Darktide devs delay Xbox Series X|S release to address issues

Fatshark wants to focus on reworks.

Fatshark

Co-op shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide launched in 2022 as a fun, but flawed video game: While the core combat gameplay was atmospheric, entertaining, and straight-up fantastic from the beginning, it suffered from many technical issues as well as a frustrating progression system, which includes the lack of any real looting system.

Fatshark, the studio behind the title, has issued a statement regarding the state of the game. In it, the developers apologize to their players for falling short of their expectations.

Instead of working on launching the game on Xbox Series X|S and releasing additional premium cosmetics or seasonal content, they want to focus solely on addressing the feedback they have received from players.

“In particular, we will focus on delivering a complete crafting system, a more rewarding progression loop, and continue to work on game stability and performance optimization”, the statement reads.

Though it never had an official release date in the first place, the Xbox Series X|S version of the game was supposed to be released “soon” after the initial PC version.

While players are happy to hear that their feedback will be looked at in a serious manner, many are also concerned about the coming lack of additional content. Darktide is a live-service game after all, which depends on getting regular waves of fresh items, missions, and other content. Some players fear that the game will completely lose its player base during the attempt to fix the most glaring issues.

