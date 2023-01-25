ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games on FanNation

Darktide devs delay Xbox Series X|S release to address issues

By Marco Wutz
Video Games on FanNation
Video Games on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12C29D_0kQT9BY100

Fatshark wants to focus on reworks.

Fatshark

Co-op shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide launched in 2022 as a fun, but flawed video game: While the core combat gameplay was atmospheric, entertaining, and straight-up fantastic from the beginning, it suffered from many technical issues as well as a frustrating progression system, which includes the lack of any real looting system.

Fatshark, the studio behind the title, has issued a statement regarding the state of the game. In it, the developers apologize to their players for falling short of their expectations.

Instead of working on launching the game on Xbox Series X|S and releasing additional premium cosmetics or seasonal content, they want to focus solely on addressing the feedback they have received from players.

“In particular, we will focus on delivering a complete crafting system, a more rewarding progression loop, and continue to work on game stability and performance optimization”, the statement reads.

Though it never had an official release date in the first place, the Xbox Series X|S version of the game was supposed to be released “soon” after the initial PC version.

While players are happy to hear that their feedback will be looked at in a serious manner, many are also concerned about the coming lack of additional content. Darktide is a live-service game after all, which depends on getting regular waves of fresh items, missions, and other content. Some players fear that the game will completely lose its player base during the attempt to fix the most glaring issues.

Check out our list of the best Warhammer 40k games for more titles from the grimdark universe.

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

Xbox Developer Direct Round-up: Redfall release date and huge Hi-Fi Rush surprise

Microsoft updated Xbox gamers on what they can expect in 2023 during a special Developer Direct live stream where it also revealed a brand new game you can play right now!. The 45 minute-event from Xbox and Bethesda studios delivered the release date and a new PVP gameplay preview for Minecraft Legends, and the release date for Arcane Austin’s eagerly-awaited vampire shooter Redfall. It brought us up to speed on Forza Motorsport, and showcased a new trailer for Elder Scrolls Online expansion.
msn.com

PlayStation Just Had A Major Game Leak

It seems that some intriguing details for a brand-new PlayStation IP have leaked online. While Sony is known for its stable of legacy IP, such as the "God of War" series and the "Ratchet & Clank" series, the juggernaut video game company hasn't been afraid to put its weight behind the development of new exclusive titles. Square Enix's "Forspoken" and Housemarque's "Returnal" on PS5 are just a couple of the recent games that have made their bold console debut exclusively on Sony's platform. Now, another intriguing title for the brand appears to be on the horizon.
The Verge

Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games

When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
ComicBook

Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free

A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
digitalspy.com

GoldenEye 007 release date for Nintendo Switch and Xbox finally confirmed

GoldenEye 007, the classic James Bond video game that revolutionised split-screen multiplayer on consoles, has finally been given a release date for Nintendo Switch and Xbox. Following leaks dating back years and an announcement trailer back in September, the N64 classic is being re-released this week, on Friday, January 27 to be exact.
GAMINGbible

Hogwarts Legacy already discounted with 72-hour early access

It’s just over two weeks to go until the release of Hogwarts Legacy, but if you act now, you can make sure that release day comes even sooner. Hogwarts Legacy is surrounded by controversy. Many gamers are actively avoiding the title due to its connection to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has been criticised for making harmful comments about the transgender community. Others are gearing up for release day, which varies significantly from platform to platform - it’ll first be arriving on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on 10 February.
GAMINGbible

Hogwarts Legacy is available to download right now

It’s been a long time coming, but the release of Hogwarts Legacy is right around the corner for those with new-gen consoles and PCs. Not everyone will be able to play the wizarding world RPG on the same day - the title has been pushed back to April for those on PS4 and Xbox One, and won’t release until July on Nintendo Switch (I’m still curious to see how it’s even going to run on there, to be honest). But, for fans on Xbox Series X/S, there's some exciting news.
ComicBook

Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store

A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
Polygon

Forspoken is the rare PS5 game that actually feels like a PS5 game

Much has been spoken about Forspoken’s potential performance issues, what with its massive file size and the fact that, on PC, it demands more RAM than a Dodge. But the result of all that computational horsepower is this: Square Enix’s action-RPG is among a small class of PlayStation 5 games that truly feel like PlayStation 5 games.
Digital Trends

PS5 and Xbox Series X need to show us what they’re capable of in 2023

True current-gen console exclusives have been few and far between this generation. Over two years in, even great games like Halo Infinite and God of War: Ragnarök are still shackled to the consoles that came before the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. While they still look fantastic and benefit from better load times and DualSense gimmicks, there haven’t been enough exclusives to give this new console generation a true identity just yet.
CNET

Xbox Game Pass vs. Xbox Live Gold: What's the Difference Between the Two Subscriptions?

Does the PS5 have an edge over the Xbox Series X and S in terms of its current lineup and upcoming exclusive game titles? Maybe. But the Xbox has a distinct advantage in its Game Pass subscription option, which lets Xbox owners play more than 100 games for a single flat fee, billed monthly, quarterly, annually or even as part of the Xbox hardware purchase price.
Video Games on FanNation

Video Games on FanNation

New York, NY
527
Followers
623
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

Video game news, guides, and reviews, covering all the biggest titles and latest happenings across the video games industry.

 https://videogames.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy