland’s actions have left a stain not just on ‘Rick and Morty’ but everything the creative has ever touched

Last year was when many of our once beloved stars fell from grace as they either did something that shocked us, such as Will Smith’s now infamous slap or because behavior both past and continuing that had once been kept hidden had finally come to light such as the much talked about Ned Fulmer from the Try Guys. Now, 2023 doesn’t seem to be slowing down when it comes to our stars disappointing us, with Rick and Morty co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland.
CNET

'Rick and Morty' Drops Main Voice Actor Justin Roiland, Hulu Cuts Ties Too

Adult Swim has severed ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland after domestic violence charges were filed against the voice actor. "Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland," reads a statement posted by the Rick and Morty Twitter account Tuesday afternoon. "Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7."
AOL Corp

Adult Swim fires 'Rick and Morty' co-creator and star Justin Roiland over domestic violence charges; show will go on

1/25/2023 UPDATE: Justin Roiland also has been cut from Hulu's animated series Solar Opposites, which he co-created, stars in and produced, as well as Koala Man, on which he was an executive producer and voice actor. 20th Television Animation, which produces both shows, previously had a deal with him, but that's off. In a joint statement, Hulu and 20th Television Animation tell Yahoo Entertainment, "We have ended our association with Justin Roiland." Both shows are expected to continue.
wegotthiscovered.com

Adult Swim’s swift Justin Roiland firing only makes Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ silence look worse

In what was an inevitable if still fandom-shattering turn of events, Adult Swim confirmed this week that it has cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland in the wake of the producer/voice actor facing domestic abuse charges and other disturbing details from his past coming to light. The seventh season of the smash-hit animated series will proceed, but without Roiland’s involvement, although his replacement as the two titular characters has yet to be found at the time of writing.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest smash hit fantasy series conjures a Top 10 spot in 73 nations, not that it means anything

With upwards of 25 episodic originals set in the genre having been canceled since the beginning of 2020, subscribers are finding it harder and harder to become invested in Netflix fantasy shows, and with good reason. After all, if there’s a very high chance the axe is coming, what’s the point in becoming too attached? Despite that, Shahmaran is off to an incredible start.
Video Games on FanNation

Video Games on FanNation

New York, NY
527
Followers
625
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

Video game news, guides, and reviews, covering all the biggest titles and latest happenings across the video games industry.

 https://videogames.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy